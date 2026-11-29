Rivalry week did not disappoint, although a few teams will wish it had gone differently. Georgia demolished Georgia Tech 63-0, Utah finished unbeaten, and Notre Dame rolled past Syracuse. Miami and Texas also handled business. Elsewhere, Auburn stunned Alabama, USC wrecked UCLA’s season, and Washington knocked Oregon out of the Big Ten race.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 13

1. Georgia Bulldogs (11-1)

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Previous Rank: 1

Result: 63-0 win vs. Georgia Tech

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Georgia buried Georgia Tech under a 63-point beating, the biggest winning margin in the history of clean, old-fashioned hate. The Bulldogs also extended their winning streak in the series to nine games, leaving Kirby Smart with his most lopsided victory since taking charge.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

The defense was particularly nasty, holding the Yellow Jackets to 162 total yards and keeping them from crossing midfield until the final play. Gunner Stockton threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing score. The only concern was Nate Frazier’s ankle injury. Georgia now turns toward Texas and the SEC Championship Game.

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2. Utah Utes (12-0)

Previous Rank: 2

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Result: 52-28 win vs. West Virginia

Utah finished the regular season without a blemish. The 52-28 victory over West Virginia pushed the Utes to 12-0 and secured their first College Football Playoff appearance. Morgan Scalley has his team rolling, and the 18-game winning streak makes this group increasingly difficult to ignore.

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Devon Dampier delivered another monster performance, throwing for 393 yards and five touchdowns before getting an early rest. Creed Whittemore added a 92-yard punt return touchdown. Utah now faces Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship, with a potential first-round bye within reach.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

Previous Rank: 3

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Result: 52-17 win at Syracuse

Notre Dame took care of Syracuse without leaving much room for debate. The 35-point road victory secured an 11-1 finish and strengthened the Irish’s case for a top-four playoff seed. Marcus Freeman’s team has also won 15 consecutive November games, another sign of its consistency.

CJ Carr threw for multiple touchdowns, while Jordan Faison continued his remarkable receiving streak with six catches for 112 yards. The defense forced four turnovers, and Jonaz Walton added a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. After missing last year’s playoff, Notre Dame has put itself in a much stronger position.

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4. Miami Hurricanes (11-1)

Previous Rank: 4

Result: 45-11 win vs. Boston College

Miami closed their regular season with a comfortable win and an unbeaten ACC record. The Hurricanes finished 9-0 in conference play, a first under the league’s expanded format. Their 11-1 record also marks the program’s best regular-season win total since 2002.

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Darian Mensah threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. Three Miami receivers topped 100 yards, while freshman safety JJ Dunnigan delivered a sack and two interceptions, including a pick-six. The Hurricanes now have Wake Forest waiting in the ACC Championship Game, with their playoff position looking secure.

5. Texas Longhorns (10-2)

Previous Rank: 5

Result: 16-6 win at Texas A&M

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Texas survived a physical rivalry game in College Station, beating Texas A&M 16-6 to secure its place in the SEC Championship Game. It wasn’t pretty, but the Longhorns also extended their winning streak over the Aggies to three games.

The offense managed only 242 yards, making the defense’s contribution especially important. Jelani McDonald’s interception and a crucial fourth-quarter stop helped protect the lead. Georgia is next, and Texas will need considerably more from its offense if it wants to turn this season into something bigger.

6. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Previous Rank: 7

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Result: 26-12 win at Vanderbilt

Tennessee handled Vanderbilt in Nashville to finish 10-2 and put itself in position to host a first-round playoff game. The Vols also completed a perfect November and secured their first seven-win SEC regular season since 2001.

The defense held Vanderbilt without an offensive touchdown, allowing just 201 yards. Its four sacks pushed the season total to a school-record 51. Tennessee also overcame injuries to QB Faizon Brandon and RB DeSean Bishop. Josh Heupel has plenty to feel good about heading into December.

