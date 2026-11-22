Week 12 turned the college football rankings upside down. UCLA lost its unbeaten record at Michigan in triple overtime, while Indiana suffered another damaging defeat, this time at Washington. Oregon took advantage with a blowout win at Michigan State, putting the Ducks back in control of their Big Ten hopes.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 12

1. Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

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Previous Rank: 1

Result: 34-6 win at South Carolina

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Georgia handled its business in Columbia, beating South Carolina 34-6 and securing a place in the final SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs struggled early but Nate Frazier’s touchdown gave them the lead before halftime. Gunner Stockton then connected with Jaden Reddell for a 66-yard gain, setting up another score.

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Kirby Smart’s surprise onside kick added to South Carolina’s problems. Georgia’s defense also came up big, with Khalil Barnes intercepting LaNorris Sellers in the red zone. Georgia remains in control of the No. 1 spot and the race for the top playoff seed.

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2. Utah Utes (11-0)

Previous Rank: 2

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Result: 38-17 win at TCU

Utah is now the only unbeaten team left in college football. The Utes beat TCU 38-17, securing their first Big 12 Championship Game appearance since joining the conference in 2024. Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns, strengthening his Heisman case.

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TCU pulled even at 17-17, but Utah took control late. Hunter Andrews scored the go-ahead touchdown before Dampier connected with Larry Simmons for an 85-yard dagger. Dampier added a rushing score, pushing Utah to 11-0 and keeping its playoff hopes firmly on track.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

Previous Rank: 3

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Result: 24-3 win vs. SMU

Notre Dame avoided a potential stumble against SMU, winning 24-3 on Senior Night. CJ Carr threw two touchdowns, including a one-handed scoring grab by Jordan Faison. The Irish also survived an early fumble and marched 99 yards for their opening touchdown.

The defense was even better, repeatedly shutting down SMU in scoring territory. The Mustangs scored their fewest points since 2016 and failed to reach double digits for the second straight game. Marcus Freeman now has another 10-win season, and a victory at Syracuse would put Notre Dame in position to secure its playoff spot.

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4. Miami Hurricanes (10-1)

Previous Rank: 5

Result: 28-20 win vs. Virginia Tech

Miami had to work for this one. Virginia Tech jumped ahead 14-0, but the Hurricanes gradually dragged themselves back into the game. Jake Weinberg’s record-breaking 59-yard field goal gave Miami a lift before halftime, and Mark Fletcher Jr. took over after the break.

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Fletcher scored three rushing touchdowns, including the late 11-yard run that finally put the game away. Miami also secured its place in the ACC Championship Game, keeping its playoff ambitions alive despite missing WR Malachi Toney.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Result: 47-0 win vs. Chattanooga

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Alabama got what it needed against Chattanooga with a comfortable win and no unnecessary drama. Backup QB Austin Mack made his first collegiate start and delivered four passing touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. He finished with 254 passing yards on 20-of-25 attempts.

The defense also enjoyed a productive Senior Day, holding Chattanooga to just 86 yards. Keelon Russell remained sidelined while recovering from an ankle injury. The real test comes next week against Auburn, when Alabama’s playoff hopes will face a much tougher test.

6. Texas Longhorns (9-2)

Previous Rank: 8

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Result: 45-3 win vs. Arkansas

Texas delivered one of its cleanest performances of the season, crushing Arkansas 45-3. Arch Manning bounced back from his rough outing against LSU, completing 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing score before taking the rest of the afternoon off.

Jelani McDonald contributed a pick-six, while Emmett Mosley V finished with 106 receiving yards. UCLA’s defeat gives Texas an opening to climb in the playoff rankings. A win over Texas A&M could also keep the Longhorns alive in the SEC title race.

7. Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Previous Rank: 9

Result: 27-13 win vs. LSU

Tennessee survived a difficult night against LSU and found its answer in freshman QB Faizon Brandon. With the game tied at 13-13 in the fourth quarter, he broke loose for an 18-yard touchdown. He later added a 55-yard scoring run to finish with 112 rushing yards.

The Vols’ defense made it hard for LSU QB Sam Leavitt, recording eight sacks and forcing three fumbles. The victory also spoiled Lane Kiffin’s return to Neyland Stadium. Tennessee remains in the playoff conversation, although the remaining schedule offers little breathing room.

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1)

Previous Rank: 10

Result: 50-29 win at Georgia Tech

Wake Forest put Georgia Tech away early, building a 29-0 advantage before the game had much time to develop. QB Gio Lopez accounted for four touchdowns, while the offense piled up 607 yards. Jack Foley’s 66-yard touchdown reception was among the night’s biggest plays.

The Demon Deacons also forced three fumbles and extended their winning streak to eight games. With 10 victories already secured, Wake Forest is one win against Duke away from clinching its place in the ACC Championship Game.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1)

Previous Rank: 11

Result: 20-10 win at Baylor

Texas Tech didn’t produce its usual offensive fireworks, but a road win over Baylor was more than enough. The Red Raiders leaned on their ground game, collecting 237 rushing yards behind J’Koby Williams and Thomas Castellanos. The defense also delivered four sacks while limiting Baylor to 10 points.

The victory gave Texas Tech consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in program history. A place in the Big 12 Championship Game remains within reach, and the Red Raiders have strengthened their playoff position.

10. UCLA Bruins (10-1)

Previous Rank: 4

Result: 18-16 (3OT) loss at Michigan

UCLA’s perfect season ended in Ann Arbor, and the defeat could cost the Bruins far more than their unbeaten record. They forced overtime with a late trick-play touchdown, as Anthony Woods found Brayden Loftin with a one-yard jump pass.

