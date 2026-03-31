College Football QB Transitions to LB As He Gets Tired of Getting Hit
College Football QB Transitions to LB As He Gets Tired of Getting Hit
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Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising Know more
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