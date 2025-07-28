Colorado Director Breaks Silence on Deion Sanders Exit Rumors to End All Curiosity

If you were one of the few who held their hearts in hand while a rumor of Deion Sanders stepping down from his coaching position was circulating, then breathe easier.

Corey Philip, the Director of Player Personnel at Colorado, has officially shut down the swirling rumors about Deion Sanders stepping down as head coach of the Buffaloes due to health concerns. The speculation had gained momentum across social media platforms in recent hours, stirring anxiety among Colorado fans and feeding national narratives about Coach Prime’s well-being. But with one punchy tweet, Philip delivered the truth: “A LIE DON’T CARE WHO TELL IT.”

While Sanders has been open about his ongoing health battles, including surgeries and complications with blood flow in his legs, there has been no indication from him or the program that he intends to walk away from the job. In fact, Coach Prime has been fully engaged in preparing the team for the 2025 season, making major offseason moves and repeatedly signaling that he’ll be back soon.

AD

Philip’s tweet wasn’t long, but it was loud. It served as both a confirmation and a warning: not everything you read deserves your belief. Coach Prime remains at the helm in Boulder, and by all internal accounts, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.