7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1)

Previous Rank: 8

Result: 31-7 win vs. Duke

Wake Forest reached 11 wins for the first time in a regular season, and it did so by taking apart Duke. The Demon Deacons scored 31 unanswered points, extended their winning streak to nine games and finally ended their recent struggles against their in-state rival.

Gio Lopez threw a touchdown and added a rushing score, while Eli Potts returned a surprise onside kick 50 yards for a touchdown. Wake already has its ACC Championship Game place secured. Miami awaits, and the stakes are much higher now.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1)

Previous Rank: 9

Result: 48-27 win vs. TCU

Texas Tech kept its playoff hopes alive with a convincing win over TCU. The Red Raiders secured a Big 12 Championship Game appearance against unbeaten Utah, giving Thomas Castellanos and company one more opportunity to strengthen their postseason case.

Castellanos threw for 374 yards, while Malcolm Simmons contributed two receiving touchdowns and a punt-return score. Texas Tech has won plenty of admirers during its recent run, but the Utah matchup is the real test. A championship victory would remove any doubt about its playoff position.

9. BYU Cougars (10-2)

Previous Rank: 11

Result: 42-10 win vs. Cincinnati

BYU needed a convincing finish after escaping Kansas in triple overtime last week. So, the Cougars overwhelmed Cincinnati 42-10, scoring 28 unanswered second-half points to finish 10-2 and strengthen their playoff argument.

Bear Bachmeier opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown connection to Legend Glasker. LJ Martin added 116 rushing yards, and the defense shut Cincinnati out after halftime. With Utah and Texas Tech meeting for the Big 12 title, BYU must now wait and see whether its resume holds up.

10. Indiana Hoosiers (10-2)

Previous Rank: 12

Result: 41-14 win vs. Purdue

Indiana finished its regular season with a 41-14 rivalry win over Purdue, retaining the Old Oaken Bucket for a third consecutive year. The Hoosiers also reached 10 wins again under Curt Cignetti, keeping their playoff hopes alive after last week’s damaging overtime defeat.

Josh Hoover returned to the starting lineup and connected with Charlie Becker for a 62-yard touchdown. Becker finished with three scores, while safety Preston Zachman intercepted two passes. Results elsewhere also fell Indiana’s way, sending the Hoosiers into the Big Ten Championship Game against UCLA.

11. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Previous Rank: 13

Result: 31-7 win vs. Nebraska

Iowa finished with five straight wins after dismantling Nebraska 31-7. The Hawkeyes completed a perfect home season and gave Kirk Ferentz his eighth 10-win campaign. Hank Brown accounted for three rushing touchdowns, while the defense shut out Nebraska after halftime. Their playoff hopes remain alive.

12. USC Trojans (9-3)

Previous Rank: 15

Result: 45-10 win at UCLA

USC couldn’t rescue its own playoff season, but it certainly made life difficult for UCLA. The Trojans scored 28 first-half points and dominated the rivalry game. Waymond Jordan scored three rushing touchdowns, while the defense forced five turnovers. The victory also gives USC a welcome boost heading into bowl season.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)

Previous Rank: 6

Result: 30-23 loss vs. Auburn

Alabama’s playoff position took a serious hit after Auburn stunned the Tide in Tuscaloosa. The loss ended Alabama’s six-game Iron Bowl winning streak and left Kalen DeBoer’s team with three defeats and no wins over CFP-ranked opponents. A dramatic turnaround elsewhere might be required to save its season.

14. Arizona Wildcats (9-3)

Previous Rank: 16

Result: 42-21 win vs. Arizona State

Arizona claimed the 100th Territorial Cup with a convincing win over Arizona State. Noah Fifita accounted for four touchdowns in his final home appearance, while the defense produced two defensive touchdowns. The Wildcats secured consecutive nine-win regular seasons for only the second time in program history.

