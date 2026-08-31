College Football Rankings: SEC Program Makes Big Jump Despite Not Playing in Week Zero

Texas didn’t even have to strap on pads this past weekend to score a major win in national conversations. While other college football programs were grinding out sweat-soaked Week 0 openers, ESPN updated its predictive Football Power Index (FPI). Despite sitting idle on their couch, the Longhorns vaulted two spots, jumping from No. 5 to the No. 2 overall ranking in the nation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It is a rare, algorithmic leap for a team that hasn’t played a down yet, proving that computer models are falling in love with the elite starter talent and roster depth Steve Sarkisian has built in Austin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Human poll voters are a bit more cautious than ESPN’s metric machinery. The Longhorns sit at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the AP Preseason Top 25, trailing heavyweights like Georgia and Ohio State. But as Texas prepares for its September 5 home opener against Texas State at Darrell K Royal Stadium, the computer rankings prove that national expectations have officially reached a boiling point.

Jumping into the top two without playing a single snap shows just how high the ceiling is for this group. Texas finds itself squeezed between traditional powerhouses like Georgia, Oregon, and Notre Dame. Yet, the computer index favors Texas because the roster is stacked at key positions, giving it an analytical edge before the actual games begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: Updated ESPN FPI after week 0 of the College Football season📈📉https://t.co/QnjdmwnrME pic.twitter.com/Smlxv0xuzB— On3 (@On3) August 30, 2026

ESPN’s ranking might not have brought the Longhorns the attention they would’ve preferred. After all, it just reiterates, if not fuels, preseason expectations. They are walking into the 2026 season with their fanbase waiting for their 21-year national title drought to end.

ADVERTISEMENT

An influx of talented players is carrying this campaign, led by star quarterback Arch Manning, who comes off a breakout 2025 season where he tossed 26 touchdowns and capped off the year as the Citrus Bowl MVP. After the transfer portal shuffle, the Longhorns landed a new wide receiver, Cam Coleman, who caught 56 receptions for 708 yards.

Week 0 did not offer the Longhorns a chance to prove their mettle on the field. All the chatter around the team narrows down to notions about the team based on last year’s record: 6-2 in the SEC and 10-3 overall. Another prediction on how the 2026 season will fare for the SEC by College Football HQ on SI believes they are the right squad to serve as the best competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is just one obstacle in their way.

“The defense is loaded as well, returning edge rusher Colin Simmons, making Texas one of the few teams capable of winning games in multiple ways,” James Park opined on August 24. “The obstacle is the schedule: the Longhorns will have little margin for error against a difficult SEC slate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Longhorns’ test by fire is scheduled for September 12 against the Buckeyes. The wounds from their 28-14 Cotton Bowl loss are still fresh. Another loss, especially with a similar margin, would heavily affect the polls.

For the Longhorns, this scenario is not entirely impossible. Especially when they had an injury scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

OT Trevor Goosby’s Return From Injury Unclear

The biggest variable standing between Texas and this high FPI expectation sits on the offensive line. Starting tackle Trevor Goosby, who anchors Arch Manning’s blind side as a premier draft prospect, suffered a bone bruise during an August 17 practice. Local observers dubbed his potential absence a major hurdle given Texas’s line questions.

However, several reports indicate the injury is a short-term setback rather than a long-term disaster. While Goosby should avoid a full-season absence, his immediate availability for early marquee matchups remains uncertain, forcing Texas to patch up its pass protection before facing elite defensive fronts.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Arch Manning is the engine of this offense, Trevor Goosby is the armor. He holds down the left tackle spot and protects Manning’s blind side, making him a central figure on an offensive line that faced plenty of criticism last season. Without Goosby setting the edge and giving Manning time to throw, the entire passing attack takes a step backward.

The incoming results will be determined by the team’s performance in its season opener this weekend against Texas State.