College Football Rivalry Game Moves to Soccer Stadium

A college football rivalry that dates back to 1888 is getting an unexpected twist! The annual “Battle for the Victory Bell” between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami RedHawks, which was previously discussed to be at the neutral site at Paycor Stadium, is expected to move to TQL Stadium on Saturday, 19. This also marks the first American football game of any kind to ever be played at the venue. But while the setting may be new, the stakes are ever as high.

First played in 1888, the Victory Bell rivalry is regarded as the oldest active non-conference rivalry in major college football and one of the most played series in the sport’s history. Right now, Cincinnati does have a 61-6-7 edge in 128 meetings and has dominated, winning 17 of their 18 matchups, even last year’s matchups. Given no future games currently scheduled beyond 2026, this matchup carries an emotional weight for the fans.

The stadium opened back in May 2021 and seats roughly 26,000 fans. Making the game more intimate is the fact that fans sit as close as 15 feet from the field. The stadium includes 53 suites, 4500 premium club seats, four club spaces, and The Bailey, the supporters section. They hosted games for the US men’s and women’s national teams and four matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Alongside games, they even host major concerts, but never football.

For Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham, the rivalry’s uncertain future adds another layer. Cunningham said in a statement after 2024, “We understand the importance of this historic rivalry to our fans and college football, and we are disappointed Miami University will not be coming to Nippert Stadium next season. However, we look forward to facing the RedHawks at Yager Stadium in the Battle for the Victory Bell this fall and at Paycor Stadium in 2026.”

And it seems like Cincinnati is ready to ensure the Victory Bell stays in Clifton; Head Coach Scott Satterfield has spent the offseason overhauling more than just the schedule.

Bearcats bring revamped 2026 coaching staff right on time

Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach Scott Satterfield has finished building his coaching staff for the 2026 season. The Bearcats have now added four assistants: Larry Murphy will coach the cornerbacks, Mike Beaudry will help with the safeties, Petey Warrick will work with the wide receivers, and James Vollono will assist with special teams.

A couple of returning coaches are stepping into new roles this season. Robert Nunn will now serve as the edge rushers coach and Adam Braithwaite will now coach the outside linebackers.

Robert Nunn is going into his fourth year with Cincinnati. Last season, he served as a senior advisor to the head coach, but he has coached linebackers and pass rushers before. Adam Braithwaite joined the Bearcats last fall as the safeties coach. Before coming to Cincinnati, Braithwaite was a defensive coordinator at Samford and Tennessee Tech.

The new assistants bring different backgrounds to the team. Beaudry comes from the Army and worked under Nate Woods before. Murphy recently coached at Rutgers and Western Carolina. Warrick joins from UTSA and played college football at Texas during his career. Vollono will help lead special teams. Along with them, several support staff members are returning.