College Football Rankings: Miami Punished, Tennessee Rewarded, New no.1 & More

Miami finally took a loss. Notre Dame beat the Hurricanes 31-24 in South Bend, ending their unbeaten start. Georgia had a much easier time, crushing Ole Miss 42-7 on the road. Tennessee picked up ground with a win over Kentucky, and Utah stayed perfect after getting past BYU. Plenty changed in Week 10.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 10

1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

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Previous Rank: 2

Result: 42-7 win at Ole Miss

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Georgia has a strong case to take over No. 1. Kirby Smart’s team walked into Oxford and handed Ole Miss its worst defeat of the season, ending the Rebels’ 16-game home winning streak in the process. Gunner Stockton threw multiple touchdown passes to Talyn Taylor while Nate Frazier helped Georgia pile up 295 rushing yards.

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Imago Sep 12, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) on the sideline during the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The defense made the result even uglier. Trinidad Chambliss was sacked five times, and Ole Miss couldn’t find the end zone until the closing minutes. Georgia controlled the entire ranked road game.

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2. Utah Utes (9-0)

Previous Rank: 3

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Result: 28-20 win vs. BYU

Utah survived its biggest test of the season against BYU, taking the Holy War 28-20 and keeping its unbeaten record intact. Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns, giving the Utes enough offensive firepower to withstand a spirited challenge from their rivals.

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BYU actually had opportunities to steal this one, but four interceptions from Bear Bachmeier proved costly. Utah also came up with two crucial interceptions in the second half. Morgan Scalley’s team now has a legitimate claim among the country’s elite.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1)

Previous Rank: 4

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Result: 31-24 win vs. Miami

Notre Dame finally landed the kind of victory its playoff resume needed. The Irish took down previously unbeaten Miami, with CJ Carr delivering an impressive performance in a high-pressure matchup. His touchdown connections with Jordan Faison and Micah Gilbert helped Notre Dame establish control before halftime.

Miami made things uncomfortable late, but the Irish defense refused to surrender the lead. It was a statement win for Marcus Freeman’s team and a significant step toward removing any doubts about its playoff credentials.

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4. UCLA Bruins (9-0)

Previous Rank: 5

Result: 34-20 win at Minnesota

UCLA keeps finding ways to win, even without starting QB Nico Iamaleava. Backup Ty Dieffenbach delivered when needed, connecting with Aidan Mizell for two remarkable 75-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Those strikes turned a competitive game into a comfortable road victory.

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Bob Chesney’s team is now 9-0, matching a historic program milestone. The Bruins have also strengthened their position in the Big Ten race. Questions about their schedule remain, but another unbeaten Saturday makes it harder to dismiss them.

5. Miami Hurricanes (8-1)

Previous Rank: 1

Result: 31-24 loss at Notre Dame

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Miami pays for its first defeat with a significant drop. The Hurricanes spent much of the afternoon chasing Notre Dame after falling behind 17-3 at halftime. Darian Mensah helped revive the offense with three touchdown passes, but the comeback ultimately fell short.

The biggest moment came late, when Luke Talich broke up what looked like a potential tying touchdown to Elija Lofton. Miami remains firmly in the playoff conversation, but the No. 1 spot is gone.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Previous Rank: 9

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Result: 31-13 win at LSU

Alabama gets a welcome jump after handling LSU in Baton Rouge. QB Keelon Russell threw three touchdown passes, while Ryan Coleman-Williams provided an important boost after returning from injury. The Tide also saved their best football for the fourth quarter, outscoring LSU 14-0 to finish the job.

Kalen DeBoer’s defense delivered when it mattered, recording four sacks and forcing two turnovers. Alabama still has work ahead, but this road victory gives its playoff resume a much-needed boost.

7. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1)

Previous Rank: 6

Result: BYE

Indiana didn’t take the field this week, but Ohio State’s defeat to Oregon helped the Hoosiers’ position in the Big Ten race. Curt Cignetti’s team remains firmly in the conference picture at 8-1, with a valuable opportunity to regroup after a demanding stretch. The bye also provides time to address lingering injury concerns before the final push.

8. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

Previous Rank: 10

Result: 34-20 win at Missouri

Texas avoided another damaging setback by rallying past Missouri. Arch Manning helped erase a seven-point deficit before Raleek Brown delivered the decisive touchdown on a wheel route in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns then added an interception and another Brown score to put the game away.

The victory keeps Steve Sarkisian’s team alive in the SEC and playoff races. Texas still has little room for error, but escaping Columbia was important.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)

Previous Rank: 13

Result: 53-48 win vs. West Virginia

Texas Tech moves up after surviving an offensive shootout against West Virginia. Thomas Castellanos threw multiple touchdown passes, while the Red Raiders also found plenty of production on the ground. J’Koby Williams finished with 160 rushing yards as Tech built a sizeable halftime advantage.

The defense nearly gave it away, allowing West Virginia back into the contest. A late 46-yard field goal from Stone Harrington helped preserve the win and keep Joey McGuire’s team in the Big 12 hunt.

10. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)

Previous Rank: 16

Result: 34-6 win vs. Kentucky

Tennessee earns one of the weekend’s biggest jumps. The Vols forced turnovers, kept Kentucky from finding any rhythm and pulled away. Arion Carter was all over the field, leading the defense with 13 tackles.

