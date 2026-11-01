College Football Rankings: Ohio State Severely Punished; Georgia Resurges, New No. 2 & More

Week 9 turned the college football rankings upside down. Miami escaped North Carolina 38-35, Georgia handled Florida 27-8 to strengthen its playoff position, and Indiana survived Minnesota in overtime. But the night’s biggest shock came in Los Angeles, where USC handed Ohio State a damaging 30-18 defeat.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 9

1. Miami Hurricanes (8-0)

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Previous Rank: 1

Result: 38-35 win at North Carolina

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Miami keeps the top spot, although Mario Cristobal’s team made its fans sweat for it. The Hurricanes escaped Chapel Hill with their unbeaten record intact, finally ending a miserable run against North Carolina. Mark Fletcher Jr. scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown (31 yards), including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

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Imago January 19, 2026: Miami Hurricanes mascot during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_429 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The defense delivered when it mattered, too. Marquise Lightfoot forced a crucial fumble that Justin Scott recovered, allowing Miami to build a 38-28 advantage. North Carolina made the finish uncomfortable with a late touchdown and two penalty-wiped onside kick recoveries. Miami eventually secured the ball and escaped at 8-0.

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2. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

Previous Rank: 3

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Result: 27-8 win vs. Florida

Georgia moves into the second position after delivering the sort of performance Kirby Smart needed. The Bulldogs had been carrying the disappointment of their loss to Auburn, but Florida never seriously threatened to spoil their Halloween afternoon.

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Georgia had the game under control before halftime, racing out to a 24-0 lead. Florida never found an answer against the Bulldogs’ defense, which forced four turnovers and held the Gators to just eight points. Chris Cole added another blow with a 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown. It was a convincing response, and Georgia looks considerably more comfortable heading into November.

3. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1)

Previous Rank: 4

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Result: 23-16 (OT) win vs. Minnesota

Indiana moves up another position, but Curt Cignetti probably would have preferred a quieter afternoon. The Hoosiers needed overtime to get past Minnesota after their special teams repeatedly put them in difficult situations. A blocked kick, a bad snap and shaky punting kept Minnesota in the fight. The ending was something else.

Minnesota drilled a 60-yard field goal, but Paddy McAteer answered with one of his own as the clock ran out. Grant Wilson replaced Josh Hoover at halftime and hit Charlie Becker for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime. Indiana then slammed the door with a fourth-down sack.

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4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

Previous Rank: 5

Result: 35-13 win at Navy

Notre Dame takes another step forward after handling Navy 35-13. The Irish needed a response following their earlier defeat to BYU, and they eventually found their rhythm after a difficult opening half. Nolan James Jr. was particularly effective, finishing with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

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The defense also deserves credit. Navy controlled much of the first half, but Notre Dame shut the door after the break, allowing no second-half points. The next assignment is a home meeting with unbeaten Miami. Unfortunately, LB Drayk Bowen’s ankle injury could leave a significant hole in the defense.

5. Utah Utes (8-0)

Previous Rank: 6

Result: 49-25 win at Cincinnati

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Utah keeps rolling, and Cincinnati never managed to make this the upset opportunity some expected. The Utes raced to a 42-6 halftime advantage, turning a potentially dangerous road game into a one-sided contest. Devon Dampier directed the offense while the defense supplied two major touchdowns.

Rabbit Evans returned a fumble 51 yards for a score, and Elijah Davis added a 39-yard interception return touchdown. Utah’s unbeaten start continues, along with its winning streak. Next comes the rivalry showdown with BYU.

6. UCLA Bruins (8-0)

Previous Rank: 7

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Result: 27-0 win vs. Nevada

UCLA continues to make its remarkable turnaround look increasingly legitimate. Bob Chesney’s team shut out Nevada, extending its unbeaten start and producing another convincing defensive performance. The Bruins forced four turnovers, leaving the Wolf Pack with very little opportunity to build any offensive momentum.

