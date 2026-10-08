College Football Week 6: HBCU Game Rescheduled Due to Hurricane, Former NM Lobos Coach Dies, Oregon State’s Jersey Patch Deal & More

We’re just days away from CFB Week 6 kicking off, and there’s a ton of news to catch up on.

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First of all, we have a hurricane that could impact multiple college football games, including Alabama vs. Georgia. We’ve already had one game canceled and another game rescheduled, so if your favorite team is playing in the Southeast, keep an eye out for updates. We also have a college coach calling his defense the worst in the sport, Oregon State is in talks to add a jersey patch sponsor, and so much more.

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Here’s everything you need to catch up on heading into Week 6.

FAMU Football’s Week 6 game rescheduled due to Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias is going to hit east of Texas later this week, which could affect quite a few college football games in the southeastern region of the United States. The main game that could be affected is Alabama vs Georgia, which could end up producing the No. 1 team in the country after this weekend, but we’ve already seen one game rescheduled.

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Imago Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman Florida Classics, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, November 18, 2023, Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa 8 look on during the Florida Classics at Camping World Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

FAMU at Alabama State was set to take place this Saturday, but with Alabama right in the path of the storm, both teams decided to reschedule their game for Friday, October 9th. We’ll see whether any other games in that region follow suit or attempt to play through the storm.

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Oregon State initiates talks with potential jersey patch sponsor

The NCAA approved commercial jersey patch sponsors for the 2026 football season, and we’re already seeing programs across the country reeling in millions of dollars for a spot on their uniforms. Notre Dame has signed a $20 million deal with SoFi, Ohio State has a $17 million deal with JP Morgan, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Tons of programs across the country have signed jersey sponsorship deals, and now it looks like Oregon State is next in line.

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OSU Athletic Director Kevin Griffin said he has meetings scheduled this week with potential partners. If it all goes well, their football team will wear the patches for the second half of the season, while the rest of their teams will begin wearing them when their respective seasons begin. There’s no official word on who the sponsors are, but we’ll likely find out soon.

UMass blown out by Eastern Michigan in front of sold-out crowd

UMass football fans haven’t had a whole lot to celebrate. Since joining the FBS in 2012, UMass has never won more than 4 games in a single season. They have two winless seasons, five one-win seasons, a pair of two-win seasons, three three-win seasons, and two four-win seasons under their belt, but that’s it. But in 2026, they got off to a scorching hot start.

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Through four weeks, the Minutemen were 4-0 for the first time since 2007. With wins over Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Stonehill, and Sacramento State, the Minutemen had a chance to make it 5-0 against Eastern Michigan in front of their home crowd, but they blew it. The Eagles went up 14-0 early and never looked back, cruising to a 38-14 win in the biggest game in UMass’s history.

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UMass has seven more games to get to five wins this season, which would give them their most wins in a single season since 1904. Do you think they do it?

WVU Coach admits team’s defense is the worst in the country

Just a couple of weeks ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers were flying high and feeling really good about themselves. They were 3-0 with a win over No. 25 UVA, but after back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and Iowa State, where they’ve given up a combined 86 points, things aren’t going too well in Morgantown. Zac Alley, WVU’s defensive coordinator, told the media he believes their defense is the worst in the country.

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Imago MORGANTOWN, WV – SEPTEMBER 05: West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez yells at an official during the third quarter of the college football game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 5, 2026, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 05 Coastal Carolina at West Virginia EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260905040

“I think we’re the worst defense in college football, so it’s pretty simple to say it ain’t f***ing worked. I don’t plan to keep doing the same thing over and over again, seems like insanity. We’ll cut it down and make sure they can execute.”

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I understand this is probably his way of firing up his team, but I have never heard anything like this come out of a coach’s mouth. You always hear the term “coachspeak,” but this is the exact opposite of that. I don’t see how openly admitting that your players are “the worst in college football” is going to be good for morale.

Ohio Bobcats claim first MAC victory over Kent State

Coming into the 2026 season, the Ohio Bobcats were picked as one of the favorites to win the MAC conference this year behind only Western Michigan, Miami (OH) and Toledo. They started the year well with a 2-2 record, including losses to Nebraska and South Alabama (which they could’ve won), and this past weekend they finally began conference play, where they earned a 13-10 win over Kent State.

