College Football Rankings: Michigan Returns as Ohio State & Oregon Punished

Week 2 gave college football fans a wild Saturday that completely shook up the rankings. Ohio State looked like a lock to stay near the top until a late fourth-quarter collapse against Texas turned everything upside down. Oregon took a brutal hit on the road, while Michigan fought its way back into the Top 25 by taking down a ranked Oklahoma squad. Voters now have a massive mess to clean up.

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Beyond this week’s ranking drama, these results throw a massive wrench into both the Big Ten title race and the 12-team playoff race. Early non-conference stumbles leave Ohio State and Oregon with zero safety margin for the rest of the fall, effectively forcing them to run the gauntlet in league play if they want a top-four seed and a first-round bye. Meanwhile, Texas taking down the top-ranked Buckeyes clears a direct pathway for SEC dominance at the peak of the field.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 2

1. Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Previous ranking: 2

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Result: 70-20 win vs. Western Kentucky

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Georgia had this thing over before halftime. The Bulldogs hung 49 points on Western Kentucky in the first half, matching a program record. Gunner Stockton threw five touchdowns on 13-of-16 passing for 234 yards. Through two games, he has eight TD passes and still hasn’t thrown a pick. The starters barely had to work after that. They now get Arkansas in their SEC opener, which should provide a much better measuring stick.

2. Texas Longhorns (2-0)

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Previous ranking: 4

Result: 24-23 win vs. Ohio State

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Texas looked buried against Ohio State, trailing by 20 points before suddenly flipping the game in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns scored 21 straight points, with RB Hollywood Smothers providing the final blow on a 1-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left.

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Arch Manning threw for 196 yards and a touchdown, but the comeback was as much about Texas finally finding some rhythm as anything else.

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3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

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Result: 52-0 win vs. Rice

Notre Dame stays put after another comfortable afternoon. CJ Carr threw four touchdown passes and matched that number with four incompletions, while the Irish piled up 42 points before halftime. The backups eventually took over, making this more of a tune-up than a real test.

4. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

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Previous ranking: 5

Result: 55-0 win vs. Howard

After giving up 16 points in Week 1, Indiana responded with a shutout against Howard. Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes on only six completions, including three to Charlie Becker. The Hoosiers also ran for 296 yards, continuing to show they can win games without leaning completely on the passing attack.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1)

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Previous ranking: 1

Result: 24-23 loss at Texas

The Buckeyes are going to hate this one. Going from No. 1 to No. 5 after blowing a 20-point lead is harsh. But this was not a close loss. Ohio State led Texas 23-3 early in the fourth quarter and appeared to have complete control. Then everything changed. Texas scored 21 unanswered points, and Ohio State could not stop the bleeding. A missed field goal also kept the door open late before the Longhorns completed the comeback.

6. Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

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Previous ranking: 7

Result: 77-7 win vs. Florida A&M

Miami has looked every bit like a serious contender through two games. Darian Mensah completed 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the night off. Malachi Toney added four catches for 96 yards and a score. The defense allowed just 107 total yards.

7. LSU Tigers (2-0)

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Previous ranking: 8

Result: 45-14 win vs. Louisiana Tech

LSU was not perfect early, turning the ball over and allowing Louisiana Tech to hang around longer than expected. The defense, though, never really gave the Bulldogs a chance to take control. Once the offense settled down, LSU pulled away. The Tigers remain unbeaten and move another spot higher with more SEC football ahead.

8. Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Result: 41-9 win vs. Charlotte

Ole Miss has now followed up its Week 1 win over Louisville with another convincing performance. The Rebels led 27-0 at halftime and never let Charlotte get back into the game. Trinidad Chambliss handled the passing game, while Kewan Lacy added two rushing touchdowns.

9. Texas A&M Aggies (2-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Result: 48-20 win vs. Arizona State

The final score hides how competitive this game was for a while. Texas A&M eventually took over by scoring 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Marcel Reed threw three touchdowns, although the Aggies managed only 92 rushing yards. Still, beating Arizona State by 28 keeps the Aggies unbeaten and moving upward.

10. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Result: 45-17 win at Kentucky

It was not flashy, but a road win by 28 points is enough to push Alabama into the top 10. Kentucky stayed close for much of the game before a failed fake punt helped swing the momentum. The Tide then turned the opportunity into a dominant second half, blanking the Wildcats 18-0 in the third quarter.

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Result: 35-24 win at Oregon State

Texas Tech survived a serious scare in Corvallis. Oregon State freshman Jesse Legree exploded for 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but Will Hammond answered with a late touchdown pass to Coy Eakin to finally give the Red Raiders breathing room.

12. USC Trojans (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Halftime result against Louisiana: 21-10

USC remains in a position to climb, although its ranking will depend on the result against Louisiana. A strong finish could push the Trojans closer to the top 10.

13. BYU Cougars (2-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Result: 28-17 win vs. Arizona

BYU survived a tight game with Arizona before a key defensive stop helped swing things. Bear Bachmeier threw three touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Cougars moved to 2-0.

14. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Result: 27-9 win vs. Temple

Penn State needed time to wake up but eventually pulled away from Temple. Rocco Becht threw three touchdown passes, including two to Benjamin Brahmer, as the Nittany Lions improved to 2-0.

15. SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Result: 56-10 win vs. UC Davis

SMU was already up 42-0 at halftime, with Kevin Jennings throwing five touchdown passes before the break. The Mustangs barely needed their running game and spent most of the night letting the passing attack do the damage.

16. Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Result: 45-24 win at Georgia Tech

Tennessee took control by winning the second quarter 17-0 and never surrendered the advantage. The Vols did enough defensively to limit Georgia Tech’s rushing attack and leave Atlanta with a useful road victory.

17. Washington Huskies (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Result: 16-14 win vs. Utah State

Washington survived a scare. Demond Williams Jr. produced 249 passing yards and 56 rushing yards, while the defense came up with a late stop after Utah State failed to capitalize on a crucial opportunity.

18. Utah Utes (1-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Halftime result against Arkansas: 29-3

Utah’s ranking remains in place amid their game with Arkansas. The halftime result shows plenty of confidence that this one won’t be changing.

19. Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Result: 16-13 win vs. Iowa State

Iowa once again turned its rivalry with Iowa State into a low-scoring grind. The Hawkeyes put together the decisive late drive and kicked the winning field goal with 15 seconds left.

20. Oregon Ducks (1-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Result: 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State

This is the biggest fall outside Ohio State. Oregon could not finish another road fight, with Oklahoma State pulling off the upset. Dante Moore threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns but completed only 14 of 29 passes, while the Ducks’ ground game never really got moving.

21. Houston Cougars (2-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Result: 77-6 win vs. Southern

Houston buried Southern immediately, leading 28-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime. Conner Weigman threw three touchdowns before the break as the Cougars cruised into Week 3.

22. Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Result: 38-21 win at Kansas

Missouri handled Kansas on the road behind Austin Simmons, who threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers also got 100-yard performances from Donovan Olugbode, Cayden Lee, and Jamal Roberts.

23. Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Result: 17-10 win vs. Oklahoma

Michigan is back. After falling out of the poll following the wild Western Michigan finish, the Wolverines answered by beating No. 11 Oklahoma. Bryce Underwood looked sharper, and Michigan’s defense kept John Mateer and the Sooners from finding much rhythm.

24. Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Result: 17-10 loss at Michigan

Oklahoma takes one of the biggest drops of the week after failing to generate much offense in Ann Arbor. John Mateer finished 17-of-33 with an interception, while the Sooners managed only 100 rushing yards.

25. Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Result: 59-13 win vs. Villanova

Louisville responded nicely after its Week 1 loss to Ole Miss. Lincoln Kienholz threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing scores, giving the Cardinals plenty of momentum before their next major test against SMU.