The QB situation remains worth watching with Nico Iamaleava sidelined for the season. Ty Dieffenbach handled the assignment against Nevada, throwing a touchdown pass and adding a rushing score. UCLA has managed to keep winning despite the change, and its position in the Big Ten race is becoming difficult to ignore.

7. BYU Cougars (7-1)

Previous Rank: 8

Result: 27-20 win vs. Arizona State

BYU struggled to establish their ground game without LJ Martin, managing just 47 rushing yards. But Bear Bachmeier found Legend Glasker for a huge 53-yard completion. Sione Moa added two rushing touchdowns, while six sacks helped the defense keep Arizona State from taking control.

The victory keeps BYU in the playoff conversation, but the next challenge is enormous. Utah awaits in the Holy War, with both teams carrying major conference and postseason ambitions.

8. Kentucky Wildcats (7-1)

Previous Rank: 9

Result: BYE

Kentucky didn’t play, but its position in the rankings remains difficult to dismiss. Will Stein’s first season has turned into something special, with the Wildcats sitting at 7-1 and leading the SEC standings.

The bye offered time to recover before a crucial November stretch. Kentucky has also put together an undefeated October for the first time since 1977. That is not the sort of achievement a program accustomed to fighting for respect takes lightly.

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Previous Rank: 10

Result: BYE

Alabama moves up without taking a snap. The Crimson Tide used the break to get healthier after beating Texas A&M 31-20, a result that stopped their two-game losing streak. Injuries involving receiver Ryan Williams and center Racin Delgatty remain worth monitoring.

There isn’t much room for another stumble. Kalen DeBoer’s team returns against LSU on November 7 in a matchup carrying serious playoff consequences. Alabama has earned a little breathing room, but November will demand considerably more.

10. Texas Longhorns (6-2)

Previous Rank: 11

Result: 31-3 win vs. Mississippi State

Texas gets back into the top 10 after taking care of Mississippi State. The Longhorns needed a convincing performance following an uneven October, and the defense delivered with seven sacks despite playing without Colin Simmons.

Arch Manning also helped produce a much-needed offensive response. Texas finally found the end zone in the third quarter, ending a frustrating stretch without a touchdown after halftime. The Longhorns still have work ahead, but their playoff case looks healthier after this result.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2)

Previous Rank: 2

Result: 30-18 loss at USC

Ohio State took the hardest fall this week, and the loss to USC only made things uglier after losing Julian Sayin. Luke Fahey had a rough first start, but the defense offered little help either. Trent Mosley broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown early, exposing a side of the Buckeyes that rarely shows up. USC never surrendered control, handing Ryan Day’s team its second loss and raising serious questions about its playoff position.

12. Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

Previous Rank: 12

Result: 45-15 win vs. Auburn

Ole Miss steadied its season with a convincing victory over Auburn. Shekai Mills-Knight helped cover for injured running back Kewan Lacy, while Trinidad Chambliss provided the spark with a crucial rushing touchdown. The Rebels outscored Auburn 28-0 down the stretch after surviving a brief second-half scare. Georgia is next, and Pete Golding needed his team to enter that matchup with some confidence.

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1)

Previous Rank: 13

Result: 34-26 win vs. Arizona

Texas Tech protected its Big 12 ambitions by beating Arizona. J’Koby Williams supplied 175 rushing yards, giving the Red Raiders an answer when the passing game needed support. Arizona QB Noah Fifita threw for 417 yards, but the Wildcats couldn’t match Texas Tech’s ground production.

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1)

Previous Rank: 14

Result: 51-7 win vs. Virginia

Wake Forest keeps its place after dismantling Virginia. Gio Lopez connected with Carlos Hernandez for a productive afternoon, while Ty Clark III scored three rushing touchdowns. Jake Dickert’s team continues to outperform preseason expectations and has established itself as a serious ACC contender.

