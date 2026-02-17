Deion Sanders Gets ESPN to Make Celebrity Call No Other College Football Coach Has Earned

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Â Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_009.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree439939

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Â Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_009.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree439939

Whether it’s his unique team policies or his family dynamics, Deion Sanders is a constant headline generator. Now, the Colorado coach is wielding a level of influence few in college football have ever achieved: getting ESPN to move a season opener just for his team.

The game to kick off the season between the Buffaloes and Georgia Tech will no longer be played on Saturday. This marks the third consecutive season under Deion Sanders that Colorado’s opener has been moved from its traditional Saturday slot.

The stage is set for a high-stakes, nationally televised showdown on ESPN, as the Buffaloes travel to Atlanta’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech and Colorado announced the date change on their official websites.

“Colorado’s 2026 football season opener at Georgia Tech has been moved up and will now be played Thursday, September 3, in Atlanta. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date, with the game set for national broadcast on ESPN,” read Colorado’s statement. The Buffaloes’ first home game is on September 12 against Weber State.

The schedule change is a testament to the ‘Prime Effect,’ as no other coach in the sport has the power to compel ESPN to alter its programming two years in advance. Coaches like Kirby Smart and Nick Saban earned respect. But even they followed traditional Saturday kickoff structures. Their marquee games were high-stakes, though season openers rarely shifted for TV ratings outside Saturday. So, it’s a big deal that Coach Prime gets a game rescheduled with all eyes on him.

Georgia Tech and Colorado have become unlikely rivals. Last season, the Yellow Jackets beat the Buffaloes 27-20 in the season opener, a result that set the narrative for Colorado’s entire season. The Buffaloes then finished the season with a 3-9 overall record.

The game is a perfect opportunity for Sanders to get revenge. Apart from getting one back on their rivals, the matchup also offers an early opportunity to show what Colorado is capable of. If the Buffaloes win, it could restore belief among the Buffaloes’ faithful. And that is something Sanders desperately needs right now.

Colorado has been busy during the offseason, overhauling its roster and coaching staff. A win in Atlanta will help Deion Sanders show progress and justify the faith the Colorado administration has placed in him.

Deion Sanders faces a fresh challenge from Georgia Tech this time

An early Power 4 matchup gives Colorado a prime opportunity to make a national statement right out of the gate. The unlikely rivalry between the Big 12’s Colorado and the ACC’s Georgia Tech will bring together two distinct conference fan bases in what could turn into a bragging-rights game. Both teams look very different from last season.

Both programs were aggressive during the January transfer portal. Colorado endured some heartbreaking losses but brought in talents like Bo Hughley, Danny Scudero, Boo Carter, and Julian Lewis. On the other hand, Georgia Tech added Alberto Mendoza, Justice Haynes, and Noah Carter.

The game could be decided on the line of scrimmage. Last time, the Yellow Jackets won the battle in the trenches and kept Colorado on their toes throughout the game. Sanders will expect the game to unfold similarly. His offensive line will need to hold its ground to protect the quarterback, and his defensive line will need to avoid giving Georgia Tech extra space to control the tempo.