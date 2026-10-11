College Football Rankings: Texas Drops, Unbeaten UCLA Takes Big Jump, New No. 1 & More

Week 6 turned the college football rankings upside down. Georgia walked out of Alabama with a bruising 20-17 win, Oklahoma knocked No. 1 Texas off its perch with a last-second field goal, and UCLA pulled off a stunning road upset at Oregon. Notre Dame kept rolling, Indiana survived a late scare, and several SEC contenders took hits. The new AP Top 25 picture could look considerably different.

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AP Top 25 predictions after Week 6

1. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

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Previous ranking: No. 2

Result: 20-17 win at Alabama

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Georgia gets the top spot after surviving one of the toughest road tests in the country. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 20-17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Peyton Woodring drilling a 23-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards, a touchdown and an interception, doing enough to keep Georgia in control when the game tightened.

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The finish wasn’t without controversy. Alabama had a shot at the end, but officials ignored the apparent contact on Rico Scott. Georgia sacked Keelon Russell on the next snap, then ran down the clock after a costly Tide penalty.

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2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

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Result: 58-7 win vs. Stanford

Notre Dame rolled to a 58-7 victory over Stanford, extending their winning streak to 16 games and improving to 6-0. They have outscored their opponents 264-66, a margin that says plenty about how comfortably they’ve handled business.

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Freshman RB Jonaz Walton stole the show with 181 rushing yards on 13 carries, setting a Notre Dame single-game record for a freshman. CJ Carr added 181 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 81 rushing yards. The opening punch came almost immediately with a strip-sack 12 seconds into the game set up an early score.

3. Miami Hurricanes (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

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Result: Bye week

Miami didn’t play in Week 6, but the Hurricanes had already made their case with a 41-13 demolition of Clemson the previous week. At 5-0, they remain firmly in the national title discussion with QB Darian Mensah directing an offense that has drawn plenty of attention. Their idle Saturday also gave the team a chance to address injuries sustained during the Clemson game.

OL Max Buchanan and OL Marquise Lightfoot were among the players dealing with injuries. Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban have praised Miami as the country’s best team, but the next test arrives quickly. Florida State visits in Week 7, and a rivalry game is a lousy place to discover that a key starter isn’t ready.

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4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Result: 45-16 win vs. Maryland

Ohio State took care of Maryland and moved closer to the top of the rankings. Jeremiah Smith caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Julian Sayin threw for 242 yards and four scores. Ohio State also got 183 rushing yards from Ja’Kobi Jackson and Bo Jackson.

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The defense made Maryland’s afternoon miserable, limiting the Terrapins to just 146 total yards, although they had some discipline issues. Ohio State has another challenge ahead against Indiana, a matchup that could reshape the Big Ten race.

5. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Result: 20-17 win at Nebraska

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Indiana trailed Nebraska by 11 entering the fourth quarter. Curt Cignetti’s team hadn’t faced that kind of deficit all season, but the Hoosiers didn’t fold. QB Josh Hoover helped spark the comeback, including a fourth-down trick that sent Nick Marsh racing for a 44-yard touchdown.

Indiana’s defense then slammed the door with four consecutive stops. The 20-17 win pushed the Hoosiers to 6-0 and extended their winning streak to 22 games. They climb two spots, but the real test comes next. Ohio State is waiting.

6. BYU Cougars (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 8

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Result: 24-10 win vs. Iowa State

After managing just 62 passing yards against TCU in Week 5, BYU QB Bear Bachmeier threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa State, completing 22 of 30 attempts. He also rushed for 109 yards, carrying an injury-hit backfield on his shoulders.

A 75-yard touchdown connection with freshman Legend Glasker supplied the explosive play BYU needed. The 24-10 victory kept the Cougars unbeaten and helped bring ESPN’s College GameDay to Provo for their upcoming showdown with Notre Dame.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Result: 20-17 loss vs. Georgia

Alabama drops after losing a heavyweight fight at home. The Tide had chances to beat Georgia, particularly late in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish the job. The disputed no-call on Keelon Russell’s deep pass to Rico Scott will fuel debate, but Alabama still had to convert the opportunity that followed. Instead, Georgia’s defense delivered a crucial sack.

The closing minutes got worse when a personal foul helped Georgia run out the clock. Alabama falls to 5-1, taking its first loss of the season in a game that could have gone either way.

8. Texas Longhorns (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Result: 27-24 loss vs. Oklahoma

Texas didn’t just lose its top ranking. It also lost bragging rights after a painful Red River Rivalry finish. Oklahoma stunned the Longhorns 27-24 on a 47-yard field goal as time expired, handing Texas its first defeat of the season.

Arch Manning threw a pick-six and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown gave the Sooners two enormous special-teams and defensive swings. Texas still had a chance to take the lead late but missed a field-goal attempt. A subsequent turnover helped set up Oklahoma’s winning kick. One loss doesn’t end the Longhorns’ playoff hopes, but the No. 1 ranking is gone.

9. Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 9

Result: 52-17 win at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss needed a response after its ugly loss to Florida, and Vanderbilt got the full force of it. The Rebels raced to a 42-3 halftime lead and turned four Commodores turnovers into 24 points.

Kewan Lacy’s return gave the offense another boost, and Ole Miss never let Vanderbilt settle into the game. The Rebels stay at No. 9, but the performance matters more than the ranking movement.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 11

Result: Bye week

Texas Tech moves into the top 10 without playing, thanks to the turmoil elsewhere in the rankings. The Red Raiders entered their bye unbeaten after a 29-7 win over Colorado, keeping themselves in position to challenge for the Big 12 title.

