College Football WR Who Tore His Achilles, Participates in Practice on Scooter

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown recently lost star freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III to an injury during spring practice. Initial fears suggested a massive setback for the Orange. However, Russell’s recovery and involvement are progressing much faster than expected.

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Fran Brown’s team will wrap up its spring practice this week, but one thing that’s becoming the reason behind its happy ending is recovery news on WR Calvin Russell. He successfully had his surgery on his torn Achilles tendon in New York, and the best part for Syracuse is that doctors expect him to return mid-season, as per ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s reports.

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Just days after surgery, reporter Ashley Wenkowski spotted Russell at Tuesday’s spring practice. He was resting his leg on a mobility scooter while actively playing catch. This early sideline experience gave the team a major morale boost.

“We’re excited about him getting back, and we’ll just start to plan his rehab already,” Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said to the media. “You’ll see him on the field this season, just probably not at the beginning of the season, so we’ve got some time for him. He’ll probably heal pretty fast.”

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Well, even if it’s relaxing news for the team, losing a player like him for half of the season is also a massive blow. Calvin Russell showed immense potential in high school, catching 47 passes for 742 yards with 8 touchdowns. He was even showing good game and building chemistry in the spring game, but that didn’t last long.

What makes him even more important to the team is his mindset. This guy already had goals set for his freshman season as he wanted to gain 1,100 yards and score 10 to 20 touchdowns, and he even wanted to earn ACC Freshman of the Year honors. But now, coming halfway through the season, he might not be able to grab that milestone.

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The 6-foot-6 receiver still has the physical tools to dominate once cleared. Russell enrolled early to play for Syracuse’s men’s basketball team in January before joining spring football. That dual-sport athleticism gives him exceptional body control and timing.

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But the only concern the team has now is who will hold the game till then. The team lost its top two receivers, Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill Jr., who transferred to Ole Miss. They added new players like Cole Weaver, Elijah Moore, and Zamondre Merriweather, but none of them have shown elite performance yet, so they need to improve fast.

The team also has returning players like Tyshawn Russell, Darius “Boobie” Johnson, and Darien Williams. With these returners, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis has a chance to improve the wide receiver group.

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But right now, the entire team is focusing just on Russell’s well-being and is standing tall beside him.

Fran Brown’s QB comes in support of Calvin Russell

Steve Angeli is getting better from his own Achilles injury. He is doing footwork drills, throwing passes, and running at practice. Last season, he tore his Achilles tendon in a September 20th win over Clemson, which kept him out for the rest of 2025. Now, when wide receiver Calvin Russell III tore his Achilles tendon and had surgery, Angeli understands what he is going through and reacted to support him.

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“It’s hard for me to even talk about. I was sick to my stomach. That night, it was hard for me to sleep.” Angeli said. “It’s a terrible thing to happen, but I told him I’ll be with him every step of the way, questions, anything I can do to help him get through that process, because not many people know what it’s like to be at that rock bottom spot. That’s my brother. I told him, whatever he needs, I’ll be there for him.”

Steve Angeli has been talking to Calvin Russell on FaceTime and the phone while Russell is in New York. He believes that going through this injury will make Russell stronger, both in football and as a person.

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Even WR coach Josh Gattis described the effect Russell’s absence is causing on the team.

“It was emotional, it was tough,” Gattis said. “Some guys were shedding tears. It was a very emotional moment. Not just because of the football expectations, but because of the person that he is.”

Now, with everyone’s support, let’s wait and see how fast Russell recovers from this tough time.