College Sports Reform Bill Runs Into Major Roadblock in Congress After Getting Backed by SEC, Big Ten

For a moment, college sports leaders thought they had finally won the high-stakes game in Washington. With the SEC and Big Ten backing a sweeping federal reform bill, NCAA President Charlie Baker urged Congress to act fast before summer recess. The finish line was in sight. Then Thursday hit, and the whole plan ground to a halt.

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Powerhouse conferences spent weeks negotiating behind closed doors with Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell. The bill promised what college sports wanted most: a single national rule for paying players, limits on conference expansion, and a shield against endless antitrust lawsuits. But while league executives celebrated the compromise, key lawmakers felt completely left out of the deal.

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The Congressional Black Caucus threw up a massive roadblock. In a blunt statement, the powerful caucus announced it could not support the Protect College Sports Act as written. The surprise move instantly turned what looked like a historic victory for conference leaders into a stalled legislative gamble.

The CBC holds serious leverage in Washington. With over 60 members, including key Senate Democrats, its opposition carries enough weight to sink major bills. Earlier this year, the caucus derailed similar college sports legislation. Now history is repeating itself, with CBC Chair Rep. Yvette Clarke pointing out that the bill still ignores core player protections.

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“The legislation before the Senate has evolved,” the statement read. “However, the fundamental concerns of Black collegiate athletes, coaches, agents, HBCUs, and the communities we represent have not.”

The caucus argued Congress is preparing to rewrite the business of college sports without giving the people most affected enough influence over the process. They said Black athletes, coaches, agents, and HBCUs still haven’t really been heard, even after months of meetings and Senate hearings. And that wasn’t the end of it.

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CBC also argued that the bill gives powerful schools and the NCAA stronger legal protection while doing far less for the athletes. According to the caucus, it still doesn’t do enough on player rights, representation, or future earning opportunities.

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“Black athletes have transformed college athletics into one of the most successful enterprises in America,” Clarke said. “Yet the people most affected by this legislation have not been meaningfully included in shaping it.”

That’s the argument supporters of the bill now have to answer. It also isn’t coming from the CBC alone. The NAACP had already come out against the bill. This week, the AFL-CIO Sports Council did too. Their issue is that the NCAA gets more power, but athletes still don’t get a real way to bargain together.

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The SEC and Big Ten support PCSA

For the SEC and Big Ten, backing the Protect College Sports Act was all about stability. Weeks of closed-door talks with Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell delivered what powerhouse programs wanted most: a single national rule for athlete pay, caps on conference expansion, and a crucial shield against endless antitrust lawsuits dragging them through court.

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NCAA President Charlie Baker called for immediate passage, arguing a unified federal system beats dealing with fifty different state laws. But what looks like order to conference executives looks like an unfair power grab to the CBC. The very antitrust protections power conferences celebrated are the exact provisions civil rights leaders say strip players of leverage.

The bill still needs to clear the chamber’s 60-vote threshold, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune has already suggested a vote may not happen before lawmakers leave for their five-week recess. So while the SEC, Big Ten, and NCAA may have finally found common ground, Congress looks further away from it than ever.