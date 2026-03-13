College Football QB Makes $5M Transfer Portal Move For His Girlfriend

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby had plenty of conventional reasons pointing toward Texas Tech Red Raiders football when he entered the transfer portal: a reported multi-million-dollar NIL opportunity, a rising program, and even long-standing connections between his family and people inside the program. Yet when the former Cincinnati Bearcats football starter was asked who actually delivered the most convincing recruiting pitch that brought him to Lubbock, he didn’t point to a coach or the money. Instead, he credited someone so close to home that his answer is turning heads.

“Well, I’ll tell you there’s only one right answer, and it’s the girlfriend,” said Sorsby during his Thursday appearance on ON3 with J.D. PicKell. “The girlfriend definitely put on the recruiting shoes and, you know, gave me the whole pitch.”

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Brendan Sorsby’s girlfriend is Gretchen Sigman, a collegiate volleyball player. Like Sorsby, she previously attended Cincinnati. But last December, she transferred to Texas Tech. Her commitment to the Red Raiders was a primary “hint” for media and fans that Sorsby would eventually follow her to Lubbock. In fact, the QB entered the portal just hours before she announced her commitment.

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Following that, on January 4, Brendan Sorsby committed to the Raiders. Now both are part of the program, but the QB didn’t deny head coach Joey McGuire’s involvement in his portal move. Still, he made it crystal clear that she was the one behind it all.

“Coach McGuire also played a part in it as well, though,” added Sorsby. “You know, given the playoff run that they had gone on, going to the playoffs, winning the Big 12. Like that, all helped. That was definitely, definitely an appealing pitch.

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“But at the end of the day, the girlfriend, I got to say her or else I’ll be in some serious trouble,” he added with a chuckle.

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For a QB like Sorsby, who started his collegiate journey at Indiana Hoosiers football before spending two productive seasons with Cincinnati, the Red Raiders’ recent surge as a program carried weight. The Denton, Texas native had already developed into one of the most efficient dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference, finishing the 2025 season with 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while also adding 580 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

But one can’t overlook the Tech pipeline behind his commitment.

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The seeds of his connection were planted back in 2003, when his father, Jamey Sorsby, helped raise funds for athletic departments. Back then, Joey McGuire was running the show at Cedar Hill High School. Interestingly, he, along with Dave Martin, made lasting connections with Sorsby’s family. Those early connections didn’t immediately pay off. However, they quietly laid the groundwork for a future move to the Red Raiders.

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“I told him (Sorsby’s father) I said, ‘Man, I love your son,'” said McGuire. “We did not take a quarterback in his class because we had Tyler (Shough), Donovan (Smith) and Behren (Morton) on campus. I was trying like hell for the next year to keep at least two of them. So we didn’t take a quarterback in that class.”

There’s a concerning point, as Texas Tech is the third school the 5-star QB will play for in his five seasons. But the Raiders might make the smartest move by choosing Sorsby. Because his name was second on CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer list of 13 portal stars poised to break out in the 2026 season.

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“Sorsby thrived at Cincinnati in a QB-friendly scheme. What positions him to emerge as a 2026 CFB superstar is opportunity. Texas Tech is the most talented roster in the Big 12, and Sorsby is a massive upgrade over Behren Morton,” wrote Hummer.

“Expect Sorsby to throw for 3,000-plus yards, Texas Tech to win 10-plus games, and Sorsby to be in the mix for the Heisman. He’s already enjoyed outsized success in the Big 12 the last two seasons. Now, he’ll benefit from a new scheme and the most talented roster in the conference.”

That opportunity also came with a historic financial element. According to multiple reports, Sorsby’s NIL agreement with Texas Tech is worth around $5 million for his final season of eligibility, making it one of the richest known NIL deals for a college football player. The quarterback entered the portal as one of the most coveted veterans on the market, drawing serious interest from multiple Power-Four programs before ultimately choosing the Red Raiders.

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Before making that decision, Sorsby also explored the possibility of declaring for the NFL Draft. However, after receiving evaluations from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee that projected him anywhere between the first and third rounds, he ultimately opted to return for one more collegiate season in hopes of refining his game and improving his draft stock.

So there’s no doubt about the QB’s talent and potential. Last season, he recorded 2,800 passing yards and 27 TDs with the Bearcats. But his commitment to Texas Tech didn’t come without drama, largely because of his NIL deal with the Bearcats.

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The legal storm following QB’s $5M portal jump

Brendan Sorsby’s transfer saga became a courtroom clash because the former Cincinnati QB’s move to Texas Tech sparked a lawsuit. The Bearcats filed a case in federal court in Ohio, claiming Sorsby breached his NIL agreement after leaving the program. According to the complaint, the QB signed the NIL contract in July 2025, covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with a $1 million buyout clause if he transferred early.

Reports indicate the quarterback had already earned significant NIL compensation during his time with Cincinnati, which the school argues was structured around the expectation that he would remain with the program beyond the 2025 season. His decision to enter the transfer portal after that breakout year ultimately triggered the dispute.

Despite that, landing a massive NIL package, the Texas Tech QB has returned to his home state for his final season. However, the legal battle is still ongoing. In that case, Sorsby’s camp is pushing back hard.

His agent argued the Bearcats’ legal move is misguided and claimed the QB already generated significant value for the program after a standout 2025 campaign. But this battle could take a more interesting turn this season when Brendan Sorsby faces his former team. Let’s see what transpires.