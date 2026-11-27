A million-dollar kick should be the easiest part of college life to celebrate. But for the students who made it on Pat McAfee’s ESPN College GameDay, the real headache started afterward. Suddenly, everyone knew their names. Strangers wanted money, advisers came knocking, and a college student’s life got a whole lot more complicated.

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That was the interesting part of their experience, according to The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara, who shared what happened after the big moments of this season’s successful kickers. For Carter Smith, the BYU student who landed a massive prize, the strangest adjustment was realizing that his kick had become bigger than him.

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“I thought my kick was just going to affect me, but it almost seems like I had a reputation for the school,” he said.

That responsibility wasn’t something he had anticipated when he first walked onto the field. Smith’s appearance was hardly a routine kicking performance. Fresh from two years of missionary work in Buenos Aires, he had little experience with American football. He had played soccer in high school and spent some time as a football WR, but kicking a football was largely unfamiliar territory.

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The first kick was a mess. Smith had shown up in Birkenstocks and borrowed shoes from a stranger. Pat McAfee gave him another shot. He went barefoot this time and nailed it. Then came more money.

BYU alum Ryan Smith doubled the prize, while his partner Ryan Sweeney promised another $1 million to charity. The total jumped to $3 million. Suddenly, Smith was a campus celebrity. But the attention wasn’t always harmless.

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A stranger online asked him for $50,000 toward his education. Financial advisers also began approaching him with offers to help manage the money.

“I don’t know who to go to or who to trust,” he said.

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That’s the reality of someone who has just won more money than most students will see in a lifetime. And he wasn’t the only one dealing with the aftermath.

Ole Miss freshman James Whitehead wasn’t even the original contestant. His friend’s number came up, but he took the kick. A soccer player with no football experience, he had agreed to split the prize if he made it. He did. Then everything went wild.

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Fans crowded around him, his phone blew up, and friends had to help him get out. Soon, people were recognizing him on campus and at restaurants. The attention also opened a few doors for the finance student, including possible internship connections.

Tennessee sophomore Colby Lamb’s $1 million win came with another $500,000 for the Pat Summitt Foundation’s Alzheimer’s research. He was hardly a seasoned kicker. He played basketball, baseball, and tennis. Even better, childhood hero Peyton Manning was right there, pushing for another shot after Lamb’s first attempt missed.

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The celebration was emotional. Claiming the money, however, involved a different sort of challenge. Lamb had to prove his identity, fill out tax forms and sign a winner’s affidavit. He also had to confirm that no one in his family worked for ESPN. Miss the paperwork deadline, and collecting that money could become a problem.

Texas freshman Connor Kacena-Merrell, another successful kicker, went through similar formalities. His $1.2 million prize included additional contributions from Matthew McConaughey and Kirk Herbstreit, who each added $100,000.

Despite the sudden wealth, none of them seemed ready to let the money derail college. Kacena-Merrell had exams to get through. Whitehead still wanted a career in finance. For Smith, life went on, just with a much bigger safety net.

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“Like, I pass or fail my next chem exam,” he said. “I have backups, you know.”

Since 2023, Pat McAfee’s contest has handed out or promised $19.13 million in prize money and charity donations, per ESPN. This season alone accounts for $12.85 million. All it takes is one 33-yard kick with no practice or second thoughts.

For the winners, though, the real test came afterward. Suddenly rich, suddenly famous, but still students with exams to pass and lives to get on with.