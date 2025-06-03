College RB Follows Saquon Barkley’s Footsteps With Huge NIL Deal From Energy Drink Giants

Well, Waymond Jordan just crashed the NIL party like a wrecking ball through a glass door, partnering with NFL star Saquon Barkley, the new face of a major energy drink giant. In an era where every hotshot high schooler from Bryce Underwood to Jackson Cantwell cashes in before their first snap, Jordan’s rise rewrites the script. He rose from JUCO ranks with the Blue Dragons, earning NJCAA DI Offensive Player of the Year honors and a championship before transferring to USC. Now the Trojan tailback hits Los Angeles with a chip on his shoulder and dollar signs in his future, with endorsements and lucrative deals already lining up.

After torching defenses with 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 12 games, he walked off as the top junior college running back. Now, his arrival at USC boosts the Trojan offense seeking a fresh start after a 7-6 Big Ten debut. Coach Lincoln Riley intends to utilize his explosive potential immediately. As he is likely to start, alongside New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders, to take some pressure off quarterback Jayden Maiava‘s shoulders. This man’s vision, speed, and toughness could offer Riley a rapid offensive rebuild.

Now he’s not just torching defenses—he’s cashing checks too. Monday saw Waymond Jordan ink a major NIL deal with C4 Energy, catapulting him onto the national stage. The energy drink brand, already featuring prominent athletes like Quinn Ewers and Zachariah Branch, welcomes Jordan to its expanding team. His endorsement underscores that proven success speaks volumes, rivaling even five-star recruiting hype. Furthermore, this partnership connects him with Nutrabolt—C4’s parent company, which recently attracted NFL-level fame. Jordan’s ascent is now national, both on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes it all more interesting is that this brand also has NFL talents like Saquon Barkley, who is C4 Sport’s new face, spearheading their latest campaign. Following his incredible 2024 season, Barkley now fronts Nutrabolt’s marketing drive, adding major star power. Expect exclusive content, behind-the-scenes training, and product giveaways as C4 Sport aims to solidify its leading position in sports nutrition.

C4’s signing of Waymond Jordan, a rapidly rising college football star, is unsurprising. Lincoln Riley is already excited about his improved running backs, and Jordan’s addition gives USC a significant boost. “All top athletes are always looking for ways to get better,” Barkley affirms, highlighting the campaign’s emphasis on peak performance. His endorsement of C4 Sport stems from years of personal use, praising the product’s ability to deliver “energy, focus, and endurance” while also having its NSF Certified status as “safe, tested, and game-day ready.”

No wonder C4 signed Waymond Jordan, who’s already emerging as one of the top talents in CFB, and Lincoln Riley is already going crazy over his new revamped RB room.

Lincoln Riley’s running back room gets a push with Waymond Jordan

USC’s backfield is completely revamped for 2025 after losing Woody Marks to the NFL and Quinten Joyner to Texas Tech. Coach Riley immediately addressed the situation, hitting the transfer portal for the fourth straight year to find a veteran. He landed Eli Sanders, a former Iowa State player who excelled at New Mexico in 2024, rushing for 1,063 yards on 147 carries—a remarkable 7.2 yards per attempt—with nine touchdowns. But he’s not the only playmaker in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eli Sanders is now part of a revamped USC team that features junior college star Waymond Jordan. Riley emphasized how the backfield now has exceptional talents and praised both the RBs. “Obviously you add in the two older guys right now with Eli and Waymo. Those are two different skill sets, a little bit different body types. Waymond’s really compact, really kind of moves effortlessly, and obviously a ton of production at Hutch. Eli’s explosive, I mean you just see his explosion, it just kind of jumps off the tape already, which is what we saw on tape,” he said.

Jordan himself called playing for Lincoln Riley a dream come true, and he’s not going to let this opportunity slip away. He’s eager to learn from running backs coach Anthony Jones, who’s known for developing NFL talent. “They told me I have a great opportunity to play right now, and I’m an every-down back,” Jordan said. “I fit his offense and philosophy. If I can play a lot of downs, I’ll have an opportunity to go to the NFL.” Looks like Jordan has a clear goal set in his mind.

However, Riley isn’t solely relying on newcomers. Sophomores Bryan Jackson and A’Marion Peterson also return. Jackson notably gained 71 yards on six carries in the regular season finale against Notre Dame. Both Jackson and Peterson contributed significantly to the Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M, filling in for the injured Woody Marks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Riley Wormley rehabbing a knee injury, USC is looking to redshirt freshman King Miller and four-star newcomer Harry Dalton to bolster the team soon. Now, with so many players in the mix, Lincoln Riley may not go for a single lead running back in 2025 and opt for a rotation of players instead. So, let’s wait and see how the season turns out for the Trojans this year.