The win wasn’t pretty. The Bobcats threw for 73 yards while completing just eight passes, but they were able to rush for 181 yards and a touchdown while holding Kent State to 1.6 yards per carry and forcing two interceptions. If they have hopes of winning the MAC this year, they need to get better offensively, but all that matters for now is that is say 1 in the win column and 0 in the loss column.

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Former New Mexico Lobo Coach dies at 75

On Wednesday morning, news broke that former New Mexico Football Coach Dennis Franchione passed away. He led the Lobos for six seasons from 1992 to 1997, and helped turn the school into a respectable football program.

Before Franchione arrived, New Mexico hadn’t won more than six games in a decade. In year two, Franchione hit that mark and delivered the Lobos’s first winning season since 1983. In his final season with the team in 1997, Franchione and the Lobos got off to a 6-0 start before reaching their first bowl game since 1961.

Coaches always want to leave a program better than they found it, and I think Franchione achieved that. After he left, New Mexico went on to make a bowl game in five of the next 10 years. He’s a legend in New Mexico and will be dearly missed by the fan base.

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Dan Mullen surprised UNLV’s conference opponents are not ranked despite 5-0 Record

UNLV Football Head Coach Dan Mullen said he was shocked that the North Dakota State Bison, who are 5-0 entering this week, were not ranked in this week’s AP Poll. The Bison received seven votes to be ranked, which would put them 35th in the rankings, but they are not officially in the top 25.

NDSU has beaten Jacksonville State, Fordham, Air Force, Sacramento State, and Wyoming in its first five games of the year. That’s not a very impressive resume, but they have an average margin of victory of 23.8 points. They are blowing out their opponents, and with a big win over UNLV, they might finally get into the AP Poll.

Boise State favorite to take G6 playoff spot

Just a couple of years ago, the Boise State Broncos made the College Football Playoff as the G6 representative, earned a first-round bye, and were then blown out by Penn State in their first game. The G6 rep is never really going to have a chance to win it all, but the Broncos have looked dangerous this year and are currently the favorites to make it out of the G6 teams.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Utah State Vs Boise State OCT 03 Oct 3, 2026 Boise State wide receiver Ben Ford 82 in action during the game Utah State vs Boise State, Boise, ID, USA at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Seelig-Cal Media Credit Image: David Seelig/Cal Sport Media Boise Id USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20261003_zma_c04_779.jpg DavidxSeeligx csmphotothree531561

Through five weeks, the Broncos are 4-1 with their only loss coming on opening weekend to Oregon, who they took to the wire. They trailed by a touchdown with just minutes left and had a chance to tie or win, but Oregon’s defense proved too much, and they turned the ball over on downs. Still, they put up one hell of a fight against a team that could very well be in the CFP this year.

Out of all the G6 teams, Boise State seems to have the best shot to pull off a big upset in the CFP. We’ll see if they can maintain their top-25 ranking and earn their way in.

Liberty Flames named most improved CFB team heading into Week 6

The Liberty Flames joined the Conference USA in 2023 and immediately made a statement, going 12-0 and winning the conference championship before losing to No. 8 Oregon in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Since then, though, it’s been a slippery slope for the Flames, who have gone 8-4 and 4-8 in the two years following their historic run. It does appear they could be back, though.

In 2026, the Flames have gotten off to a 4-1 start with their only loss coming to James Madison in Week 1. Since then, they’ve beaten Gardner-Webb, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, and Delaware, and their games haven’t been particularly close. Because of this 4-0 run, Phil Steele has ranked Liberty as his most improved team this season through five weeks.

The Flames are 1-0 in conference play, but still have some tough matchups ahead of them. They do seem to be the favorite to win the conference as of now, so we’ll see if they can hold on and take their second CUSA title in four years.

Missouri State looks to end a 41-Year drought

Missouri State hasn’t beaten Western Kentucky in 41 years. During that span, the two have matched up nine times, with the Hilltoppers taking every single one of them. It’s not like the games haven’t been close, though. Five of Missouri State’s nine losses have been by one score, including three of the last four. The two met just last year, with WKU pulling out a 27-22 dogfight.

This year, Missouri State Head Coach Casey Woods is determined to end the 41-year drought. Both teams have disappointed this year, with the Bears sitting at 1-3 and the Hilltoppers sitting at 1-4, but someone has to win this game. As of Thursday morning, the Hilltoppers are favored by 1.5 points at home, meaning Missouri State would be favored on a neutral field.

Can Woods help end Missouri State’s 41-year drought? Or will WKU come out victorious for the 10th time in a row?