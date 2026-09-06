College Football Rankings: Lane Kiffin & LSU Move Up, Oregon Falls & More AP Poll Top 25 Predictions

Week 1 did not deliver the giant upset everyone was waiting for. It did, however, leave the AP voters with enough to argue about. Ohio State was never in trouble. Then there was Oregon, which entered the season at No. 2 and left Boise State with a win and plenty of questions. And LSU? Lane Kiffin could not have asked for a better opening act. Here is how the next AP poll could shake out.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 1

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 1

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Result: Win over Ball State, 56-3

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Nothing happened here to disturb Ohio State’s grip on No. 1. Julian Sayin threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns (3 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD), including a 48-yard strike to Jeremiah Smith. The junior WR finished with eight catches, 151 yards, and two scores. Bo Jackson added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes looked ready immediately.

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2. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 3

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Result: Win over Tennessee State, 63-3

Georgia’s promotion feels deserved. Nate Frazier needed just four carries to score three touchdowns and gain 72 yards. Three QBs threw touchdown passes, 11 Bulldogs averaged at least 10 yards per carry, and Tennessee State managed only 109 total yards. Eight penalties for 85 yards are worth watching, but otherwise this was a beatdown from Kirby Smart’s team.

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3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 4

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Result: Sunday vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame has to wait its turn. The Irish open against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, with CJ Carr taking center stage. There are questions around the new-look offense, particularly the running game and skill positions. The defense also carries enormous expectations.

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4. Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 5

Result: Win over Texas State, 59-7

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Texas did not really empty the playbook. Arch Manning and company rolled past Texas State while Steve Sarkisian kept the offense relatively basic. That makes next week’s meeting with Ohio State particularly intriguing. We saw enough from the Longhorns to know there is considerably more sitting in the tank.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Previous ranking: 6

Result: Win over North Texas, 52-16

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Indiana eventually turned North Texas into a 36-point victim, with Josh Hoover and the offense finding their rhythm. Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker already look like major problems for defenses. The bigger question is the defense itself, which did not have quite the same bite as last season. Still, the Hoosiers did what they needed to do.

6. Miami Hurricanes

Previous ranking: 7

Result: Win over Stanford, 45-6

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Malachi Toney stole plenty of attention with a 200-plus-yard receiving performance, but Miami had more going for it than one explosive receiver. Darian Mensah looked comfortable in his first start, while the Hurricanes controlled Stanford from start to finish. The offensive line needs time, and the defensive front could have been more disruptive, but Mario Cristobal has plenty to work with.

7. Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 2

Result: Win over Boise State, 34-27

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This is where things get interesting. Oregon won the weekend’s toughest game among the top contenders, yet the Ducks may still lose ground. They were sloppy on special teams, struggled in key fourth-down situations, and gave Boise State far too many openings. Dante Moore played well, which helped. But Oregon entered the season with championship expectations and a loaded returning roster. A seven-point escape against Boise State is not the opening statement voters expected.

8. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous ranking: 8

Result: Win over Missouri State, 50-0

The defense was absurd, allowing Missouri State just 67 total yards. The offense left more questions. Marcel Reed showed flashes but remains a work in progress as a passer, while the Aggies averaged only 5.0 yards per carry. The new offensive system needs time, so staying at No. 8 makes sense.

9. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous ranking: 9

Result: Sunday vs. No. 24 Louisville

Ole Miss gets the week’s most important remaining test when it meets Louisville. Pete Golding’s first game as head coach comes with plenty of attention after Lane Kiffin’s departure. Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy give the Rebels legitimate weapons, but there are concerns about the defense and overall roster depth.

10. LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 11

Result: Win over Clemson, 51-10

This was the statement. Lane Kiffin’s first game at LSU ended with Clemson getting run out of the building. Sam Leavitt’s offense moved the ball, the defense completely disrupted Dabo Swinney’s team, and the Tigers looked faster and more physical almost everywhere.

Clemson had enough preseason respect to make this matter. LSU made sure nobody could dismiss the result as another cupcake win. The Tigers should crack the top 10. If Ole Miss stumbles Sunday, LSU could climb as high as No. 8.

11. Oklahoma

Previous: 10

Result: Win over UTEP, 51-0

John Mateer and the defense dominated, but LSU’s bigger win could push the Sooners down despite doing nothing wrong.

12. Texas Tech

Previous: 12

Result: Win over Abilene Christian, 33-10.

Will Hammond was solid, and the defense held ACU to 194 yards, though the running game needs more juice.

13. Alabama

Previous: 13

Result: Win over East Carolina, 48-10.

Keelon Russell showed his dual-threat ability with 86 rushing yards, while Alabama’s defense settled in after a shaky start.

14. USC

Previous: T-14

Result: Win over Fresno State, 39-0

Jayden Maiava keeps building his Heisman case, while Gary Patterson’s defense delivered a shutout.

15. BYU

Previous: T-14

Result: Win over Utah Tech, 63-7

Bear Bachmeier threw three touchdowns, but BYU ran for 308 yards. The passing game still has something to prove.

16. Washington

Previous: 17

Result: Sunday vs. Washington State

The Apple Cup opens the season for Jedd Fisch’s team. Rivalry games, though, have a funny way of ignoring expectations.

17. Penn State

Previous: 18

Result: Win over Marshall, 45-0

Matt Campbell’s debut could hardly have gone better. Rocco Becht and the defense made Marshall disappear.

18. SMU

Previous: 19

Result: Monday at Florida State

The Mustangs being only 3.5-point favorites is curious after Florida State’s Week 0 struggles.

19. Tennessee

Previous: 20

Result: Win over Furman, 56-9

Faizon Brandon announced himself with 226 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and two more scores on the ground.

20. Iowa

Previous: 22

Result: Win over Northern Illinois, 40-0

The Hawkeyes looked sharp defensively, but the offense still has plenty to prove before anyone gets carried away.

21. Utah Utes

Previous: 21

Result: Win over Idaho, 66-14

Utah had little trouble with Idaho, turning the game into a runaway early. Byrd Ficklin also got his moment behind Devon Dampier.

22. Louisville Cardinals

Previous: 24

Result: Sunday vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

Louisville gets a chance to make a real statement against Ole Miss. Jeff Brohm should have the offense moving, but the defense is the bigger question after struggling last season.

23. Missouri Tigers

Previous: 25

Result: Win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 54-14

Austin Simmons wasted little time making an impression. He completed 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns as Missouri raced to a 40-0 halftime lead. The Tigers also piled up 357 rushing yards.

24. Houston Cougars

Previous: 23

Result: Win over Oregon State, 33-20

Houston was a 20.5-point favorite but led only 26-20 late before Conner Weigman finished the job with a rushing touchdown. Weigman threw for 305 yards and added 30 on the ground.

25. Michigan Wolverines

Previous: 16

Result: win over Western Michigan, 13-12

Michigan survived. That is about the nicest thing that can be said about this one. Western Michigan outplayed the Wolverines for most of the night before Bryce Underwood delivered the winning Hail Mary with one second left. Michigan was fortunate to escape, and the 16th-ranked team in the preseason should pay for it in the new poll. The Oklahoma matchup next week suddenly looks a whole lot more interesting.