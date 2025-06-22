College Football World Reacts as Rumored EA CFB 26 QB Ratings Featuring Bryce Underwood Turns Heads

After an 11-year break, EA Sports made a thunderous return with College Football 25 last summer — and it didn’t disappoint. From in-depth recruiting to chaotic road-game kicking meters, the game brought fans right back into the heart of the action. Now, with a new season around the corner, College Football 26 is heating up — and the buzz is real. Rumored QB ratings are already turning heads across the CFB world. With seasoned stars returning and big names arriving via the transfer portal, fans can’t wait to see how the next wave of virtual talent stacks up.

On June 21, Elite College Football — a trusted source with over 188,000 followers — dropped a rumored leak of the Top 19 QB players in EA Sports College Football 26. While the ratings aren’t final, this account has a track record of delivering early scoops on EA’s biggest games. Among the buzzworthy names, Texas QB Arch Manning made waves with a 90 overall rating, showcasing EA’s belief in his breakout potential. Meanwhile, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed landed at 85 — solid, but leaving room to prove himself. And then there’s the big eye-catcher: Bryce Underwood. The elite freshman is already generating major hype, with fans fired up about how EA’s rating team views one of college football’s most talked-about young stars.

According to ECF, the rumored QB ratings for EA CFB 26 dropped jaws, especially when it came to Bryce Underwood. Despite being the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, Underwood is reportedly rated just 81 overall. It’s a surprising number for a player many view as a future star. He’s not alone in the mid-80s tier. Gunner Stockton comes in at 82, Dante Moore at 84, and Julian Sayin at 85. Meanwhile, Dylan Raiola edges ahead with an 87, and New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia turns heads with an 88 — one of the highest in the group. The ratings may not be final, but they’ve definitely sparked debate across the CFB world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football (@elitecollegefootball) Expand Post

AD

The rumored EA CFB 26 QB ratings continue to stir the pot, and the top of the list is stacked with surprises. Kaidon Salter earns a strong 88 overall, while Florida’s DJ Lagway joins Arch Manning with a 90, showing the game sees big things ahead for the two rising stars. But it gets even spicier at the top. Sam Leavitt, John Mateer, and Carson Beck all crack the 91 mark, signaling elite status. And leading the pack? Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, who reportedly grabs a 92 overall — the highest among all quarterbacks leaked so far. If these numbers hold, EA’s latest game is about to spark some serious debates under center.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but college football fans are already buzzing — and not all in agreement. Bryce Underwood’s rumored 81 overall rating left many stunned, especially given his No. 1 recruit status. On the flip side, Carson Beck’s top-tier 91 rating raised eyebrows, with some fans questioning if he deserved to sit at the top. So, the early leaks have sparked debates across fanbases — and the game isn’t even out yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans sound off on EA Sports College Football 26

Not all fans were outraged by Bryce Underwood’s rumored 81 overall. One Ohio State fan chimed in, “As an OSU fan, Underwood is perfectly rated. That’s pretty much what every No. 1 overall pick is rated in Madden every year, so this makes sense to me.” But another fan simply laughed it off, posting, “hahaha Underwood 81 ovr.”

So, the debate rages on. Underwood, the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, boasts elite arm strength, next-level poise, and over 100 total touchdowns in his high school career. With that kind of resume, some believe he deserves a much higher rating — even if EA tends to keep freshmen grounded in the numbers early on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, despite his talent and strong finish to the 2024 season, Carson Beck’s past missteps at Georgia still linger in fans’ minds. His slow start and inconsistency in big moments haven’t been forgotten. Especially by those skeptical of his rumored 91 overall rating in CFB 26. One fan didn’t hold back, posting, “Carson Beck should be like an 83. 💀.” The criticism stems from early-season struggles, including missed reads and shaky decision-making under pressure. While Beck rebounded late in the year, not everyone’s convinced he deserves to sit atop the QB rankings. So, the backlash? Loud and growing.

The leaks didn’t just spark debate — they lit a firestorm. One of the biggest shockers? EA rated John Mateer higher than DJ Lagway. Fans weren’t having it. One fired off, “Mateer over Lagway 😂😂😂😂😂😂” while another added bluntly, “What has Mateer done?” Mateer, who showed flashes of dual-threat ability at North Texas, put up solid numbers in limited action. But compared to Lagway — the five-star Florida commit known for his cannon arm and 45 total touchdowns in his senior season — the gap felt off to many. While EA might be projecting upside, fans clearly want results to match the ratings.