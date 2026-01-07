Deion Sanders Goes to War Against Alma Mater FSU Over Transfer Portal LB

It’s been years since Deion Sanders distanced himself from Florida State University amid perceived slights. However, Colorado is now targeting the same elite portal linebacker as his alma mater, who might hold the key to bolstering the Buffaloes’ linebacker corps, as Sanders is dealing with a roster turnover.

According to CBS Sports’ Mark Zenitz, Pitt’s LB transfer Rasheem Biles, who visited Colorado, is now scheduled to visit Florida State before making his decision. Biles is rated as the No. 1 linebacker in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore spent the last three seasons with the Pitt Panthers and has one year of eligibility left.

If we talk numbers, in his three seasons at Pitt, Biles played 31 games, totaling 185 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and ten sacks. He also had 13 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles. On top of that, he had three interceptions and returned all three for touchdowns.

The former Pittsburgh Panthers LB had most of the production this past season. In 2025, Biles had 101 tackles, 17 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions. This earned him second-team All-ACC linebacker honors with Pitt, which was his second consecutive All-ACC honor in two seasons, as he won third-team All-ACC linebacker honors last year. Rasheem Biles’ performances have shown that he could be the answer to a key defensive need under Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime might not want to lose a linebacker to Mike Norvell’s FSU, who are in desperate need of a star LB like Rasheem Biles. For the last few seasons, linebackers at Florida State struggled to contribute to the program’s defense, with low PFF grades in 2024-25. So, they could be looking for the No. portal LB to solve their problems.

This led their linebackers, Justin Cryer and Omar Graham Jr., to leave the roster for the transfer portal. Whereas the senior LBs Stefon Thompson and Elijah Herring exhausted eligibility, keeping the DB room left with only Blake Nichelson and AJ Cottrill. While Rasheem Biles entered the portal trying to build his NFL profile, FSU’s locker room, which looks uncertain, gives Deion Sanders an edge over his alma mater. However, nothing is guaranteed for either side as of now, keeping the contention open.

Rasheem Biles’s recruiting profile

Rasheem Biles was a three-star prospect signed to Pitt’s 2023 recruiting class, graduating from Pickerington Central High School, Ohio. He was the 68th-ranked athlete nationally and the 28th top prospect stepping out of high school.

Biles earned 13 offers, including Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia, Marshall, Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, and other FBS and FCS schools. There was a tough contention between West Virginia and Pittsburgh during that time; however, he announced his commitment to Pitt upon an official visit.

Imago Rasheem Biles

He had decent success with the Panthers, but he rarely saw any improvement. However, his NFL profile rarely saw any improvement compared to what the other linebackers produced in the regular season. This forced him to enter the portal, where Colorado and FSU emerged as the potential options for him.

However, it’s not his only visit scheduled, as the linebacker has Ohio State and Miami on his itinerary. Since he is an Ohio native from Pickerington Central, it could have an impact on his decision. It would be interesting to see where the LB lands for his final season.