College Football Rankings: Big Shake Ups For Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss; New No.2 & More

Miami isn’t just sitting at No. 1. The Hurricanes are making everyone else look like they’re fighting for second place. Ohio State spent its bye week dealing with a quarterback crisis, Indiana clawed its way back at Michigan, and BYU watched its unbeaten season collapse in a double-overtime disaster. Meanwhile, Texas dragged itself back into contention by taking down Ole Miss.

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Week 8 was brutal for the AP Top 25, exposing overrated contenders, wrecking unbeaten records, and turning the rankings into absolute chaos.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 8

1. Miami Hurricanes (7-0)

Previous Rank: 1

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Result: 52-23 win vs. Pittsburgh

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Miami had the perfect response to becoming the nation’s No. 1 team. The Hurricanes dismantled Pittsburgh by 29 points, with Darian Mensah throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Toney stole the show, setting a school record with 16 catches for 194 yards and three scores.

Miami is unbeaten at 7-0, and the offense looks more than capable of handling the pressure that comes with the top ranking. The throwback uniforms honoring the Hurricanes’ 2001 championship team added another layer to the afternoon. Mark Fletcher Jr. even supplied a highlight-reel hurdle.

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2. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1)

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Previous Rank: 3

Result: BYE

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Ohio State moves up from No. 3 without playing a snap. Its 19-15 win over Indiana last week remains one of the season’s biggest results, but the victory came with a potentially costly setback. QB Julian Sayin injured his throwing shoulder against the Hoosiers. His absence could reshape the Buckeyes’ season.

The bye gave the coaching staff time to assess the situation and prepare Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair for bigger roles if needed. Ohio State visits USC on October 31, and the QB question will follow the Buckeyes into Los Angeles.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)

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Previous Rank: 4

Result: BYE

Notre Dame stays near the top despite its 28-24 loss to BYU. The Irish had a week off to regroup after a finish that drew plenty of attention, with the Big 12 acknowledging an officiating error involving CJ Carr’s final pass. The correction did not change the result, leaving Notre Dame to deal with the consequences.

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At 6-1, the Irish still have a path back into the playoff picture, but there is less room for another slip. Their next challenge is Navy, and the focus now shifts from the controversial ending to what Notre Dame does next.

4. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1)

Previous Rank: 5

Result: BYE

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Georgia remains in the top four after a bye week that arrived at a useful time. The Bulldogs are still dealing with the fallout from their 27-24 upset loss to Auburn, which followed a hard-fought win over Alabama.

Kirby Smart now has a rivalry game against Florida on October 31 to prepare for. Georgia has the talent to recover, but the Bulldogs need a cleaner performance. The margin for error has narrowed and another messy afternoon would make the Auburn defeat look like a warning.

5. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1)

Previous Rank: 6

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Result: 13-6 (OT) win at Michigan

Indiana answered its first loss of the season with a 13-6 overtime win at Michigan, snapping a long drought at the Big House. The Hoosiers managed only 212 yards, but Josh Hoover’s four-yard touchdown run in overtime delivered the breakthrough.

Indiana’s defense did the heavy lifting, repeatedly denying Michigan scoring chances near the goal line before forcing an incomplete fourth-down pass in overtime. After losing to Ohio State, the Hoosiers needed a response. Beating Michigan on the road gave them one.

6. UCLA Bruins (7-0)

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Previous Rank: 9

Result: 28-10 win vs. Michigan State

UCLA keeps climbing after a 28-10 win over Michigan State pushed the Bruins to 7-0 for the first time since 2005. With Nico Iamaleava sidelined, backup Ty Dieffenbach guided another victory, finding Brian Rowe Jr. for a 63-yard touchdown that helped change the game’s direction.

The defense took over after halftime, while Anthony Woods finished with 112 rushing yards. UCLA outgained Michigan State 280-13 in the third quarter, turning a competitive game into a comfortable win. The Bruins are now the Big Ten’s last unbeaten team.

7. Utah Utes (7-0)

Previous Rank: 10

Result: 21-13 win vs. Houston

Utah erased a 10-point deficit to beat Houston 21-13. Devon Dampier bounced back from two interceptions, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead the comeback.

With BYU and Texas Tech both losing, Utah became the Big 12’s last unbeaten team at 7-0. Morgan Scalley’s Utes now have a prime chance to strengthen their College Football Playoff hopes.

8. BYU Cougars (6-1)

Previous Rank: 2

Result: 39-31 (2OT) loss at UCF

BYU’s climb to No. 2 lasted only a week. The Cougars fell 39-31 in double overtime at UCF, surrendering their unbeaten record in a game that swung wildly before finally breaking against them. A blocked field goal forced overtime, but the reprieve only delayed the trouble.

UCF scored in both overtime periods, with a roughing-the-kicker penalty helping set up the decisive touchdown in the second extra frame. BYU remains a serious contender, but the loss leaves its Big 12 title hopes under pressure.

9. Kentucky Wildcats (7-1)

Previous Rank: 12

Result: 34-17 win vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky climbed after beating Vanderbilt 34-17, extending its winning streak to six games and improving to 7-1. The Wildcats struggled to find their footing early, but Ty Bryant’s interception helped spark a second-quarter surge. Kenny Minchey added a key passing connection and a rushing touchdown as Kentucky took control.

The victory also strengthened Kentucky’s position in the SEC race under first-year coach Will Stein. With Tennessee looming on November 7, the Wildcats have a chance to turn a strong start into something bigger.

10. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Previous Rank: 13

Result: 31-20 win vs. Texas A&M

Alabama stopped its two-game slide with a 31-20 win over Texas A&M. The Tide needed it. After losses to Georgia and Tennessee, another defeat would have made the season’s outlook considerably uglier. Keelon Russell threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, helping Alabama pull away with a strong fourth quarter.

Dijon Lee Jr.’s 39-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Alabama an early spark, while the defense made a key stop late. At 6-2, the Tide remain in the playoff conversation, but their margin for error is thin.

11. Texas Longhorns (5-2)

Previous Rank: 19

Result: 34-27 win vs. Ole Miss

Texas gets a significant boost after beating Ole Miss by a close seven points, climbing from No. 19. Arch Manning accounted for two rushing touchdowns, while Ryan Wingo delivered seven catches for 111 yards. The Longhorns survived a furious comeback and picked up the kind of win their season desperately needed.

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1)

Previous Rank: 8

Result: 37-24 loss at Cincinnati

Texas Tech drops after Cincinnati handed them their first loss. JC French IV threw four touchdown passes, and Cole Tabb helped power the Bearcats’ attack. The Red Raiders’ playoff hopes remain alive, but they cannot afford upset losses.

13. Ole Miss Rebels (5-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Result: 34-27 loss at Texas

Ole Miss tumbles after letting a comeback opportunity slip away against Texas. The Rebels erased a 24-24 tie before Texas pulled ahead, with Trinidad Chambliss throwing three interceptions along the way. A defensive touchdown briefly revived Ole Miss, but the loss leaves its playoff hopes needing a serious late-season push.

14. Houston Cougars (6-2)

Previous Rank: 14

Result: 21-13 loss at Utah

Houston’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 21-13 loss to Utah in a nationally televised Big 12 showdown on ESPN’s College GameDay. The No. 14 Cougars had a chance to strengthen their playoff case and push toward the conference title race, but Utah spoiled the opportunity.

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)

Previous Rank: 17

Result: BYE

Wake Forest held its position during the bye after routing California 41-7 the previous week. At 6-1, the Demon Deacons remain one of the ACC’s most intriguing challengers behind Miami. Their next assignment is Virginia on Halloween, when they’ll look to prove the strong start can last.

16. LSU Tigers (6-2)

Previous Rank: 18

Result: 38-17 win at Auburn

LSU climbed after a convincing 38-17 road win over Auburn. The Tigers put up 346 first-half yards and ended their long SEC road losing streak, delivering a much-needed result after an uneven stretch. Lane Kiffin’s offense finally found room to operate, giving LSU some momentum before its bye.

17. Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Previous Rank: 11

Result: 27-24 loss at South Carolina

Tennessee drops after South Carolina dealt the Vols a 27-24 defeat. Three touchdown passes were wiped out by penalties, leaving them to chase points it might otherwise have had. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and complicated its SEC title hopes at a critical point in the season.

18. Florida Gators (5-2)

Previous Rank: 20

Result: BYE

Florida spent Week 8 on a bye after its upset win over Texas. The extra preparation time comes before a major rivalry game against Georgia on October 31. At 5-2, the Gators have revived their season, but beating the Bulldogs would provide a much stronger test of their progress.

19. Boise State Broncos (6-1)

Previous Rank: 21

Result: 31-10 win vs. Washington State

After beating Washington State, Boise State earned its first win at Martin Stadium. The Broncos pulled away with 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points, improving to 6-1 and securing bowl eligibility for the 29th consecutive season. The late surge offered another reminder that this team can finish games strongly.

20. Missouri Tigers (5-2)

Previous Rank: 22

Result: BYE

Missouri held steady during its bye after taking a 31-3 beating from Ole Miss. The Tigers have a chance to reset before visiting Arkansas on October 31. Their early record remains respectable, but they’ll need a sharper performance to avoid carrying last week’s problems into November.

21. SMU Mustangs (6-1)

Previous Rank: 23

Result: 59-20 win vs. California

SMU delivered one of the weekend’s biggest blowouts, crushing Cal by 39 points. The Mustangs turned a competitive first half into a rout by scoring six consecutive touchdown drives, while the defense shut out Cal after halftime. That sort of second-half response strengthens SMU’s case in the ACC race.

22. Northwestern Wildcats (6-1)

Previous Rank: 24

Result: 42-14 win vs. Rutgers

Northwestern rolled past Rutgers, reaching six wins and securing bowl eligibility. The Wildcats built a 28-6 halftime lead and never let the Scarlet Knights back into the game. With Oregon, Iowa and Ohio State ahead, the comfortable win provides a useful platform for a demanding stretch.

23. Arizona Wildcats (6-1)

Previous Rank: 25

Result: 39-3 win vs. Iowa State

Arizona moved up after dismantling Iowa State during its Homecoming celebration. The Wildcats’ defense held the Cyclones to just 52 rushing yards, ending Iowa State’s streak of games with at least 100 rushing yards. Arizona remains firmly in the Big 12 conversation after another convincing performance.

24. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2)

Previous Rank: 15

Result: 13-10 loss at Minnesota

Iowa took a painful step backward with a 13-10 loss to Minnesota, surrendering the Floyd of Rosedale trophy in the process. QB Jeremy Hecklinski struggled before Hank Brown entered the game, creating another question for Kirk Ferentz. Iowa’s playoff ambitions now look considerably shakier.

25. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 57-24 win vs. Colorado

Oklahoma State returns to the rankings after blasting Colorado 57-24. The Cowboys trailed 24-23 at halftime before scoring 34 unanswered points after the break. It was an emphatic recovery from their previous loss to Houston, and a timely one as the Big 12 race tightens.