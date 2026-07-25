College Football QB Removed From Program Over Gambling-Related Issues

Hawaii football has taken a setback on its current roster. The Warriors are expected to enter the preseason camp without a freshman key piece, as the team has released one backup QB just 5 days before starting the practice. Though the head coach Timmy Chang refused to explain the reason, just calling the issues “personal and team” related. The main factor has been revealed now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Hawaii QB Maika Eugenio had gambling issues and owed a ‘substantial’ amount of money. These issues ultimately led to his removal from the program,” wrote the College Transfer Portal on X via sources on July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the MW school hasn’t released any official statement regarding this, the severity of his gambling issues and other details can’t be said. But he is no longer on the Rainbow Warriors roster, the school told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Maybe because Hawaii won’t want to invite legal challenges like Texas Tech faced this offseason. Regardless of the Warriors’ reason to keep silent, what’s concerning more is this gambling.

That can put a full stop on a player’s football career, at least for one season. Former Red Raider Brendan Sorsby feels it most right now. Despite battling for months against the NCAA and getting temporary permission, ultimately all doors closed for him, leaving just one option: to wait for the 2027 draft. Like Texas Tech, Hawaii doesn’t support the gambling history of its QB, but they brought Maika Eugenio for a reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining the Rainbow Warriors, he recorded 4,805 yards at Bishop Gorman as a starter throughout his junior and senior seasons. That’s not all. Despite having an injury-snubbed senior season, the three-star 2026 prospect racked up 68 TDs across two seasons. In his senior season with the Gaels, he just appeared in six games but won all six. Following this kind of track record, Hawaii believes in Eugenio to take a crucial role behind its QB1, Micah Alejado.

This offseason, Eugenio participated in the Rainbow Warriors’ spring practices and competed neck-and-neck against Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virginia transfer QB, for the backup role. Despite having a low rating, the three-star freshman QB showed potential, taking reps this spring when Alejado was healing from his last season’s ankle injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2026, Eugenio was expected to take on a primary backup role, but now that plan no longer works out for Hawaii, which is coming off a 9-4 season.

What’s next for the QB and the MW school

Hawaii has options at QB despite removing Maika Eugenio. Behind Alejado, who was honored last week as the MW’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Bjorn Jurgensen is taking the backup role as the replacement of Eugenio. Then, the Warriors have another freshman in Hazyn Botelho who will also be participating in the preseason camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has already started its hunt for a future one, and the head coach, Timmy Chang, said before kicking off the season opener against Stanford that they will definitely find a QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flip side, if Maika Eugenio wants an immediate path to continue his football journey, he can choose a JUCO or NAIA-level college. And then return to Division I next season. Otherwise, he can sit out one year for personal improvement. But now, the former Hawaii QB will face investigation or be able to find a new home that will be known over time.