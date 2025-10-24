College Football Voices Doubt Jimbo Fisher Has Changed as $76M Coach Seeks Another Chance

Last December, Jimbo Fisher walked into West Virginia’s athletic offices, pitching his passion for the game. “When you’re away from something, it makes you reflect,” he said, eyes glinting with that familiar fire. “I’m back to watching film and have those feelings. I miss the players and those relationships. I miss practice. I miss the grind. I live to coach. I love to do what I did.”

His wife, Courtney Fisher, sitting beside him, simply nodded. “It’s in his blood,” she said. “There’s no getting away from it.” But the problem is he hasn’t held a head coaching job since being unceremoniously ousted by Texas A&M with two games left in 2023. Naturally, the question popped up – Has he evolved?

On Yahoo Sports’ October 23 episode, the debate was brutal, unfiltered, and loud. Steven Godfrey laid it out, saying, “Right now, Jimbo’s legacy is maybe just short term. The phrase ‘buyout’ is going to be associated in the first sentence of Jimbo’s legacy. And I think that frustrates the hell out of him.” Andy Staples didn’t sugarcoat the tactical problem either. “The only way Jimbo can answer it is when he gets back in is have you evolved as a coach? Have you evolved as a tactician?” He pondered. “He refused to adapt and that was a problem.”

He recounted how former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray dropped a nugget of wisdom that stuck with him since then. “He’s like, ‘Watch how a Jimbo quarterback carries the ball. Watch where he puts it. He always keeps it right here, even when he’s moving around,’” he said, emulating a QB holding the ball up.

“Jimbo’s quarterbacks tend to look robotic. And look no further than Hannes King, who was one of Jimbo’s last quarterbacks at Texas A&M. Man, got away from Jimbo and immediately became good. So Jimbo’s got to figure out how to coach in this era of football,” said Staples. But maybe something is working against him.

Jimbo Fisher’s track record reads like a Hall-of-Fame resume. Florida State went 83-23 under his watch, including an undefeated 2013 season capped with a BCS title over Auburn. Texas A&M was 45-25, with no 10-win season in six years, and added 72 NFL draft picks. Yet, those final A&M seasons, which went 5-7 and 6-4, taint the narrative. As he sees it, those losses were razor-thin heartbreaks. Eight of his last 11 defeats came by four points on average.

And then there’s the eye-popping buyout. When Texas A&M decided to move on from Jimbo Fisher, they had to shell out more than $76 million to get out of his contract, which was initially extended through 2031. This means he’ll continue raking over $7 million annually through 2031. “The biggest thing going against Jimbo right now is his ego,” Steven Godfrey added.

“I like he’s not that far removed from being in the game and wanting to rest control back of that offense. And to your point, Andy, I don’t know if he’s changed.” So, will decision-makers forgive the past and trust his ego won’t get in the way?

Jimbo Fisher makes ACC comeback

Jimbo Fisher is back in the ACC, but not as a head coach. The ACC Network announced he’ll join ACC Huddle as an analyst for 2025, traveling to marquee games and breaking down the action with a talented crew. “I’ve always had tremendous respect for this conference,” he said. “I’m looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group.” A savvy move.

Look at Dan Mullen, Urban Meyer, and even Mack Brown. They used analyst gigs or brief hiatuses to prep for a triumphant return. It’s a subtle way to study trends, evaluate talent, and assemble a future staff without the heat of game-day scrutiny.

Jimbo Fisher’s blueprint is clear. Watch film, study the evolving game, and prep a staff that could compete at the highest level. Mike Tannenbaum, veteran NFL executive, highlighted his current situation. “He’s getting ready to get back in,” he said. “He’s not just sitting there, ‘I have all the answers! I’m Jimbo Fisher!’ No. He’s working his a– off to be ready and prepared.” Yet the question lingers.

Has Jimbo Fisher changed enough in an era of spread offenses, dual-threat QBs, and hyper-speed decision-making? Can a legendary resume translate into a second act that matches the hype? Or is the era of old-school Jimbo over? Only time and a bold hiring school will tell.