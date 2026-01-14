College Football TE Crawls Back to Old Big 10 Team After Failed SEC Experiment

For many college players, a move to the SEC is supposed to be the step that unlocks the next level of their career. For Preston Howard, it turned into a frustrating detour. After leaving Maryland in search of a bigger role at Auburn, the tight end found himself in a far more crowded, unforgiving situation. Now, in a full-circle turn, Howard is heading back to College Park, not out of nostalgia, but in search of the opportunity that slipped away the first time.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Auburn tight end Preston Howard has committed to Maryland through the transfer portal, returning to the program where his college career began and where he will play out his final year of eligibility in 2026.

An Arbutus, Maryland native, Howard is returning to the program he originally chose in 2023. His recruitment dates back to 2020, when his athletic profile drew interest from multiple schools, some viewing him as a potential dual-threat quarterback while others saw value in his positional versatility. Both Auburn and Maryland were among the programs that extended scholarship offers, with Auburn briefly emerging as a serious option before staff changes altered the picture.

After a long-drawn recruitment, Preston finally committed to Maryland, playing just 31 miles away from his home. He redshirted in his freshman season and waited behind veterans like Corey Dyches, learning the craft. It was much needed, too, given he still needed to sharpen his skills and came as a 36th-ranked tight end in the country and 718th-ranked recruit overall. Head coach Mike Locksley, in that spirit, conveyed patience.

Therafter, when the 2023 season came, Preston appeared in 11 games and recorded 13 receptions for 160 yards. The tight end’s first career catch was also notable, capping off an inch-perfect 33-yard reception. A solid debut meant a solid career ahead at Maryland. So, going into the 2024 season, Preston eyed a starting position and looked for promotion from his rotational duties in 2023.

What followed, however, was a muddled tight end picture rather than a clear opening.

While Dyches eventually transferred out, Maryland’s offense leaned heavily on its wide receivers, leaving the tight end position largely underutilized. Howard finished the season with the most production among the group at 189 receiving yards, but the role never expanded in a way that matched his expectations. Anticipating limited growth within the system, Preston entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season and revisited Auburn, a program he had nearly committed to during his initial recruitment.

“I actually was going to commit to Auburn before I committed to Maryland,” Howard said after landing in Auburn in December 2024. “I was being recruited by Gus Malzahn, so he got fired, so I couldn’t commit, obviously. I just love the coaching staff. I had a lot of schools trying to talk to me, but they’re just straight up and honest, and I love the camaraderie around here. I love the fan base. I love everything.”

It was a major transition for the player, entering the grueling SEC. In the roster, veteran Brandon Frazier still created competition at the position, and Auburn was looking to find its next Rivaldo Fairweather in the incoming tight end. The Tigers then also had seven wideouts to play and four different receiver sets to deploy. A notable career boost was plausible but not necessary.

Why Howard’s Auburn tenure never worked?

Howard arrived on the Plains with expectations of a breakout but finished the 2025 season with just 10 catches for 84 yards across 12 games. Auburn’s offense tilted further away from tight end usage, relying instead on its wideout-heavy attack. Even when targeted, Howard struggled to gain traction, finishing with five drops on 21 targets and posting one of the lowest PFF grades among Auburn’s offensive contributors (40.0).

His departure also reflected broader turnover at the position. Brandon Frazier and Tate Johnson exhausted their eligibility, while freshman Hollis Davidson entered the transfer portal, leaving Auburn to rebuild the room once again. That rebuild is already underway, with Golesh adding multiple tight ends through the portal and signing additional depth in the 2026 recruiting class.

Now back at Maryland, the 6-foot-5, 236-pound tight end enters his senior season with familiarity on his side. Howard has logged 47 career receptions for 433 yards, including 27 catches for 349 yards during his two seasons with the Terrapins before his Auburn stop. While Maryland’s offense has not historically centered on tight end production, the current roster offers a clearer path to defined usage.

Head coach Mike Locksley returns redshirt sophomore Dorian Fleming, alongside depth pieces Thomas McCluskey and AJ Szymanski. Maryland is expected to lean more on multi-tight end looks in 2026, prioritizing run blocking and short-to-intermediate concepts, areas that align more closely with Howard’s skill set.

All signs now point to Howard playing a crucial role in Maryland’s 2026 campaign. Will he make good use of this opportunity?