Colorado Athlete Mentored by Deion Sanders, Now Turns Into Real Estate Agent

Colorado’s 3-7 season might be turning into Deion Sanders’ worst nightmare. His players, though, are making significant moves off the field. Following Sanders’ move from Jackson State to Boulder in 2022, LB Jeremiah Brown has shown dominance in five different areas: kickoff, punt return, punt coverage, field goal block, and now, real estate.

Deion Sanders, LB, Brown, is the ultimate “it” guy who’s taking over the real estate market, too. He developed this inclination after numerous conversations with his strength coach, Andreu Swasey, who also owns several properties. He clarified to him how to make money in real estate, as well as tax considerations, on PropStream Pros.

“He was big in real estate. He had a few houses and would either flip and sell them or hold them and rent them out. Just talk about the profit margins and how the US positioned itself for real estate. You get tax advantages and just walking me all through that, Brown said. So I started watching more and more YouTube videos, finding people, connecting with them more instantly, having the lines from them. There were people in the field that also connected with you.”

With that, he even joined a Facebook group, and a person helped him out. After sending him a login website, where host Burton Alicando was conducting ‘a seminar on how to work prop stream for wholesaling.’ That became a big learning moment for him. “And then I started using the prop streaming software and wholesaling around five deals,” Brown added.

One name who’s a pioneer for athletes in the real estate market is Roger Staubach. From the U.S. Naval Academy, he won the Heisman Trophy before becoming an NFL Hall of Famer. The most crucial touchdown became his real estate firm, Staubach Company, which became highly successful before being acquired by JLL in 2008. It automatically provided the way for younger athletes to invest smartly.

With his real estate ambitions looking positive, the story in the field remains a cause for concern. The linebacker rotations and shifts all season between Brown and Reginald Hughes didn’t turn out well for him. Now, entering this week against Arizona State, his status remains “questionable,” adding another layer to his inconsistent performance.

Even with him, Deion Sanders, hot-seat rumors are making headlines.

Deion Sanders AD fires back at hot-seat rumors

After succumbing to seven losses this season, Colorado fans are nothing but disappointed with Deion Sanders putting his job security at stake. Things turned weird when a fan posted on X explaining why Deion Sanders is the “right man” for the job and wrote that the seat is “getting hot.”

But AD Rick George didn’t let the speculation intensify as he fired back, saying, “The seat is not hot,” adding further, “We believe in what is ahead for this program.”

Even Deion Sanders promised a change to his fans. “Please understand, if anybody is built for adversity, I am,” Sanders said. “If anybody is built for change, I am. If anybody is built to overcome situations and trials and tribulations, I am. You’ve got the right man. I promise you, you do. And I’m going to prove that to you.”

With that, he even holds significant job security after signing a five-year, $54 million extension in March, which runs through 2029. This makes Deion Sanders’ buyout roughly $33.6 million, which makes his chances of getting fired razor-thin.

However, it will be interesting to see how things shape up under the new AD after George steps down from his position at the end of the year.