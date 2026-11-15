College Football Rankings: LSU Punished, Oregon Inches Closer to Playoffs, Texas Survives & More

Week 11 did not leave the College Football Playoff picture looking any cleaner. Georgia crushed Missouri to strengthen its grip on No. 1, while Texas escaped Baton Rouge after a late Arch Manning comeback. Oregon finally has something to sell the committee, and LSU paid dearly by falling out of the Top 25.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 11

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-1)

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Previous Rank: 1

Result: 48-21 win vs. Missouri

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Georgia made sure nobody had to question why it belongs at No. 1. The Bulldogs hammered No. 22 Missouri in Athens, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Raylen Wilson’s interception on the Tigers’ opening play set the tone, and Gunner Stockton helped turn the afternoon into a rout.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Missouri arrived with one of the SEC’s toughest run defenses. Georgia still piled up 182 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs also moved to 9-1, putting themselves within reach of the SEC Championship Game.

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2. Utah Utes (10-0)

Previous Rank: 2

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Result: 40-39 win at Arizona

Utah left Tucson with a close 40-39 win, but the No. 2 Utes had to sweat for every bit of it. The victory pushed them to 10-0, stretched their winning streak to 16 games, and kept their playoff hopes firmly on track. Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns, including a 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore, while Daniel Bray ripped through Arizona for 197 yards on just 18 carries.

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Utah piled up 296 rushing yards, yet still needed a late touchdown response after a muffed punt handed the Wildcats the lead. Arizona had one final shot, but Utah stopped Noah Fifita on fourth-and-two to escape.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)

Previous Rank: 3

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Result: 41-7 win vs. Boston College

Notre Dame avoided the emotional hangover that often follows a massive rivalry victory. Marcus Freeman’s team took care of Boston College, extending its winning streak against the Eagles to 11 games. CJ Carr completed 20 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense was even nastier. Boston College managed just 136 total yards, while Jaylen Sneed returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. After beating Miami, Notre Dame needed to avoid a stumble. It did more than that, keeping its playoff hopes firmly intact.

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4. UCLA Bruins (10-0)

Previous Rank: 4

Result: 22-14 win vs. Illinois

Bob Chesney’s first season at UCLA keeps getting more ridiculous. The Bruins survived a rainy afternoon against Illinois to reach 10-0 for the first time since 1998. They also extended a remarkable turnaround after finishing 3-9 last season.

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Ty Dieffenbach battled through an injury to return and throw a touchdown, while Scooter Jackson intercepted two passes. Illinois made things uncomfortable, but UCLA found a way. They’re one of the two undefeated teams with growing Big Ten title hopes that leave little reason to move the Bruins.

5. Miami Hurricanes (9-1)

Previous Rank: 5

Result: 36-25 win vs. Duke

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Miami responded to its first loss with a 36-25 victory over Duke. Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards, while former Duke WR Cooper Barkate caught eight passes for 134 yards. Javian Mallory also delivered three touchdowns, giving the Hurricanes enough firepower despite losing Mark Fletcher Jr. to injury.

The defense had its moments, too, with Xavier Lucas grabbing a fourth-quarter interception. Miami improved to 9-1 and 7-0 in ACC play. The Hurricanes still control their conference championship destiny, although the loss to Notre Dame remains a blemish on their playoff resume.

6. Indiana Hoosiers (9-1)

Previous Rank: 6

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Result: 27-13 win vs. USC

Indiana had a QB question heading into its USC matchup. Grant Wilson provided a pretty convincing answer. Making his first career start in place of injured Josh Hoover, he threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns as the Hoosiers defeated USC 27-13.

The biggest moment came when Isaiah Jones intercepted Jayden Maiava near the goal line. Wilson then found Charlie Becker for a 42-yard touchdown to finish the job. Indiana also secured its first victory over USC, keeping its Big Ten and playoff ambitions alive.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Result: 21-6 win at Vanderbilt

Alabama left Nashville with a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt, although the offense hardly looked comfortable early. Keelon Russell played through an ankle concern and threw three touchdowns. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scoring passes, helping the Tide turn a sluggish start into a two-score victory.

Kane Wommack’s defense deserves plenty of credit. Vanderbilt finished with just 235 total yards and failed to reach the end zone. Alabama improved to 8-2, keeping its SEC Championship and playoff hopes alive.

8. Texas Longhorns (8-2)

Previous Rank: 8

Result: 22-21 win at LSU

Those who watched the game had every reason to think Texas was going to lose this one right to the final seconds. Arch Manning threw three interceptions, and LSU appeared ready to deliver a damaging upset. But then, the QB put together a late comeback, finding Raleek Brown for the decisive touchdown in a 22-21 escape.

Jelani McDonald intercepted passes from Sam Leavitt three times, keeping Texas alive while the offense struggled. The Longhorns also shut LSU down in the fourth quarter, allowing virtually nothing on the ground. LSU’s playoff hopes took a serious hit. Texas, meanwhile, escaped with its own postseason ambitions intact.

9. Tennessee Volunteers (8-2)

Previous Rank: 9

Result: 22-7 win at Texas A&M

Tennessee walked into Kyle Field and came away with a 22-7 victory, its first ever at Texas A&M’s home stadium. The Vols overcame injuries to QB George MacIntyre and several key contributors, with backup Faizon Brandon throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown to DaSaahn Brame.

Cooper Ranvier supplied five field goals, while the defense intercepted two passes in the final quarter. Tennessee allowed just seven points and improved to 8-2.

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)

Previous Rank: 11

Result: 49-7 win at SMU

Wake Forest made a mess of SMU’s afternoon, rolling to a 49-7 victory on the road. The Demon Deacons led 42-0 at halftime, with Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez connecting for a 44-yard touchdown. The defense also forced three turnovers.

