College Football QB Looking for 11th School in 10 Years Receives Major NCAA Announcement

A player can go to any lengths to play the sport he loves, even if it warrants hopping around the country for the past 10 years. Quarterback James Garcia, who has played for as many schools so far, remains undeterred. He is now seeking his 11th home, after a massive NCAA decision.

The NCAA granted Garcia a waiver for his freshman season in 2021, which he missed almost entirely because of an injury in Week 4. Since 2021, Garcia has changed five colleges. Interestingly, he changed the same number of high schools before coming to the collegiate level. But that was only when he encountered a roadblock.

A native of Whittier, California, the QB began his prep career at Long Beach Poly. After his head coach transferred, he moved to Narbonne High in LA. The team was ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the one season he played here. Garcia then transferred to La Habra High School in Orange County. Unfortunately, he had to turn down the school after the California Interscholastic Federation cancelled all sports during the 2021 season due to COVID.

The former Michigan QB had to change states to find time to play, which brought him to Georgia’s Valdosta High. He faced the toughest obstacle here, as his family had to make a big sacrifice for him to be able to meet GHSAA’s rules. A student-athlete seeking eligibility had to be part of a bona fide family. For that, his parents had to legally dissolve their marriage.

The revelation of this fact prompted an investigation, which ruled him ineligible for his senior season. Valdosta also had to forfeit the one game in which Garcia made an appearance. The QB then played his final high school season at Grayson and won a state championship.

By this time, Garcia had committed to USC for the 2021 season. But he flipped to Miami, which continued his transfer saga. From Miami, the QB went to Missouri, where he never got to play a snap. He then found a spot in the G5 level with East Carolina. From there, he moved to Michigan and is now looking for his next new home. Bryce Underwood is set to return for the 2026 season, and there are a lot of younger QBs who will back him up. Plus, Michigan added Colin Hurley from LSU to its QB depth, further burying Garcia.

Much like his high school journey, the quarterback saw a fair share of troubles in his collegiate career.

A look at Jake Garcia’s record till now

Garcia is from the 2021 recruiting class and was actually a very elite QB at the time. According to On3, he was the 10th-best QB in the cycle, which included Garrett Nussmeier, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, JJ McCarthy, and others. He came to college football having thrown for more than 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns during his wild prep career.

Unfortunately, Garcia was never able to reach this ceiling. After missing the 2021 season, he put up some good enough numbers on the board in 2022: 803 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and a completion rate of 59.6%. Staying in Miami meant he would have to battle Tyler Van Dyke once again for the QB1 role, which he had already lost once. He transferred to Missouri but faced even stiffer competition to beat Brady Cook for the starting job.

East Carolina gave Garcia a fresh slate once again, and he bagged the QB1 role for the 2024 season. But he was in for a nightmare of a season that year, having thrown more picks than touchdowns in six games. Garcia was benched by head coach Blake Harrell and lost his QB1 role. That led him to seek the transfer portal again, through which he landed at Michigan. He left Ann Arbor without playing in 2025.

With a career total of 2,376 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, Jake Garcia makes for an interesting recruit in the portal. He still has an extremely strong arm, which even had Alabama recruiting him after high school. If he improves his accuracy, he may be able to find an opportunity to split time with a starting QB at a good program.