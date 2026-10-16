College Football’s 24-Team Playoff Set to Become Reality but With Major Sacrifice

College football wants a bigger playoff, and apparently, three decades of SEC tradition are a price worth paying. The SEC Championship Game has spent years deciding conference supremacy, shaping national title races, and delivering some of December’s biggest matchups. But now, with a 24-team playoff reportedly nearing approval for 2027, the sport could scrap one of its most valuable games just to squeeze more teams into the postseason.

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“It’s been brewing a while; still hits hard hearing it today,” SEC analyst Paul Finebaum posted on X. “This December we’re likely to see the last SEC Championship game.”

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And this isn’t a minor scheduling change. The SEC Championship Game has been around since 1992, giving the conference’s two finalists a chance to settle the title on the field. Over the years, it has shaped national championship races, strengthened playoff résumés, and delivered some of the conference’s most memorable matchups. That’s more than three decades of history that the proposed expansion would put at risk.

The sacrifice goes beyond one game in Atlanta. Speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger laid out the potential consequences of the proposed expansion. Power-conference championship games are expected to disappear under the new format.

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“Conference championship games will be eliminated. That’s not a question,” he said. “There will no longer be power conference championship games. That was factored in and has been known now for several months. There will be a week off where conference championship games currently are, will be an off week, likely.”

The CFP currently features 12 teams, a format introduced in 2024 after a decade of four-team playoffs. According to On3 insiders Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and Chris Low, the proposed 24-team structure would include 19 at-large bids, automatic spots for the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 champions, and one berth for the highest-ranked Group of Six team. That means the SEC would still have a guaranteed place for its champion, even without holding a championship game.

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But that raises another question. How does the SEC crown a champion without the Atlanta showdown? The conference would need to rely on regular-season standings and applicable tiebreakers to determine its representative. The exact procedures have not been finalized. And with 19 at-large places available, multiple SEC programs could potentially make the national playoff without winning the conference.

That’s the reality college football could face if the proposed 24-team playoff expansion receives final approval. Teams would finish their regular seasons, take a breather, and prepare for a postseason that suddenly demands much more of them. The second weekend of December could feature eight first-round playoff games on campus.

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The following weekend would bring another eight second-round games, also potentially hosted by participating schools. That is a lot of football packed into two weekends. It also changes the stakes of the regular season, even if the playoff’s architects insist otherwise.

Under the proposed structure, the top eight seeds would receive first-round byes and then host games. Seeds Nos. 9 through 16 would get home-field advantage in the opening round, while teams seeded around Nos. 17 and 18 would have every reason to fight for a better position.

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The expanded bracket would feature 23 playoff games, compared with 11 under the current system. That means more postseason opportunities, but also a tougher path for lower-seeded teams. While the first two rounds would take place on college campuses, the New Year’s Six bowls would continue hosting the quarterfinals and semifinals. The format would preserve the biggest bowl games while giving campuses a larger role in deciding the national championship.

The format would also leave the selection committee with a bigger job. Ross Dellenger pointed out that the traditional Top 25 rankings might not be enough for a 24-team field. Rankings extending into the 30s or 40s could become necessary to give fans a clearer picture of the teams competing for places in the bracket.

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Even the Army-Navy game could move again to accommodate the revised calendar, although that detail has not been finalized. The proposed off week would give playoff contenders time to recover before the expanded postseason begins. But it would also reshape a December schedule that fans have followed for decades. And beyond the scheduling complications, there is another issue conference commissioners cannot ignore: the money.

The money behind the SEC Championship sacrifice

Tradition makes for a good argument. Losing millions of dollars makes for a much harder sell. Conference title games bring in serious cash, and nobody in a commissioner’s office is eager to walk away from that kind of money. If those games disappear, the expanded playoff had better pay up. Otherwise, why would anyone agree to kill a revenue stream that already works?

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CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello has reported that financial compensation was a major sticking point in the negotiations. Conference championship games have been valued at nearly $250 million, and CFP executives have been working toward a media rights proposal that would exceed that amount by approximately $70 million to $80 million. That puts the potential additional offer presented to ESPN above $320 million, on top of its existing contract, according to the reporting.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had initially favored keeping the playoff at 12 or 16 teams, partly to protect the conference championship game. But as discussions shifted toward a 24-team bracket, his position became more flexible.

According to CBS Sports, Sankey outlined conditions in September that included compensating for lost SEC Championship revenue and requiring teams to play at least 10 regular-season games against power-conference opponents. For Sankey, expansion comes with conditions, not a blank check.

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ESPN’s $7.8 billion deal runs through the 2031-32 season, with the current agreement covering a playoff of up to 14 teams at no extra cost. A 24-team bracket changes that math. ESPN is expected to pay for the extra games, but if the network balks, the CFP could shop its rights around and bring other broadcasters into the picture.

The timeline is another hurdle. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the expanded format could debut in the 2027 season, but the agreement has not been finalized. CFP officials face a December 1 deadline to approve changes for that season. The proposed calendar would also move the beginning of the college football season forward by one week, another adjustment needed to accommodate the larger postseason.

More playoff games might sound like a win. Losing championship weekend is a different story. Those games aren’t just another date on the schedule. There’s a trophy at stake, old grudges on the field and, sometimes, a season hanging by a thread. College football wanted more teams in the playoff. It may get its wish. But if the price is the SEC Championship Game, fans are about to lose a December fixture that won’t be easy to replace.