The result ended SMU’s unbeaten home record in ACC play and strengthened Wake Forest’s conference championship hopes. Jake Dickert’s team has now won seven straight games. Moving from No. 11 to No. 10 feels justified after a performance this convincing.

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1)

Previous Rank: 10

Result: 52-27 win at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech strengthened its grip on the Big 12 race with a road win over Oklahoma State, improving to 9-1 (6-1). Malcolm Simmons returned the opening kickoff 97 yards, while Thomas Castellanos delivered two big touchdown strikes to Micah Hudson and Simmons. The defeat crushed Oklahoma State’s slim title hopes and made it a rough night for former Red Raiders coach Eric Morris.

12. BYU Cougars (8-2)

Previous Rank: 12

Result: 28-7 win vs. Baylor

BYU responded to its painful Utah loss with a 28-7 victory over Baylor. Bear Bachmeier accounted for three rushing touchdowns, matching a program record for a QB. The Cougars needed a convincing response, and their defense delivered a first-half shutout.

13. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2)

Previous Rank: 16

Result: 28-7 win vs. Purdue

Iowa climbs three spots after handling Purdue 28-7. Hank Brown helped control the game with a touchdown sneak, while the Hawkeyes’ defense tightened after halftime. Kirk Ferentz’s team is now building a respectable postseason case with an 8-2 record.

14. Boise State Broncos (9-1)

Previous Rank: 17

Result: 46-41 win vs. Oregon State

Boise State moves up three places after surviving Oregon State 46-41. Maddux Madsen returned with 371 passing yards and four touchdowns, while freshman Rasean Jones exploded for 230 receiving yards. The Broncos also clinched home-field advantage in the rebuilt Pac-12 Championship Game.

15. Oregon Ducks (7-3)

Previous Rank: 18

Result: 31-7 win vs. Michigan

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Oregon finally has a result worth putting in front of the selection committee. The Ducks demolished Michigan 31-7, becoming the first team to score more than 30 against the Wolverines this season. Dylan Raiola threw four touchdowns. At 7-3, Oregon still has work to do, but its playoff argument looks considerably healthier.

16. Ole Miss Rebels (6-3)

Previous Rank: 19

Result: at Oklahoma (Rescheduled to Sunday)

17. USC Trojans (7-3)

Previous Rank: 15

Result: 27-13 loss at Indiana

USC falls three spots after losing 27-13 at Indiana. Jayden Maiava’s interception near the goal line proved costly, while the Trojans repeatedly failed to finish promising drives. Lincoln Riley’s team now faces a difficult playoff path after another damaging road defeat.

18. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3)

Previous Rank: 21

Result: 28-19 win vs. Northwestern

Ohio State finally stopped the bleeding with a 28-19 victory over Northwestern. Luke Fahey threw for a touchdown, while Jeremiah Smith caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a score. Bo Jackson added 114 rushing yards. The Buckeyes still have plenty to repair, but at least the losing streak is over.

19. Kentucky Wildcats (7-3)

Previous Rank: 13

Result: 21-14 loss vs. Florida

Kentucky tumbles from No. 13 after a 21-14 home loss to Florida. The Wildcats surrendered 211 rushing yards and couldn’t stop Aaron Philo late. The defeat seriously damages their playoff hopes, while Florida secured bowl eligibility with an important road victory.

20. Houston Cougars (7-3)

Previous Rank: 14

Result: 42-32 loss at Colorado

Houston suffered a damaging 42-32 loss to Colorado after surrendering a 20-7 advantage. The Buffs produced 28 unanswered points during their comeback, stunning a Houston team that had entered the week with serious playoff ambitions. The Cougars’ Big 12 title hopes also took a major hit.

21. Louisville Cardinal (7-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 16-14 win at North Carolina

Louisville enters the rankings after beating North Carolina 16-14. Jabari Mack’s late interception ended the Tar Heels’ comeback hopes, while the Cardinals’ defense recorded six sacks. Jeff Brohm’s team has now won five straight ACC games and remains alive in the conference race.

22. Liberty Flames (9-1)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 28-23 win vs. Middle Tennessee

Liberty moves into the Top 25 after defeating Middle Tennessee 28-23. The Flames relied on their ground game, piling up 370 rushing yards despite managing only 64 through the air. The victory also secured their place in the Conference USA Championship Game.

23. Florida Gators (6-4)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 21-14 win at Kentucky

Florida rounds out the rankings after knocking off No. 11 Kentucky 21-14 in Lexington. Aaron Philo supplied the decisive rushing touchdown, and the defense held firm on Kentucky’s final possession. Jon Sumrall’s team is bowl-eligible, giving the Gators something positive to take from a difficult season.

24. LSU Tigers (6-4)

Previous Rank: 24

Result: 22-21 loss vs. Texas

LSU had Texas on the ropes, then let it slip away. Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a four-yard touchdown with three seconds left, handing the Longhorns a 22-21 win at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers outgained Texas 366-273 but couldn’t close it out, dropping to 6-4 and likely ending their playoff hopes. It was another brutal late collapse.

25. Arizona Wildcats (7-3)

Previous Rank: 22

Result: 40-39 loss at Utah

Arizona had Utah on the ropes in Tucson, then watched the game slip away. The Wildcats grabbed a 39-33 lead with just over three minutes left, only for Devon Dampier to answer with a 70-yard touchdown strike to Creed Whittemore. That one-play response settled a wild 40-39 finish, kept Utah unbeaten at 10-0, and dealt Arizona a costly third conference loss.