But QB problems made matters worse. Backup Ty Dieffenbach was injured on the opening play of overtime, leaving third-stringer Madden Iamaleava to take over. Michigan eventually won in the third extra period, leaving UCLA with serious questions ahead of its USC showdown.

11. BYU Cougars (9-2)

Previous Rank: 12

Result: 31-29 (3OT) win at Kansas

BYU escaped Kansas in a game that went to three overtimes. The victory kept the Cougars alive in the playoff race, although struggling against a 4-6 opponent won’t necessarily impress the selection committee. They also remain in the Big 12 title picture, but need help from Texas Tech.

12. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2)

Previous Rank: 13

Result: 34-17 win at Illinois

Iowa took care of Illinois behind another powerful rushing performance. The Hawkeyes ran for 263 yards, with L.J. Phillips Jr. accounting for 154. Their defense shut out Illinois after halftime, extending their winning streak to four games and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (9-2)

Previous Rank: 6

Result: 27-24 (OT) loss at Washington

Indiana suffered a damaging overtime defeat against Washington, throwing its Big Ten Championship hopes into serious trouble. Curt Cignetti also made another QB change, turning to Josh Hoover after Grant Wilson struggled. The defending national champions now need help elsewhere just to keep their conference title chances alive.

14. Oregon Ducks (8-3)

Previous Rank: 14

Result: 45-7 win at Michigan State

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Oregon couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. The Ducks crushed Michigan State while Indiana and UCLA both lost, suddenly giving Dan Lanning’s team control of its Big Ten Championship path. Freshman Brandon Smith stepped up with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns despite injuries in the backfield.

15. USC Trojans (8-3)

Previous Rank: 18

Result: 35-21 win vs. Maryland

USC finished its home schedule with a comeback victory over Maryland. Jayden Maiava bounced back from his three-interception performance against Indiana by avoiding turnovers. The Trojans scored three touchdowns in just over five minutes after falling behind, setting up an intriguing regular-season finale against UCLA.

16. Arizona Wildcats (8-3)

Previous Rank: 19

Result: 35-28 OT win at Kansas State

Arizona survived a difficult road test, overcoming an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Kansas State in overtime. Noah Fifita threw for 323 yards against one of the Big 12’s toughest pass defenses. The Wildcats remain alive in the conference race heading into the Territorial Cup.

17. Houston Cougars (8-3)

Previous Rank: 20

Result: 34-31 win at West Virginia

Houston found an unexpected hero in freshman QB Keisean Henderson. Making his first career start because of Conner Weigman’s absence, he threw for 268 yards without committing a turnover. The Cougars erased a 10-point deficit, keeping their hopes of another 10-win season alive.

18. Louisville Cardinals (8-3)

Previous Rank: 21

Result: 42-10 win vs. Pittsburgh

Louisville continued its impressive turnaround with a convincing victory over Pittsburgh. The Cardinals scored 28 unanswered second-half points, extending their winning streak to six games after beginning the season 2-3. Jeff Brohm’s team now heads into rivalry week against Kentucky with plenty of momentum.

19. Liberty Flames (10-1)

Previous Rank: 22

Result: 45-14 win vs. Western Kentucky

Liberty reached 10 victories by overwhelming Western Kentucky. QB Deshawn Purdie threw for 344 yards as the Flames collected 560 total yards. Their 10-game winning streak has strengthened their Group of Five playoff argument, while a Conference USA championship appearance is already secured.

20. Florida Gators (7-4)

Previous Rank: 23

Result: 34-27 win vs. Vanderbilt

Florida avoided an embarrassing Senior Day finish by rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit against Vanderbilt. The Gators responded after the break to secure consecutive victories for the first time since September. They now turn their attention to Florida State and the chance to finish the regular season strongly.

21. Ole Miss Rebels (7-4)

Previous Rank: 25

Result: 59-17 win vs. Wofford

Ole Miss ended its two-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. Trinidad Chambliss completed 19 of 20 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns before leaving the game in the second quarter. The Rebels built a 49-3 halftime lead, giving their backups valuable playing time ahead of the Egg Bowl.

22. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4)

Previous Rank: 16

Result: 31-28 loss at Nebraska

Ohio State’s season took another painful turn in Lincoln. Nebraska ended its long losing streak against ranked opponents, while the Buckeyes suffered another defeat to an unranked team. Jeremiah Smith delivered six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, but his outstanding afternoon couldn’t prevent the collapse of Ohio State’s playoff hopes.

23. Kentucky Wildcats (7-4)

Previous Rank: 17

Result: 28-14 loss at Missouri

Kentucky’s slide continued with a third consecutive November defeat. Despite gaining more yards than Missouri, the Wildcats wasted scoring opportunities and committed three turnovers. Their playoff hopes are gone, leaving next week’s rivalry meeting with Louisville as an opportunity to stop the bleeding.

24. Boise State Broncos (9-2)

Previous Rank: 15

Result: 22-20 loss vs. San Diego State

Boise State’s nine-game winning streak ended with a painful 22-20 loss to San Diego State. The defeat also cost the Broncos an unbeaten Pac-12 season and complicated their playoff positioning. They had already secured home-field advantage for the conference championship, where Texas State now awaits.

25. Oklahoma Sooners (7-4)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 28-7 win vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma returns to the rankings after a convincing win over Texas A&M. The Sooners have now won three straight games, showing signs of life under interim OC Jason Witten. A strong Senior Day performance also extended their home winning streak against the Aggies to eight games.