College Program Issues Statement as 28-Year-Old Former Athlete Dies Unexpectedly

A wave of grief has hit the UTSA Roadrunners community after former offensive lineman Jacob Graner died suddenly at the age of 28. Graner played for the program from 2016 to 2019. His untimely passing has left those connected to the Roadrunners mourning a player whose life ended far too soon.

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“We are saddened to learn about the passing of former UTSA football player Jacob Graner,” the program wrote on X as it shared a memorial for the former offensive lineman. The Roadrunners did not disclose the cause of the death.

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Jeff Traylor, the UTSA head coach, also spoke highly of the former Roadrunner. “I didn’t get the privilege of coaching Jacob but I work with guys that played with him and coached him. All of them speak of what a wonderful human he was on and off the field,” Traylor said.

Long before he made his mark at the collegiate level, Graner had already established himself as a star at Dripping Springs High School in Texas. As an offensive lineman, his presence was incredibly dependable, earning him a starting role for the school. That determination eventually earned him an opportunity with the Roadrunners for his college career.

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We are saddened to learn about the passing of former UTSA football player Jacob Graner.📰 https://t.co/liuDn67TLF pic.twitter.com/eaJXRQtO9K— UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) September 16, 2026

During his junior season, Graner appeared in 11 games and earned three starts. He then returned for two more appearances as a senior, continuing to contribute to the team whenever his presence was needed. As a junior, he was part of an offense that produced 2,570 total yards, including 1,918 passing yards and 1,052 rushing yards.

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He helped his team secure wins over Texas State and UTEP while anchoring an offensive line that kept the quarterback clean against UAB, surrendering no sacks. This only highlights how much his presence meant to the team during those days.

His friends and teammates describe him as an honorable man, grounded in faith and always ready to help others in times of need. UTSA alum Caleb Cantrell called Graner a “great teammate and even better person.”

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Apart from being an exceptional athlete who helped UTSA secure some important wins in the past, he was also a devoted family man who loved spending time with everyone around him.

Beyond football, Jacob Graner cherished family and fishing

Jacob’s sudden passing has left his family, friends, and the wider community heartbroken, with many remembering the warmth of his smile and the joy he brought to those around him.

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Following UTSA’s heartfelt tribute to their former player, his wife, Natalie, took to the comments to express her gratitude to the school for honoring Jacob’s memory.

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“Jacob loved this team so much! Thank you, UTSA Roadrunners, for being such a special part of his life,” wrote Natalie.

During his high school football years, Graner met Natalie, in an English class. From the very first moment, something felt special, and before long, the two knew they had found the person they wanted to marry and spend their lives with. What began as a sweet high school romance eventually blossomed into 10 beautiful years of togetherness.

For Jacob, nothing compared to the happiness he felt when surrounded by his family. As the father of two wonderful boys, Elijah James and Mason Blaine, he always looked forward to coming home from work so he could spend precious time with them.

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An obituary posted on Roper Funeral Home described Graner as a loving, devoted, and deeply involved father who cherished every moment with his boys. As per the same obituary, some of Jacob’s happiest memories were made beside the water, surrounded by the people he loved most.

Fishing became a special way for him to bond with his dad and brother. He cherished visits to the lake at Natalie’s parents’ home in Big Canoe, where he would bring Elijah along to skip rocks by the water.

Family and friends will gather to honor Jacob’s life on Friday, September 18, at 7 p.m. at Roper Funeral Home.

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His funeral will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 991 Kilough Church Rd, Dawsonville, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 19. Visitation begins Friday at 5 p.m. In addition to flowers, the family is also accepting donations for Jacob’s children’s college fund.