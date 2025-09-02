Colorado Athlete Takes Blame for Coach Prime’s Embarrassment After Julian Lewis QB Decision

Colorado’s season opener wasn’t just a loss, it was a slow-motion implosion, capped by a final drive so horrendous that ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt called it “the worst two-minute drill I’ve seen in 35 years.” Deion Sanders‘ (Coach Prime) entire defense unraveled, allowing Georgia Tech to not only embarrass CU with 320 yards on rushing but also allowing Haynes King to punch the final nail into the coffin with a 45-yard TD run at the 1:07 mark. This can’t be the Buffs Coach Prime has been prepping after Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders‘ departure, right?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because, despite Deion Sanders’ “I think we got out of bounds a couple times, so we didn’t have to take them, so that’s what transpired,” excuse, fans and analysts still couldn’t believe that Buffs would allow something like this to happen. Maybe that’s why one of the kids from the D-line had to come clean on X about the shortcomings. “I appreciate you, but I personally feel it wasn’t good in my opinion. We didn’t win, and that’s on me. We’re bouncing back as a unit this week,” Buffs DE Arden Walker wrote on X. This breaks out 2 different questions in everyone’s head.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Was it the defense that was bad? Or was it Coach Prime’s clock management that ruined Colorado? From what we saw… it’s both. Walker had 3 solid tackles in the game. Also, Reginald Hughes did a mighty fine job with another 9 tackles and 2 assists. On offense, Kaidon Salter did everything he could.

159 yards in the air with a touchdown and a rushing score. It was good, but just not enough. When the Buffs’ D-line did click into place, it managed to bring 3 solid turnovers for the offense. But the ultimate result? Negligible production on those drives. A few yards? Yes, but not enough to make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And by the time we hit the final quarter, it came down to the time game. This is where the squad could’ve used some breathing room, but instead of utilizing those 2 timeouts to at least hit overtime, Deion Sanders let the clock run out. “I like Deion, I root for Colorado to win. However, his clock management at the end of the game, keeping two timeouts and ending up having to settle for a Hail Mary, was terrible clock management,” Van Pelt had pointed out.

Maybe all of this was just a “bonehead” decision on Deion’s end, and maybe to fix this error, he is switching up Salter with Julian Lewis? Or is all of this just something to take the heat off of him?

AD

Coach Prime’s Julian Lewis decision

“You don’t want to rush things… You want to make sure the timing is right. I don’t think the timing was appropriate last week… I’ve made up my mind … he’s playing [this week],” Scott Procter took to X to share a new update. Now, as a fan, do you think this decision is good?

See, Salter wasn’t bad. He has the experience, and he looked sturdy in the pocket, but Lewis? He is the big freshman gamble. No one would blame Coach Prime for wanting his own freshman phenom, and even a few months back, former NFL scout Gerald “Smoke” Dixon had made his case clear that “you can’t leave a four-star, talented player like Juju Lewis on the sideline.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While fans and analysts have only seen Juju at the practice session or on the Elite11 tapes, there is still something about the kid that makes people go “Hmm, he can get it done.” Now what’s left is to see what goes down on Saturday against Delaware.

Will Coach Prime make the same mistakes? Or will Walker and a new offense led by Lewis bring the change that Buffs fans so desperately want to see?