The break also comes amid online claims about an alleged Colorado playbook found at a Boulder hotel bar. Colorado has not confirmed the story, and there is no established evidence that Texas Tech used the material. But the Red Raiders have bigger business ahead than social-media speculation.

11. Utah Utes (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 12

Result: 41-24 win vs. Kansas

Utah continued its unbeaten start by beating Kansas 41-24. Devon Dampier threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score, and Wayshawn Parker piled up 171 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. The Utes’ 545 total yards showed how difficult they can be to contain when both parts of the offense click.

12. UCLA Bruins (5-0)

Previous ranking: No. 21

Result: 17-15 win at Oregon

UCLA makes one of the biggest jumps of the week after forcing seven turnovers and stunning Oregon at Autzen Stadium. Wayne Knight supplied the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown, while the Bruins stopped a late two-point conversion attempt. The victory was UCLA’s first in Eugene since 2004 and sent a loud message about its playoff potential.

13. Missouri Tigers (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 14

Result: 27-6 win vs. Texas A&M

Missouri avoided the letdown that often follows a major upset, shutting down Texas A&M 27-6. The defense kept Marcel Reed under pressure, with Nicholas Rodriguez delivering 11 tackles and a sack. After routing Florida the previous week, the Tigers backed up that result.

14. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 15

Result: 24-17 win over Arkansas

Tennessee escaped Fayetteville with a seven-point win, earning a valuable road result in conference play. The Vols have leaned on their pass rush, which entered the week among the nation’s leaders in sacks, and that defensive edge remains important as they chase a playoff berth.

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 17

Result: Bye week

Mississippi State spent Week 6 trying to regroup after Alabama handed the Bulldogs a 56-23 beating. QB Kamario Taylor’s lower-body injury remains a concern after he exited that loss. The bye offered extra recovery time, but the upcoming road trip to LSU will demand a sharper performance.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 18

Result: 42-28 win vs. UCF

Oklahoma State pulled away after a 21-21 halftime tie, scoring 21 unanswered points to beat UCF. Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards as the Cowboys secured their fourth straight victory. The early loss to Tulsa now feels less defining, but tougher opponents will reveal whether this resurgence can turn into a genuine Big 12 title push.

17. USC Trojans (6-1)

Previous ranking: No. 19

Result: 31-23 win at Penn State

USC earned a significant road victory by beating Penn State 31-23 in a hostile Whiteout atmosphere. Jayden Maiava threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over. The Trojans also avoided the costly penalties and late mistakes that can sink visiting teams.

18. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 20

Result: 41-24 win over Washington

Iowa bounced back from its loss to Ohio State by taking down Washington 41-24 on the road. The Hawkeyes needed a result after a difficult stretch against Big Ten opposition, and this victory keeps their season moving in the right direction.

19. Kentucky Wildcats (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Result: 35-34 OT win vs. LSU

Kentucky is no longer just a fun early-season story. The Wildcats beat LSU in overtime on a walk-off two-point conversion, repeating the same dramatic finish they used against South Carolina the previous week. Will Stein’s team has now won back-to-back games in extraordinary fashion, and its latest upset puts Kentucky in the SEC conversation.

20. Houston Cougars (5-1)

Previous ranking: No. 22

Result: 35-16 win at Kansas State

Houston delivered one of its most convincing performances of the season, jumping ahead 28-3 against Kansas State. TE Patrick Overmyer scored four touchdowns as the Cougars took control early and never surrendered it.

21. LSU Tigers (4-2)

Previous ranking: No. 10

Result: 35-34 OT loss at Kentucky

LSU takes a major tumble after letting a winnable game slip away in overtime. The Tigers outgained Kentucky 410-401 but couldn’t stop Kenny Minchey’s game-winning two-point conversion. Lane Kiffin’s team now has two losses, and the defeat puts immediate pressure on LSU to produce results during a difficult stretch of SEC play.

22. Boise State Broncos (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 23

Result: 38-31 win over Fresno State

Entering Valley Children’s Stadium as the No. 23 team in the country, Boise State knew a road battle in Fresno was never going to be a walk in the park. Outlasting a fierce rival 38-31 on their own turf proves this roster possesses genuine championship grit. Earning a tough rivalry victory on the road provides precisely the kind of quality resume booster voters reward with a slight nudge upward in the rankings. A single-spot bump to No. 22 represents a modest, well-earned promotion for a team handling its business.

23. SMU Mustangs (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 24

Result: Bye week

SMU’s bye arrived at a useful time. The Mustangs escaped Boston College with a 25-16 win but managed only 218 total yards, a worrying return for an offense accustomed to producing far more. Rhett Lashlee and QB Kevin Jennings have work to do before the next game if SMU wants to remain a serious ACC contender.

24. Oregon Ducks (3-2)

Previous ranking: No. 13

Result: 17-15 loss vs. UCLA

Oregon’s season took a brutal turn at home. Seven turnovers wrecked the Ducks’ chances against UCLA, while QB uncertainty compounded the problem with Dante Moore unavailable and backups struggling to find a rhythm. Falling to 3-2 leaves Oregon with little margin for further mistakes.

25. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Result: 38-14 win at NC State

Wake Forest storms into the rankings after turning a 14-10 halftime deficit into a blowout. Gio Lopez threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing score, while Jack Foley and Carlos Hernandez combined for 273 receiving yards. The Demon Deacons’ 31 unanswered second-half points made this a statement.