That win gives Josh Heupel’s team a much stronger case for the playoff. Moving up six spots makes sense after taking care of a ranked opponent so convincingly.

11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1)

Previous Rank: 14

Result: 77-0 win vs. Merrimack

Wake Forest moves into the top 11 after an extraordinary 77-0 shutout. Backup QB Steele Pizzella threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. The Demon Deacons also recorded a pick-six and a punt-return touchdown, making this a thoroughly dominant afternoon.

12. BYU Cougars (7-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Result: 28-20 loss at Utah

BYU takes a significant hit after losing the Holy War. The Cougars had opportunities to beat Utah but couldn’t overcome four interceptions from Bear Bachmeier. Despite producing 391 total yards, the offense repeatedly wasted promising possessions. Their Big 12 championship and playoff hopes now face considerably more pressure.

13. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2)

Previous Rank: 8

Result: 34-6 loss at Tennessee

Kentucky drops after a miserable afternoon in Knoxville. The Wildcats struggled to generate offense against Tennessee’s defense and couldn’t recover after falling behind. What had looked like a promising SEC campaign suddenly faces serious complications, particularly with the conference race becoming more crowded.

14. Houston Cougars (7-2)

Previous Rank: 17

Result: 31-24 win vs. Cincinnati

Houston gets a small boost after ending its long losing run against Cincinnati. Re’Shaun Sanford II delivered the decisive moment with a 51-yard touchdown run after the Bearcats had fought back to level the score. The Cougars remain in the Big 12 conversation, although their remaining schedule offers little room to relax.

15. USC Trojans (7-2)

Previous Rank: 18

Result: BYE

USC spent Week 10 resting, but the Big Ten standings changed around Lincoln Riley’s team. The Trojans are coming off their 30-18 victory over Ohio State and now face another important test against Indiana. That road matchup could tell us plenty about whether their late-season revival has real playoff potential.

16. Boise State Broncos (8-1)

Previous Rank: 20

Result: 64-38 win at Colorado State

Boise State continues climbing after putting up 64 points on Colorado State. Max Cutforth handled the starting QB job impressively, throwing for 317 yards and accounting for five touchdowns. Dylan Riley added 192 rushing yards and 88 receiving yards, giving the Broncos plenty of offensive punch despite their QB injury concerns.

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

Previous Rank: 21

Result: 24-10 win at Northwestern

Iowa moves up after another productive November performance. Braeden Jackson provided the game’s defining moment with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, while the defense kept Northwestern’s offense contained.

18. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

Previous Rank: 23

Result: 17-9 win vs. Texas A&M

Imago South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer disputes a pass interference call in the game with Clemson during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025.

South Carolina’s recovery continues with a fourth consecutive victory. LaNorris Sellers battled through an ankle injury and produced a spectacular 41-yard touchdown run late in the game. Shane Beamer’s team has moved from early-season uncertainty to bowl eligibility, while its defense delivered another important performance against the Aggies.

19. New Mexico Lobos (8-1)

Previous Rank: 22

Result: 31-3 win at Nevada

New Mexico keeps making history. The Lobos dominated Nevada, allowing just three points and fewer than 100 total yards. Scottre Humphrey rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the offense controlled the game.

20. Oregon Ducks (6-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 41-28 win at Ohio State

Oregon forced its way into the rankings after knocking off Ohio State. The Ducks fell behind by 14 points but came roaring back, piling up 38 straight points. Dan Lanning’s fake punt gave them a lift, and the defense made life miserable for the Buckeyes from there.

21. Arizona Wildcats (7-2)

Previous Rank: 24

Result: 29-28 win vs. TCU

Arizona needed a late break, and it got one. The Wildcats recovered a short pooch kick, then turned it into a go-ahead field goal. Michael Salgado-Medina made the 37-yard kick, and Tyrese Boss ended TCU’s last chance with an interception.

22. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3)

Previous Rank: 11

Result: 41-28 loss vs. Oregon

Ohio State takes another brutal fall after surrendering a 14-0 lead at home. Luke Fahey couldn’t prevent the Buckeyes from collapsing defensively, and Oregon eventually took complete control. Two consecutive defeats have put Ryan Day’s team in a difficult position, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

23. Ole Miss Rebels (6-3)

Previous Rank: 12

Result: 42-7 loss vs. Georgia

Ole Miss tumbles after Georgia handed the Rebels a humiliating home defeat. Trinidad Chambliss struggled under relentless pressure, while the offense couldn’t establish its usual rhythm. Losing Kewan Lacy to injury didn’t help, but the Bulldogs’ dominance exposed problems that go well beyond one missing player.

24. LSU Tigers (6-3)

Previous Rank: 15

Result: 31-13 loss vs. Alabama

LSU slides after another disappointing result against Alabama. The Tigers stayed within reach for three quarters before the Tide pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Lane Kiffin now faces a difficult climb in his first season, with three losses leaving little margin for error.

25. SMU Mustangs (7-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 51-28 win vs. Virginia Tech

SMU returns to the Top 25 after an explosive performance against Virginia Tech. Kevin Jennings helped lead an offense that produced 569 total yards, while the defense created a crucial second-quarter turnover, reviving their ACC championship hopes.