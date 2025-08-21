College Football World Struggles to Process Suspension News on 5-Star Alabama Commit

Suspensions at Alabama are nothing new. The Crimson Tide has seen it all, whether it was the 2007 textbook scandal that sidelined five players, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s two-game hit in 2013, or the wave of dismissals that same year. Even in 2014, the team sidelined key names like Brandon Ivory, Jarran Reed, and Tim Williams in camp. So, discipline issues have surfaced time and again. And now, another name attached to the program found himself in trouble even before officially signing for the Tide.

On Wednesday, WKRG’s Simone Eli dropped a bombshell: Jackson High’s 5-star RB and Alabama commit, EJ Crowell, won’t suit up for Friday’s opener against Saraland. And the reason? A one-game suspension tied to a self-reported amateurism violation. The intriguing part is that at the center of it all is a car Crowell had been driving, a detail that turned into a major setback just days before kickoff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson clarified to the AHSAA that the car Crowell drove was simply a 20-day loan from a family friend. not an inducement or extra benefit. Although the vehicle has since been returned, the suspension still stands. Friday night’s showdown, No. 3 Saraland versus No. 1 Jackson, was already circled as one of the state’s biggest openers, earning AL.com’s Coastal Game of the Week. Now, with Crowell sidelined, all eyes shift to junior Josh Bryant, who will shoulder the carries against the mighty Spartans. EJ Crowell’s resume speaks for itself.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Alabama commit chose the Tide over heavyweights like Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn, and FSU back in June. Moreover, as a state champion who racked up nearly 2,000 yards as a sophomore, Crowell has since reclassified to the Class of 2026, making this his final high school season. On top of that, already a MaxPreps first-team All-American and the No. 1 prospect in AL.com’s “Best in Bama” rankings, he enters the fall as the nation’s No. 2 RB, per 247Sports. But now, following the suspension news, the CFB world is left stunned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Fans are in shock over Alabama commit

EJ Crowell’s suspension over car details stunned Alabama fans. Following that, social media lit up with frustration and sarcasm. And one fan vented, “Alabama’s laws have to get with the times, man.” Another took a direct shot at a rival, writing, “Now where’s the report of the hundreds of thousands Auburn pays high school recruits under the table??” Honestly, the reaction showed just how quickly this story turned into more than just a one-game suspension. But the fan reactions keep rolling in.

Even though the car has already been returned, questions swirl over why they handed down the suspension. Given that fans didn’t hold back. And one wrote, “Not for high school students in the state of Alabama.” Another fan kept it simple, stating, “Bammers bammering as usual.” So, the reaction highlights how quickly frustration and humor exploded online. And last but not least, the fans kept the heat on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One user tweeted, “@AlabamaFTBL cheating??? Hmmmm.” Another fan didn’t hold back, said, “Surely Alabama isn’t involved here.🤣🤣 Even now, when anything seems allowed, they’re still cheating. @DrewD977ESPN Oh, and 1-game suspension? What a joke @AHSAAUpdates.” The jokes carried laughs, but the message was mixed. Some called out state laws, while others brought up the Tide’s past with such scandals.

Even during Nick Saban’s tenure, the program often found itself accused of paying under the table. Of course, this case, as clarified by Jackson, doesn’t fit that angle, but it doesn’t take a lot of rival fans to bring up all the “wrongs” they think were committed when Saban dominated college football for close to two decades.