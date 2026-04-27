Colorado & Deion Sanders Critic Reveals Himself as Shilo Sanders’ Coach in Surprising Twist

The chorus of criticism against Deion Sanders has grown louder since Colorado’s disappointing finish to its 2025 campaign. With roster and coaching turnover, the noise has only grown louder. Now, one CFB analyst’s latest salvo just made the situation at the Buffs intensely personal.

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T-Cal, one half of the duo that runs the Buffed in Prime platform, got into an online argument with a bunch of Colorado fans after he shared a post exposing Deion Sanders’ hypocrisy. “Want to be crystal clear on where I Stand. I don’t rock with Deion in the slightest, not as a person, coach or a Man,” T-Cal said in the caption of the post.

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One X user reminded T-Cal that he was talking badly about the same head coach he wanted to work for at Colorado. He didn’t take that assertion well and reminded the user that he didn’t work for Coach Prime after the latter couldn’t afford him.

Another user jumped in and called him out further, highlighting that he had the opportunity to work in the DB room at Boulder.

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“Prime getting paid $10M per year; he better figure it out,” wrote T-Cal, sharing some screenshots of DMs from Shilo Sanders in 2024 reacting to his film breakdowns. “Wayyyy too much money for his son to have ever been reaching out to me for additional critique and evals,” he added.

We can infer from the screenshots that Shilo Sanders was receiving film breakdowns on his play from T-Cal while he was playing safety at Colorado. All the screenshots are from the 2024 season, when Colorado finished 9-4 under Deion Sanders.

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The whole argument started when T-Cal mentioned Deion Sanders’ involvement in the highly publicized 2006 sexual assault trial of Terry Hornbuckle, the former bishop and founder of Agape Christian Fellowship in Arlington, Texas. During the trial in August 2006, Loretta Sheppard, the mother of one of the victims, took the witness stand, and she testified that Coach Prime personally reached out to her and urged her not to report the rape allegations to the police.

According to her testimony, Sanders told her to “hold off on doing anything” because he and prominent Dallas pastor T. D. Jakes were trying to help Hornbuckle work through his personal problems. Then T-Cal pointed to Colorado’s head coach‘s hiring of Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp, stating, “Idk what type of background check Colorado did, but this is insane.”

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When Deion Sanders strongly proclaims that his program will not tolerate the mistreatment or abuse of women, both assistant coaches have been sued or arrested over allegations of sexual misconduct and violence against women. Considering all that, T-Cal posted a warning for his subscribers.

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“Trigger Warning: to all the people who feel I talk bad about Prime,” he wrote. “Google ‘Deion Sanders and Terry Hornbuckle,’ and you’ll start to see the kind of ‘Man’ Deion is.”

There’s another layer to the CFB analyst’s story.

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Did Colorado offer T-Cal a job?

While there has been plenty of internet speculation and chatter among fans online about the Buffs wanting him on staff, T-Cal has explicitly shut down the idea of working for Colorado. Addressing fan questions on his social media accounts regarding whether he would ever help the Colorado staff, the analyst made his stance very clear.

He stated that he takes immense pride in running his own business and platform independently. He noted that he would not be willing to take a massive pay cut or sacrifice his freedom just to become a standard university employee. “I donate a lot to charities, Colorado isn’t one of them. Not taking a Pay cut to be an employee when I’m my own Boss,” wrote T-Cal.

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“He’s a dumba-s for trying to offer another black man a job, you talk a big talk about how people at Colorado can’t coach, but when you have the opportunity to make a change, you don’t take it 🤔,” posted one fan in response to the analyst’s answer.

But T-Cal will never be convinced to take the job because, as an independent analyst on his channel, he values his ability to freely praise or heavily critique Coach Prime and Colorado without corporate or university pushback.