Colorado AD Issues Final Verdict on Deion Sanders’ $54M Future After Major Ultimatum

Deion Sanders is desperately trying to pull Colorado out of a dark time this season. But things are getting tight for him as well at Boulder. Sanders scored a $54 million extension this year for his brilliant impact on Colorado football. However, the situation right now is bad enough for fans to want him out of Boulder. Amid all the noise, Colorado Athletic Director Rick George has confirmed his stance on the situation.

Colorado football is now 3-6 entering Week 11, recording a 2 blowout loss this season. Last week at the Arizona game, fans were leaving Folsom Field by the 3 quarter itself. The ‘Deion Sanders Effect’ has been missing in his 3 year at CU, sparking trouble for his future. He was the breath of fresh air that revived the program in 2022, putting it on the map. But this season, football looks dim at Boulder in the Deion Sanders era. But George is still batting for Coach Prime at Boulder. “I support Coach Prime 100%,” he shared on X.

Colorado was already predicted to have a tough time this year, because of the fairly new look of the team. The lack of Deion Sanders’ constant was long suspected to be a factor for the team’s downfall. Coach Prime has switched between 3 quarterbacks now, and has only now found an answer in rookie Julian Lewis. Sanders’ poor handling of games has costed them 6 losses, with the last two being the most embarrassing. Utah decimated Colorado 53-7, and Arizona walked away with 52-17.

Deion Sanders became the reason why Colorado football became relevant. But the disappointing slide has taken away that charm from the program. Though Rick George is all in for Sanders’ as Colorado’s HC, he couldn’t help but sound an alarm. “We just got to win more football games,” he said in a recent appearance on the College Football Coaches Show. For Deion Sanders, this demand has now become really difficult to meet.

Deion Sanders is struggling to keep the Buffs’ bowling hopes alive. He needs to go 3-for-3 now, and the road ahead is not easy. He will face West Virginia, Arizona State, and Kansas State next. Coach Prime has also made some desperate changes to his staff. He swapped Pat Shurmur to for QB coach Brett Bartolone, who called offensive plays for the Arizona game.

At 3-6 and now on the brink of losing bowl eligibility, Colorado nowhere looks like the program that once shone under Deion Sanders. It’s become an uncharacteristic reality for him, but Rick George urged fans to hang on for this remaining slate of games.

Rick George pleads fans to continue supporting Colorado

Colorado has 3 more games to go before the Buffaloes wrap up their disappointing 2025 season. Deion Sanders has already affirmed his fighter spirit after the Arizona loss. “I don’t doubt me. Let’s get that straight: I. Don’t. Doubt. Me,” he told the press after the game. He also backed his team, saying that he’s yet to see a “quitter,” among the players. But to correct things in these 3 games, however, Deion Sanders and Co. will need desperately need that spirit and a lot more.

Rick George, backing the players, asked fans to stick with them during this difficult stretch. “I go down there to practice every day. They’re competing, they’re working hard. The last two games were awful; we all agree with that. But let’s put our arms around this team right now. This is when they need the fan base the most,” he said on the show. Colorado plays West Virginia and Kansas State on the road. CU has lost all of its road games this year. And without a doubt, the environment at both these games is going to be difficult for the Buffaloes. Now is the time when Colorado fans show their power.

It’s easy to lose faith in a team that’s performing as badly as Colorado. Things might not have gone as planned this season for fans and Deion Sanders, but the fight is not over yet. CU is still standing by its head coach, and wants fans to do just the same.