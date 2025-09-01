College Football Underdog Admits $15M SEC Reality After Falling to Ole Miss’ Biggest Rival

Ole Miss’ fiercest rival flipped the script at halftime, exploding for 3 TDs and cruising to a 34-17 season-opening win over the underdog at Carlisle-Faulker Field. And the loss stung, spoiling Charles Huff’s debut as HC and marking his 2nd straight opener defeat. Meanwhile, the rival rolled on, claiming their seventh straight win in the series. The first clash in Hattiesburg since 2015. But after the game, Huff didn’t shy away, admitting the harsh SEC reality.

In his postgame press conference Huff didn’t hold back, revealing the brutal reality of playing against Mississippi State. “They spent $15 million on that O-line and D-line.” said Huff. “ Second half, they should get an investment on their return, a return on their investment. We’re built pretty good. We’re not built for that league. And what we, the plan, obviously, we knew that’s what you try to do, to try to wear you down. That’s what happens.” Huff made it clear: SEC powerhouses grind you down, and the challenge is as real as it gets.

Mississippi State pulled away in the 3rd quarter, turning a 13-10 halftime lead into a 34-10 advantage. And QB Blake Shapen, back from a 2024 injury, opened with a 55-yard TD to TE Seydou Traore. Then Southern Miss managed a field goal, but the game was slipping away. “We wanted to get to a point where we were they were forced to throw it…Blake did a really good job of taking what the defense gave him,” said Huff, summing up the Golden Eagles’ struggles. However, he didn’t stop there.

Huff doubled down on his team’s defensive struggles against M-State, stating, “Tried not to give up too many explosive plays.. Other than that, we were keeping it in front of us. Missed some tackles, part of it, right? So now all of a sudden you throw a six-yard hitch… So now you can run it. All things that are correctable.” Despite Huff’s concerns, Southern Miss got a strong showing from preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Braylon Braxton. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 199 yards. And he also added 58 rushing yards on 12 carries, showing flashes of playmaking even as the defense struggled to contain M-State. And then Huff added perspective on the relentless grind of the SEC.

“I did see some second half where all of a sudden, now they start leaning on you, you know. And all of a sudden, what was getting knocked back or getting met at the line? We weren’t able to consistently do,” mentioned the HC of Southern Miss. “That’s something we got to continue to work on, continue to bring more guys along, so we can rotate some guys. But yeah, I mean, in that league, they wear you down, and you got to get out in front of them a little bit to kind of negate that.” Now, as the SEC grind lays bare its challenges, both coaches shared their thoughts on the next steps.

Alongside Charles Huff, Jeff Lebby also weighed in on the game

Winning his first road opener as a HC, especially against an in-state rival, was a moment Jeff Lebby savored. “We’ve been talking about August 30 for months and certainly happy that we’re 1-0,” stated Lebby, reflecting on a bounce-back performance after a tough 2-10 debut season in Starkville. On top of that, he added, “The early struggle was a lot of what we were doing, but my biggest takeaway was how we ended the half and began the first quarter. If we can continue playing complementary football, we should have a chance in every game.” But for Charles Huff, the season opener was a harsh reality check.

Well, with 80 new players on his roster, Huff knew his team would need to be ‘near flawless’ to topple M-State. But the game didn’t go according to plan, despite of that, Huff focused on the positives. “It’s certainly not the result we want, but we definitely see where we can be,” said Huff “We certainly played well in the first half, although we did not make enough plays to stop the Mississippi State run in the third quarter.” Now, looking ahead, both coaches are sharpening their focus.

Huff praised the Mississippi State staff, noting, “Lebby and his staff are a phenomenal coaching staff and are building this thing the right way.” And he is already planning how to tighten his squad and maximize the new talent at his disposal. Meanwhile, Lebby shifts focus, readying his team for the next challenge. So, both sides know the season is long, and the lessons from this opener will shape their next moves.