College Program Reveals New Detail About 20-YO Athlete Who Died Moments After Scoring Touchdown

A routine season opener turned tragic for William Jewell College on Saturday when running back MicahJo Barnett suddenly collapsed during the first quarter against Fort Lewis College. Doctors and medical personnel immediately stepped in, but Barnett could not be saved. While the program mourns the devastating loss, fresh reports have now revealed new details surrounding the circumstances of his death.

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According to the school’s interim president, Drew Van Horn, MicahJo Barnett had no known underlying health conditions before the game. Barnett had just scored a touchdown and returned to the sidelines when he suddenly collapsed. Van Horn revealed that all athletes undergo physicals and said he was unaware of Barnett having any underlying health issues.

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Van Horn said Barnett received immediate medical attention from the team doctor and was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but despite everyone’s best efforts, they were unable to save him. The game was canceled following the incident, and William Jewell College later released a statement.

Division II school reveals update on 20-year-old football star who died after collapsing on field https://t.co/5QknW7kIyL pic.twitter.com/JalqYoSh2b— New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2026

“William Jewell College and the Liberty, Missouri, community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett, junior business administration major and member of Jewell Cardinal Football team and former Liberty North Eagle,” the school wrote on its website. “Our thoughts and prayers are ‌with MicahJo’s family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time ​of loss.”

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According to Liberty police Capt. Nathan Mulch, authorities are set to perform an autopsy to determine what caused Barnett’s death. In a later statement, interim president Drew Van Horn said the school will determine whether further investigation is necessary once the findings are available. Meanwhile, Barnett’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their devastating loss.

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Barnett was a star running back for Liberty North during his high school career and was beginning his third season with the Cardinals. He rushed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in five games last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

On Saturday evening, a candlelight vigil was held for Barnett, attended by hundreds of students, faculty and teammates. During this remarks at the vigil, William Jewell head coach Jason Ambroson announced that the program will play the rest of the 2026 campaign in MicahJo’s honor.

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“Because he’s a part of all of us forever, and we will honor him by doing things differently, by doing things for him, and by celebrating him for as long as I am here at William Jewell College as a football coach,” Ambroson said.

Former Coach reveals what a gem MicahJo Barnett was

Before making a name for himself at William Jewell College, Barnett was a star at Liberty North High School. He helped his team win, supported his teammates, and led the program to the state championship in his senior year. His former coach, Andy Lierman, said that he will always live on.

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“I think if you ask anybody that went to school with him here during his time at Liberty North, they would tell you what a great person he is, and I think that’s probably the best thing you can say about him,” Lierman said.

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Barnett’s former coach said that even when injuries sidelined him, he made sure to stay engaged with the team. His leadership skills are what Lierman says he will never forget about the young man.

“He is one of one,” Lierman said. “He’s just a very unique individual because he never took shortcuts, he never took the easy way out, he was always a leader amongst our program and pushed others to be better than what they thought they could be, and I think as a high school kid that’s rare.”

MicahJo Barnett’s life will be celebrated this Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, on what would have been his 21st birthday.