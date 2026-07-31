College Sports Commission Makes Major Announcement on $7.5M Demand From 18 Nebraska Players

Earlier this year, the College Sports Commission (CSC) rejected the NIL deals of 18 Nebraska players. The Cornhuskers failed to settle the disagreement through negotiation and went for an arbitrator hearing. Even the arbitrator’s review could not overturn CSC’s decision. But now the players will get paid under new, restructured contracts.

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CSC approved $7.5 million in reworked NIL deals for 18 Nebraska players, the school’s AD, Troy Dannen, told The Associated Press on July 30. The Athletic was the first to report that confirmation.

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Initially, the third-party NIL deals between Nebraska’s multimedia rights partner, Playfly, and 18 Cornhuskers were rejected because of three major legal factors. First of all, Playfly’s status as an “associated entity” placed those NIL agreements under CSC scrutiny, given its role within Nebraska’s athletic department.

Secondly, it was determined that those third-party NIL deals lacked a legitimate business purpose. The MMR partner purchased players’ rights as general inventory. In exchange, it didn’t offer services or goods for public profit.

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Last but not least, those agreements violated the NCAA vs. House settlements’ anti-warehousing clause by buying players’ names, images, and likeness rights for future use rather than immediate use.

“It is not within the rules to submit a deal that doesn’t have any information about who the ultimate entity is that’s going to activate the NIL. Basically, who the sponsor is or what the student-athlete’s obligations are,” said CSC CEO Bryan Seeley.

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Now, Nebraska has restructured the language of those NIL agreements to avoid these legal challenges. The Nebraska AD confirmed it at Big Ten Media Days. But those players will receive full payments after fulfilling their responsibilities under the resubmitted deals with CSC.

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“We don’t have a backlog,” said the Nebraska AD.

But this resolution opens a new avenue to increase the school’s spending on its student-athletes. Under the new NCAA rule, college football programs are allowed to share $21.3M in player NIL revenue starting in 2026-27.

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Though this Nebraska case is a first-of-its-kind example, the school isn’t alone in college football in making deals with Playfly Sports.

Another B1G school recently partnered with Playfly

In the era of NIL, where schools are seeking new revenue streams to stay competitive, the Nittany Lions have already taken the initiative. Playfly, PSU’s MMR partner, announced this month that it will launch its new NIL platform, Playfly Max, at Penn State.

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“This wide-ranging partnership marks a new chapter for Penn State as a leader in the ever-changing collegiate landscape,” said Pat Kraft, PSU’s AD.

This deal will help the Nittany Lions to generate corporate revenue in preparation for the new revenue-sharing era. That new platform will help bring new NIL strategies for student-athletes.

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The company stated this partnership helps “commercial growth for Penn State Athletics through an expansive variety of channels, including fan engagement, content creation, premium game day programming, and the development of new partnerships, events, and experiences, and fan data activations.”

Not only PSU but also LSU and Baylor are in the process of taking this NIL initiative in 2026.