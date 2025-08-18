College Football Star Cries for Help Against DOB Mix-Up That Hurts 1st-Round NFL Draft Stock

The Florida Gators’ predicted first-round pick athlete in the 2026 NFL draft from Detroit, Michigan, had reporters buzzing. He has emerged as one of the most talked-about defensive linemen, with mock drafts and experts placing him firmly in the first-round conversation. CBS Sports has even projected him as high as the No. 4 overall pick to the New York Jets, which would make him the highest-drafted Gator in years. His combination of size, strength, and athleticism makes him a rare specimen in the defensive tackle world.

Last season, Caleb Banks piled up 21 tackles with 7 for loss and 4.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to wreak havoc against SEC offenses. His eye-popping performances in the latter part of the season, including a 2.5-sack game against Ole Miss that earned him SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, grabbed scouts’ attention across the board. But here’s the thing about being a hyped player in today’s hyper-connected world: the spotlight shines on everything, often in unexpected ways. And of course, for a guy always in the headlines, there’s another story Banks occasionally has to address. That is the confusion around his actual birthdate.

Rumors and online profiles have bounced between years. If you Google Caleb Banks’ birth date, the results show December 20, 2001. The AI summary that the search engine provides also gives the same result. December 20, 2001. The same is true for his profile at ON3. While there is no date mentioned, he’s listed as 23. What’s the truth? Well, if you hear it from the horse’s mouth, the search engines are way off when it comes to his actual date of birth.

“I was born on March 12, 2003… can someone fix this please?? lol,” he writes on X. This may create a major ruckus during his NFL draft. Banks turned down the NFL last spring to rack up more college memories. This year, experts are slotting him as the 25th overall pick (Bengals). But the message is the same: Banks is a rare, game-wrecking interior D-lineman that NFL scouts drool over. But even after all these accomplishments, the internet can’t seem to decide how old Banks is. The two-year difference seems like a small glitch.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

But in NFL front offices, where millions ride on every pick, age isn’t a side note. It’s a huge factor. If teams believe Banks is two years older than he actually is. When Joe Burrow declared for the draft, he was 23 years old, which is a bit older than many top quarterback prospects. On one hand, being slightly older meant he was more polished, mature, and NFL-ready right out of college. But on the flip side, Burrow’s age raised questions about his ceiling and longevity. Would he have as many prime years ahead compared to a younger prospect? Could he improve significantly more, or had he already reached close to his peak? These age considerations led some teams to wonder if Burrow’s breakout season at LSU was more of a ‘one-year wonder’ fueled by maturity rather than a sign of a rising star with a long runway.

And that is somewhat the same in the case of Banks. Though for defensive linemen, hitting the league at 23 is pretty normal. Defenders typically develop physically a little later. But the downside? DLs endure some of the harshest physical battles on every snap, so durability is a concern. Starting older may shorten their overall NFL career. So, if Banks’ official profile says he’s two years older, the narrative completely changes.

Suddenly, teams with top-10 picks may be more cautious. They will be banking on younger prospects who seem like they’ll improve more as pros. Even if Banks clears up the mix-up, once that narrative gets rolling, it can stick in a wild and unpredictable draft media cycle. Slide from the top ten to the 20s, and you’re looking at millions lost overnight. Thus, the age perception can shape draft day fortunes as much as any 40-yard dash.

Florida dodges a disaster… for now

Billy Napier must feel like the universe finally threw him a bone after weeks of tiptoeing around Gator Nation’s collective anxiety. All summer, injuries danced around his Florida squad like a bad luck cloud. But Napier had reasons to sweat. DJ Lagway had his own list of shoulder, hamstring, and core injuries, and now a calf strain. Walk through any Gainesville tailgate and you’ll hear the Mr. Glass jokes. Lagway himself pushed back, saying he’s “not an injury-prone guy.” But he can only say that so many times before the medical chart looks like a CVS receipt.

Even ESPN’s Chris Low is raising eyebrows, questioning whether Lagway can ever stay healthy enough to truly develop into a star under center. And then the DL woes, with Caleb Banks’ lower-body injury. Meanwhile, prized edge rusher LJ McCray, who’s supposed to be the next big thing, is also stuck on the sideline. And yet…there’s this tiny flicker of good fortune for Napier. David Waters of Gators Breakdown summed it up after the final fall camp scrimmage.

“There were no injuries as far as this scrimmage goes,” Waters said. “So that’s the most important part that we will take away from this final scrimmage for the Gators for the 2025 fall camp. That there were no more injuries to add to the list.” The relief is real. But Florida managed to avoid any new injury disasters as the camp wound down. In a summer where just about every blue-blood SEC rival is also limping. Like, Alabama’s Jam Miller is out, Georgia’s counting their hurt linemen, and Tennessee’s praying for healthy knees. Napier, on the other hand, finally catches a breather.