College Sports Commission Announces Six-Figure Pay to Investigate NIL Violations

Three weeks after issuing its NIL warning, the College Sports Commission is putting its money where its mouth is, offering six-figure salaries to build a new enforcement unit designed to police the world of college sports. The CSC is now building an investigative unit and investing heavily in hiring multiple enforcement roles.

According to CSC’s LinkedIn activity, the commission is reportedly building a NIL investigative unit that includes attorneys, law enforcement personnel, and supporting analysts. The new NIL authority will target three key areas: the new revenue-sharing system and rev-share cap, new restrictions on NIL deals, and new roster limits.

The commission currently has ten full-time employees, and an 11th member will be added next week, as per the College Sports Commission. CEO Bryan Seeley, COO and Deputy General Counsel (DGC) John Bramlette, and head of investigations Katie Medearis will lead the team. Reportedly, the commission is planning to establish an office in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Based on the job offerings listed on LinkedIn, they’re currently hiring an investigator, an investigations counsel, an investigations analyst, and a staff attorney.

The search for candidates with ‘prior law enforcement or other investigation experience’ underscores the CSC’s intent to conduct serious, evidence-based inquiries rather than simple compliance checks.

Their primary responsibilities include conducting interviews, analyzing forensic evidence, tracking suspicious activity across various platforms, and working with analysts, for which the commission offers a salary of $150,000 to $190,000 per year.

For the investigations counsel role, they listed the same job description, yet they are looking for practicing attorneys with prior work as a prosecutor or experience working for a regulatory or enforcement agency. Candidates with in-house or law firm experience, or prior federal clerkship experience, are eligible for the role. The salary listed for the role is between $150,000 and $220,000 a year.

Additionally, for the investigations analyst role, they offer salaries of $60,000 to $80,000 per year, and for a staff attorney to review the NIL deals submitted, they pay $140,000 to $175,000 per year.

All candidates vying for the three investigative positions are invited to submit a video presentation discussing the challenges the CSC may encounter in conducting investigations. Additionally, the candidates should outline their recommended strategies to overcome these challenges and clarify their approach to recruitment screening.

CSC Investigative Unit’s Agenda

On January 9, 2026, the CSC issued a “Third‑Party NIL Rules Reminder” to NCAA ADs, announcing that they would conduct investigations into potential NIL violations, including alleged promises of third‑party NIL deals and restricting student‑athletes from transferring or staying at particular schools. The committee has already warned that any unreported or improperly structured deals could leave athletes ineligible to compete.

The committee circulated the “University Participant Agreement” in November 2025 to bind schools to the CSC’s oversight and give legal weight to its enforcement decisions. This enforcement effort follows a tepid school response to the agreement, which aimed to grant the commission oversight.

The investigation will focus on shady NIL practices, such as deals with no real business purpose, unreported payments, and ‘warehousing’, where athletes are paid to sit on the sidelines without performing any actual marketing work.

However, it’s still unclear whether the CSC intends to pursue investigations and issue warnings even without the support of the major collegiate athletic conferences.