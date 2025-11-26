College Football Transfer Portal: RB Seeks New Path After Snubbing Army, Navy & Air Force

College Football lately has become a revolving door for head coaches. A whopping 13 head coaching vacancies exist right now and coaches are making the most of it. Recently, UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora capitalized on that and accepted the Colorado State job. The consequence? Like every time, attrition will follow, and one prolific running back has already declared the same.

“UConn RB Victor Rosa plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3sports,” reported ON3’s Hayce Fawcett on X. It’s a concerning development for the team since the RB has 1 year of eligibility left and has been clinical for the team. The 5’11 and 210 lbs player has 1,405 yards to his name along with 18 touchdowns, making him a perfect fit for any power 5 team. The sentiment in the camp is already grim after Rosa’s announcement.

Apart from Mora, the team is also losing its executive director of football, Justin Cummings-Morrow. Cummings is expected to follow Mora to Colorado State as ON3’s Pete Nakos signaled towards the same on X. As for Victor Rosa, he is a lifelong UConn fan and grew up idolizing the team. Attending games at Rentschler Field was a regular thing for him, and UConn reciprocated by giving him the first offer in 2020.

“UConn was my first offer… I wanted to stay home and make the biggest impact possible,” said the RB after his commitment. At the time, he had offers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy, but his childhood love never wavered. Rosa’s love for UConn remained strong even when head coach Randy Edsall resigned midseason in 2021, despite being recruited by him.

So, when Jim Mora came, he signed his NLOI on December 15th and affirmed his commitment to the program. “Coach, I think this is home,” Rosa texted Mora. At UConn, Rosa became a standout RB but had to change positions first.

Rosa played as a quarterback in high school in Bristol, Connecticut, and also experimented with flag football. Not to mention, he also showed his skills in basketball and athletics, becoming a first-team All-State track athlete. However, at UConn, a transition started, and he was touted to be played as a running back. The 5’11 and 210 lbs RB, after overcoming injuries in his freshman season quickly thrust into action.

Prospective destinations for Victor Rosa

Victor Rosa rushed for an impressive 636 yards in the 2022 season for 11 touchdowns. That also included his performances against FIU, where he rushed for 89 yards, and Army, rushing for 111 yards. That’s also fitting since he could have easily played in that black, gold, and gray. The next season was even more eventful for the player as he rushed for 550 yards, despite a woeful season from the team. But now that Rosa has decided to enter the portal, there are many places where he can land.

Colorado State seems to be the first potential landing point. It makes sense, too, since Mora is a winning coach and has taken UConn to back-to-back nine-win seasons (2024 and 2025). Rosa thrived under him and gave some of the best performances of his career. Just in his freshman season, Rosa became pivotal in helping his team win the UMass game. The RB rushed for 87 yards and had two touchdowns to his name, sealing his legacy in the rivalry.

Another program where Rosa can land is Syracuse. Head coach Fran Brown needs ace RBs and has lost ace players to the portal. Currently, Yasin Williis is the leading RB for the team and has rushed for 558 yards. Apart from him, Nixon Will is another player who has 326 rushing yards to his name this year. Rosa’s addition will then be a boost for the team, and he will quickly emerge as the leader in the RB room. Still, the Huskies may convince Rosa to stay for one last dance.