15. UCLA Bruins (10-2)

Previous Rank: 10

Result: 45-10 loss vs. USC

UCLA’s dream season has taken a brutal turn. After beginning 10-0, the Bruins have now lost consecutive games, with USC handing them a 35-point defeat at the Rose Bowl. Five turnovers and just 47 rushing yards tell the story. Their playoff hopes are suddenly hanging by a thread.

16. Houston Cougars (9-3)

Previous Rank: 17

Result: 30-27 win vs. Baylor

Houston needed something special on Senior Night, and freshman QB Keisean Henderson delivered. The Cougars erased a seven-point deficit in the final minute before Jonathan Dimas drilled a 50-yard field goal as time expired. Henderson finished with 358 total yards, giving Houston another reason to be excited about its future.

17. Oklahoma Sooners (8-4)

Previous Rank: 19

Result: 34-31 win at Missouri

Oklahoma pulled off an impressive comeback, recovering from a 20-0 deficit to beat Missouri on the road. John Mateer helped spark the turnaround, while Tate Sandell kicked the winning field goal. The Sooners finished November unbeaten after a difficult middle stretch and head toward bowl season with momentum.

18. Florida Gators (8-4)

Previous Rank: 20

Result: 26-10 win at Florida State

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Florida ended its regular season with a third straight victory, beating Florida State in Tallahassee. Jadan Baugh crossed 1,000 rushing yards for a second consecutive season, while the defense intercepted Ashton Daniels twice. Jon Sumrall has doubled last season’s win total in his first year.

19. Liberty Flames (11-1)

Previous Rank: 21

Result: 52-29 win at Missouri State

Liberty continued its impressive run with an 11th consecutive victory, overpowering Missouri State behind 678 total yards. Deshawn Purdie led the offensive explosion, and the Flames secured an unbeaten Conference USA regular season. Jacksonville State now stands between Liberty and a conference championship.

20. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-4)

Previous Rank: 25

Result: 45-0 win vs. Michigan

Ohio State finally gave its fans a rivalry performance worth celebrating, crushing Michigan 45-0. Jeremiah Smith caught three touchdowns and broke the Big Ten single-season receiving touchdown record with 20. Ryan Day also secured his first home victory over Michigan as head coach. The Buckeyes may have missed the playoff, but this was quite a way to finish.

21. Boise State Broncos (10-2)

Previous Rank: 22

Result: 49-28 win at Colorado State

Boise State recovered from an early 14-point deficit to beat Colorado State and keep its playoff hopes alive. Dylan Riley rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos took control. A rematch with San Diego State in the Pac-12 Championship Game now awaits.

22. Ole Miss Rebels (8-4)

Previous Rank: 23

Result: 41-17 win vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss ended its regular season on a high note, beating Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl for a fourth straight year. The Rebels struggled early but found their rhythm after halftime, scoring touchdowns on five of six second-half possessions. Trinidad Chambliss accounted for three scores.

23. Oregon Ducks (8-4)

Previous Rank: 14

Result: 33-27 (2OT) loss vs. Washington

Oregon’s playoff hopes took another hit after Washington escaped Autzen Stadium with a double-overtime victory. The Ducks rallied late to force overtime but missed an extra point and later had a field goal blocked. Their fourth loss ended their Big Ten Championship hopes and their playoff ambitions.

24. Auburn Tigers (8-4)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 30-23 win at Alabama

Auburn delivered one of rivalry week’s biggest shocks, beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010. Alex Golesh also became the first Auburn coach since 1969 to win road games against both Alabama and Georgia in the same season. The Tigers have finished with four consecutive victories.

25. Kentucky Wildcats (8-4)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 24-21 win vs. Louisville

Kentucky salvaged its regular-season finale with a last-second 50-yard field goal against Louisville. Adam Zouagui made the winning kick, while Mikkel Skinner stepped into the backfield and rushed for 121 yards. After a difficult November knocked the Wildcats out of playoff contention, reclaiming the Governor’s Cup was a welcome consolation.