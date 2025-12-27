College Football 27th December: What Bowl Games Are on TV Today?

Almost four months of packed Saturdays are coming to an end. Today, we get eight FBS college football games, and that’s it. This is the last Saturday with college football until August 29, 2026. So while you reminisce about months of intense college football clashes and get ready for the last Saturday, let’s dive into these games.

Pittsburgh vs East Carolina

The Pittsburgh Panthers and East Carolina Pirates square off today in the Go Bowling Military Bowl, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. ET at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will air on ESPN, and the all-time series is dead even at 2–2.

This marks East Carolina’s second straight trip to the Military Bowl after beating NC State in last year’s game. Pitt is making its second appearance as well, looking to bounce back from a loss to Navy in the 2015 edition.

Both teams enter at 8–4, with a ninth win on the line. That said, roster turnover is a storyline for both sides. The biggest absence is East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser, who entered the transfer portal and won’t suit up. Redshirt senior Michael Wright Jr. is expected to get the start.

For Pitt, the offense has been in the hands of freshman Mason Heintschel since midseason, and he’s delivered. He guided the Panthers to a 6–2 record in his eight starts.

Momentum is on both sides, too. East Carolina has won five of its last six games, while Pitt closed the year strong with six wins in its final eight after a 2–2 start.

Penn State vs Clemson

The Penn State Nittany Lions (6–6) take on the Clemson Tigers (7–5) today in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Kickoff is set for noon ET, with the game airing on ABC. This matchup features two programs that started the season with national title hopes but ended up on a much bumpier ride than expected.

Clemson comes in at 7–5, looking to secure a bowl win for an FBS-record 15th straight season. The Tigers will have senior quarterback Cade Klubnik under center, which gives them some stability heading into the game. Not surprisingly, Clemson is a slight betting favorite, sitting around -2.5 to -3 points. Penn State, meanwhile, finished the regular season at 6–6 and is in the middle of a coaching transition.

Newly hired head coach Matt Campbell will observe from the sidelines, while interim coach Terry Smith will take charge for the bowl. The Lions also face a big challenge up front, as their entire starting offensive line will be unavailable due to opt-outs.

UConn vs Army

Next up, the UConn Huskies take on the Army Black Knights in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, with the game airing on ESPN. UConn is chasing a big milestone, looking to secure its first-ever 10-win season at the Division I level. Army, meanwhile, is making its sixth bowl appearance under head coach Jeff Monken and brings plenty of postseason experience to the table.

One fun wrinkle in this game: both teams will share the same sideline at Fenway Park. It’s a unique setup. However, UConn is familiar with it, having dealt with a similar situation and won against North Carolina in last year’s Fenway Bowl. On the field, it’s a classic clash of styles. UConn’s offense, even with some personnel changes, will try to push the pace, while Army sticks to its trademark ball-control, run-heavy triple-option attack.

UConn holds a slim 5–4 edge in the all-time series, though Army won the most recent matchups in 2021 and 2022. Oddsmakers have the Army favored by about 7.5 to 8.5 points this morning, with the over/under set in the 42.5 to 43.5 range.

Georgia Tech vs BYU

Next up, it’s No. 12 BYU taking on No. 22 Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, with the game airing nationally on ABC. There’s plenty on the line for both teams. A win would give BYU its first 12-win season in 24 years. On the other hand, Georgia Tech is looking to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2014.

This matchup is a fun clash of styles. Georgia Tech brings a high-powered, dual-threat offense that ranks 13th nationally in total offense, while BYU counters with a tough defense that sits 28th in total defense. The spotlight will also be on the quarterbacks. It’s Georgia Tech’s experienced star Haynes King, a First Team All-ACC selection with 15 rushing touchdowns, against BYU’s talented true freshman Bear Bachmeier.

Miami (OH) vs Fresno State

Next up is the Miami (OH) RedHawks taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time) in Tucson, and you can catch the game live on The CW Network.

The teams meet for the first time as Fresno State is playing its final game as a member of the Mountain West. Fresno State comes in as a 5.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 41.5 points.

Miami is back in the Arizona Bowl for the second straight year after defeating Colorado State 43–17 in last season’s game. Fresno State’s defense, though, could make things tricky. The Bulldogs are tied for fourth in the FBS with 19 interceptions, setting up a tough test for the RedHawks’ offense.

Expect a grind-it-out kind of game, with both teams leaning heavily on the run and defense taking center stage.

North Texas vs San Diego State

At 5:45 p.m. ET, the North Texas Mean Green take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. The game will be played at University Stadium in Albuquerque and broadcast live on ESPN.

This one is a classic offense-versus-defense matchup. North Texas brings the nation’s top-ranked scoring offense, putting up an eye-popping 44.8 points and 504 total yards per game. The Mean Green attack, led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker, thrives on a high-speed offense.

San Diego State counters with a lockdown defense. The Aztecs rank No. 4 nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 12.6 points per game. They also sit third in the country in pass efficiency defense, making them tough to crack through the air.

Oddsmakers have North Texas listed as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 53.5 points.

Virginia vs Missouri

The Virginia Cavaliers take on the Missouri Tigers tonight in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Jacksonville, Florida. Virginia comes in at 10–3 and has a shot at history, as an 11th win would be the most in program history. Missouri, sitting at 8–4, is chasing a ninth victory that would give the Tigers three straight winning seasons for the first time ever.

This will be just the second meeting between the two programs. Missouri won the only previous matchup, a 31–7 game that took place all the way back in 1973. Missouri will be without starting quarterback Beau Pribula, who entered the transfer portal. That means freshman Matt Zollers will get the start. On the other side, Virginia’s offense is led by veteran quarterback Chandler Morris.

Expect this game to be decided on the ground. Both teams feature 1,000-yard rushers in Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy and Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor. Virginia’s defense could also play a major role. It ranks among the top 20 nationally in yards allowed per carry and sits third in the country on third-down defense.

LSU vs Houston

Lastly, it’s LSU taking on Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN. This one could tilt in Houston’s favor, especially with LSU dealing with a long list of injuries and NFL Draft opt-outs. One of the biggest absences is quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who will sit out with a core-muscle injury.

Houston enters the matchup with a 9–3 record and is chasing its first 10-win season since 2021 under head coach Willie Fritz. Houston also gets a major boost from playing just a little far from campus, giving this game a clear home-field feel. LSU, meanwhile, is playing under interim head coach Frank Wilson as it awaits the arrival of Lane Kiffin in 2026.

Sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr. will start at quarterback after appearing in six games and making three starts this season. Oddsmakers currently lean toward Houston, listing the Cougars as slight favorites in the -1.5 to -2.5 range.