15. LSU Tigers (6-2)

Previous Rank: 15

Result: BYE

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2022: LSU vs Georgia DEC 03 December 03, 2022: The signage by the locker rooms is displayed prior to SEC Championship action between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Atlanta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20221203_zaf_c04_005.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree013547

LSU spent the weekend preparing for Alabama rather than chasing another result. Lane Kiffin’s team remains in the playoff picture, but its November schedule leaves little room for mistakes. The upcoming meeting with the Crimson Tide could reshape the Tigers’ postseason outlook.

16. Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Previous Rank: 16

Result: BYE

Tennessee had a week to regroup after its damaging loss to South Carolina. Josh Heupel needs George MacIntyre and the offense to find consistency before the final stretch. The Volunteers’ playoff margin has become extremely thin.

17. Houston Cougars (6-2)

Previous Rank: 18

Result: BYE

Houston moves up despite being idle. Willie Fritz’s team still has a difficult route back into the playoff conversation after losing to Utah, but the break provided time to address the offensive issues that surfaced in that defeat. Conner Weigman remains central to the Cougars’ hopes.

18. Boise State Broncos (6-1)

Previous Rank: 20

Result: 46-45 win vs Texas State

Boise State escaped with a 46-45 Halloween win over Texas State in a wild shootout on The Blue, keeping its Group of Five playoff hopes alive. Max Cutforth threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the 18-yard winner to Akeem Wright, after Texas State repeatedly swung the game back in its favor. The Broncos improved to 4-0 in conference play.

19. Missouri Tigers (6-2)

Previous Rank: 23

Result: 34-10 win at Arkansas

Missouri makes a significant jump after taking care of Arkansas on the road. The Tigers forced four turnovers and held the Razorbacks to just 1.6 yards per carry. Jamal Roberts crossed 1,000 rushing yards for the season, giving Eli Drinkwitz another reason to feel encouraged heading into November.

20. USC Trojans (7-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 30-18 win vs. Ohio State

USC gets rewarded for the biggest upset of the weekend. Lincoln Riley finally secured a signature victory over a top-five opponent at the Coliseum, with freshman Trent Mosley delivering an early 69-yard touchdown. The Trojans have revived their playoff conversation and put considerable pressure on Ohio State.

21. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 30-0 win vs. Wisconsin

Iowa returns after shutting out Wisconsin in the 100th Battle for the Heartland Trophy. The Hawkeyes controlled the rivalry game from start to finish, winning their fifth consecutive meeting with the Badgers. The defense also delivered a crucial goal-line stand.

22. New Mexico Lobos (7-1)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 21-16 win at San Jose State

New Mexico continues making noise in the Group of Five race. Jason Eck’s team improved to 7-1 after surviving a difficult road assignment. Scottie Humphrey supplied two touchdowns, while the defense held off San Jose State’s late push. A ranking would reward a remarkable season.

23. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: 42-25 win at Oklahoma

South Carolina delivered one of the weekend’s biggest offensive performances. LaNorris Sellers helped the Gamecocks pile up 521 yards against Oklahoma, including an explosive 84-yard touchdown connection with DJ Black. Three consecutive SEC victories have transformed their season after a disappointing start.

24. Arizona Wildcats (6-2)

Previous Rank: 22

Result: 34-26 loss at Texas Tech

Arizona slides after missing an important opportunity in Lubbock. Noah Fifita threw for 417 yards, including a spectacular 94-yard touchdown connection with Isaiah Mizell, but the Wildcats managed only 12 rushing yards. Texas Tech’s ground attack eventually proved too much.

25. Virginia Tech (6-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Result: BYE

Virginia Tech had a Week 9 bye after its historic 20-16 upset of Clemson, giving James Franklin’s 6-2 Hokies time to recover. SMU’s last-second 30-27 loss to Syracuse also shook up the ACC race, leaving both teams tied in conference play ahead of their Friday night showdown in Dallas.