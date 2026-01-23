College Football Recruiter Gives Clear Message on Curt Cignetti in Indiana Transfer Portal

For anyone who saw Curt Cignetti’s introductory press conference at Indiana, his words could have been misunderstood as arrogance. The phrase “Google me, I win” has now become a symbol of self-belief for the national champions. However, even before they convinced the college football world that they are the real deal, the Hoosiers’ recruits were hearing the same words behind the scenes, and boy, did they deliver!

“Well, these recruits that have real relationships with the Indiana staff by now, they’re not surprised that Indiana went 16-0 and ran the table,” recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said on the Rivals. “They have insight into why Indiana football is so successful. They have relationships with the coordinators, Bryant Haynes and Coach Shanahan, their potential position coaches, and key off-field recruiting staff.

And Indiana just went out and accomplished what they told these recruits they were going to do, how they were going to do it, and the style of play on offense. It’s exciting. It’s dynamic.”

In a way, Indiana now has the perfect story to tell any potential recruit. Whether you’re looking to choose a program in the portal or coming from the high school ranks, everyone now knows that Curt Cignetti and his staff are all about details. They didn’t need five-star players to win the national championships.

Miami’s D-line had more five-stars than the entire Indiana team. But it didn’t matter. It also didn’t matter against Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon. The analysts were pleasantly surprised with how prepared the Hoosiers were every time they took the field. They finished their assignments without making silly mistakes that would hurt the team.

All of that comes down to Cignetti’s preference for production over talent. That is the message he has been giving in the media and to recruits as well. Moreover, when you have case stories to sell, what else do you need?

Take the case of Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza. In just one season, Cignetti and his staff turned a quarterback who was rejected by his in-state team into a Heisman winner and a potential No. 1 pick in the draft.

Senior WR Elijah Sarratt had zero stars coming out of St. Frances Academy, but Cignetti just saw his potential and developed him. In just two seasons, he racked up 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Even Indiana’s starting linebacker duo, Rolijah Hardy and Aiden Fisher, came in as zero-star recruits, but they limited the opponents to 77.6 rushing yards per game, which is the third lowest in the nation this year.

“These recruits can see themselves having a lot of success on both sides of the ball at Indiana. And they were not surprised to watch the Hoosiers coast through the playoffs and then beat a formidable Miami team in the championship,” Wiltfong added.

Now, with that backing, they are ready for another championship season, with Curt Cignetti’s news adding to it.

Curt Cignetti is here for the long haul

Curt Cignetti finished 16-0 with Indiana, making them the first team to go unbeaten in the 12-team college football era and win a championship. So, if talk of his retirement spreads, it’s nothing more than a shock for the program. But denying all the buzz, Cignetti made it clear that his work is far from over.

“Good question,” Cignetti said after the natty win. “Because I’ll be dealing with underclassmen going to the NFL tomorrow, and who knows what else. And if I was smart, I’d probably retire. Then, I’d really be a story. But we need the money. What would I do? What would I do?”

On top of it, he is already in line for another major salary increment after signing an eight-year contract extension in October. This makes sure that he stays through the 2033 season, giving him an $11.6 million annual salary. So even if 64 might sound like a perfect age to retire, Cignetti is right there with the team preparing for the next season.