Colorado Coach’s Viral Video Blamed For Deion Sanders & CU Disaster: “No Discipline”

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are struggling to find answers on offense, and a celebration video involving offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has resurfaced as another talking point surrounding the program. Following Colorado’s third consecutive loss, one critic questions whether Marion’s public behavior reflects the discipline expected of a coach.

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“When your offensive coordinator parades around shirtless on Instagram Live, rapping like a player, it reflects on your program. No discipline,” LSU alum Breidan Fehoko wrote on X while reposting a September 4 post from Dov Kleiman. “Since the menace video, they have averaged a whopping 11 PPG!”

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The criticism refers to Marion’s celebration after Colorado opened its season with a 14-13 win over Georgia Tech. After the Buffaloes had a dramatic season-opening victory, Marion appeared shirtless on Instagram Live, dancing and singing alongside players, including quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis.

The moment drew attention because it was unusual to see a coach celebrating that way in public. The offensive coordinator joined Sanders’ staff from Sacramento State and introduced his Go-Go offense, which emphasizes the running game. However, Marion’s addition has yet to reflect in Colorado’s offense.

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The Buffs started the season with a good win over Georgia Tech. But even in that matchup, the passing game never got going. The only positive was Colorado’s physical run game. Lewis hit the winning touchdown on a double move against man coverage, and Boo Carter blocked a late field-goal try to protect the lead.

That last drive got people excited about an offense with a new coordinator. However, Colorado has lost three straight and scored only 27 points in those games: 7 at Northwestern, 13 at Baylor, and 7 against Texas Tech.

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Moreover, Fehoko’s ‘discipline’ jibe also hits its mark because Deion Sanders had to remove three players from his roster for their actions against Northwestern. It is an issue that has plagued the entirety of Coach Prime’s tenure at Boulder. Things look worse when the team is not producing on the field.

In Week 5, the loss stung because the Buffaloes had a real chance against a ranked opponent. They led Texas Tech 7-3 at halftime and finished with 375 yards, 60 more than the Red Raiders. The defense had multiple fourth-down stops. However, the offense never scored again after its first drive. Four interceptions gave Texas Tech the ball, and it turned those turnovers into 19 points.

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Sanders didn’t hide how he felt afterward. “We’ve been horrible. Don’t sugarcoat it,” he said.

The quarterback spot has gotten shakier, too, as Lewis started the first four games and got pulled during the 23-13 loss against Baylor. Sanders went with Isaac Wilson against Texas Tech, and Wilson went 26 of 44 for 290 yards and a touchdown, but threw three interceptions.

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Special teams have been a problem as well, with Kicker Elliott Arnold missing field goals from 29 and 52 yards against Texas Tech, and a fake punt failed.

Those mistakes suggest that Colorado’s struggles extend beyond the offensive coordinator. The team has struggled with turnovers, quarterback consistency, and special-teams execution, leaving Sanders with several issues to address during the bye week.

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Colorado’s next game against No. 13 Utah on October 17 will offer another chance to see whether the coaching staff can make meaningful changes.