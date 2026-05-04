College Football’s Top-5 QB Recruit Names Both Alabama & Auburn in His Final Six

The recruiting rivalry is heating up off the field. Auburn and Alabama have both made the top-six list for one of the most sought-after in-state quarterback targets, turning this into a massive battle for local depth and bragging rights.

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Kingston Preyear is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2028 class, and his recruitment is moving very quickly. Benjamin Russell High School’s QB has already cut his list down to six schools.

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His final choices are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, and Clemson. The moment Alabama and Auburn landed in the same final group, this became more than a normal recruiting update. It became an in-state fight for a quarterback who already means something close to home.

Now, his production makes him even more desirable. Last season, he passed for 3,127 yards and 31 touchdowns, and he added 564 rushing yards. On top of it, he is a top-five QB in the 2028 class as per Rivals. Despite being a 2028 class recruit, Preyear is pretty fast with his recruitment. He will make his final decision in July. Explaining the urgency, he stated the reason behind it.

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“Just to get in and recruit the guys around me because the Class of 2028 is loaded,” Preyear said. That quick timeline makes this race sharper for both in-state schools. Neither side has much room to sit back now, because an early decision can swing momentum fast.

Four of the six finalists are SEC programs, keeping this battle heavily regional. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn currently leads the race with a 35.7% chance, followed by Alabama at 23.8% and Florida at 14.0%.

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One of the major advantages that Alex Golesh and Auburn have is how close they are to his hometown. Alexander City is only about 36 miles from Auburn’s campus. Moreover, Preyear has already visited the school several times, which made an immediate impact on him, too.

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“I was very excited,” Preyear told Auburn Undercover after receiving an offer. “It was like a dream come true. I watched Auburn as a kid. In-state school, right up the road from me.”

That is where Auburn’s case feels personal. It is not only about campus visits or distance. It is also about comfort, family feels, and a school he already grew up watching. Now, talking about Alabama, they can sure give a tough fight to Auburn, but their quarterback room is already very crowded, which can delay Preyear chances of becoming a starter. They already have Charles Scott Jr. and five-star quarterback Elijah Haven on the team. So, that makes Auburn a school that can give him the QB1 position instantly.

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Even with all this competition, Alabama can still have an edge because of its wide receiver commitments. So, Cederian Morgan, who committed to them in the 2026 class, used to have solid chemistry with Preyear in high school. Alabama can answer with familiarity, too. Preyear already knows what a Benjamin Russell-to-Tuscaloosa path looks like, and that makes the Tide’s pitch easier to picture.

Still, Alabama and Auburn do not have this battle to themselves. Notre Dame has already made a strong early impression, and Preyear’s own words show that the appeal goes beyond football.

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Other teams are eyeing Kingston Preyear

Apart from the SEC team, two other teams have a solid chance to grab Kingston Preyear’s commitment. The teams are Notre Dame and Clemson. Among them, Marcus Freeman’s team already has an upper hand as Preyear made a recent visit to Notre Dame and was very impressed by their team’s culture and players’ development.

“I love that part because not a lot of schools have the after-football piece,” Preyear said. “It’s bigger than football. They’re building generational wealth for your kids’ kids’ kids.”

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He also liked the coaching staff, as he praised them, saying, “I love Coach Freeman. He’s just a true leader. It was a wholesome moment with him, my coach, and my dad in the room.”

Meanwhile, Clemson is also in the race, but they already have a 2027 quarterback commit in Kharim Hughley. But missing out on a player like Preyear is a risk that no team wants to take. He makes accurate throws, moves well in the pocket, extends plays, and avoids pressure, which fits Clemson’s style of quarterbacks perfectly. So, the competition is pretty solid.

In the end, academics also matter a lot to Preyear. Because of that, schools like Notre Dame and Vanderbilt could have an advantage since they are strong in education, and their football teams are too. So, now let’s wait and see which team finally stands out in front of him and finally lands Preyear’s commitment.