Colorado Football Announces Historic GPA Feat Under Deion Sanders

“CU student-athletes continue to raise the bar, and their commitment to academics sets the standard for our entire university.” That was Rick George, former athletic director at Colorado, back in January 2026. Now, five months after that statement, the Colorado Buffaloes football team has achieved another historic academic success under Deion Sanders.

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Three programs especially stole the spotlight by recording the best spring semester GPAs in their history. Football reached a major milestone with a 3.004 GPA, its highest spring GPA ever, and its second semester above 3.0 in the last four terms. Then there’s men’s golf, which led the charge with an outstanding 3.581 GPA. Lastly, women’s soccer followed closely with a 3.474 GPA.

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Looking at the university’s achievements, Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo praised the accomplishments.

“Completing an academic year with back-to-back GPA records is truly remarkable and illustrative of our student-athletes’ commitment to success in the classroom,” Fernando Lovo said. “I am so proud of Jed Herb and the entire team with the Herbst Academic Center, our coaches, and especially our student-athletes for their incredible work in continually exceeding our high academic standards.”

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Additionally, this is not the first time Deion Sanders’ football team has shown strong academic success. Back in 2025, the football program earned a 2.957 GPA during the spring semester, which became the best spring GPA in team history. Earlier in the fall semester, the team posted an even higher 3.011 GPA, making it the best overall GPA the program had ever recorded at that time.

With its football program leading the way, the entire university showed major academic success. The university earned a combined GPA of 3.275 across 309 athletes. This comes right after an even higher fall semester GPA of 3.296, proving that the Colorado Buffaloes football are on a roll academically. Step by step, they continue raising the bar and showing that hard work in the classroom truly pays off.

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Spring 2026 also marks the fourth consecutive semester in which Colorado student-athletes recorded at least a 3.2 GPA. On top of that, the university posted its 13th straight semester with a GPA above 3.0. In simple terms, the students continue maintaining strong grades semester after semester without slowing down. Furthermore, over the last 12 semesters, the athletic department has achieved at least a 3.1 GPA in 10 of them.

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Out of the university’s 15 varsity programs, 14 maintain cumulative GPAs above 3.0, while 13 programs have earned even stronger marks of 3.2 or higher. During the spring semester, 14 teams posted GPAs above 3.0, and 11 teams surpassed the 3.2 mark. Now, just as academic success continues to grow, Deion Sanders is trying to bring that same success to the football field.

Deion Sanders’ efforts to pull his team into the playoffs

Colorado has seen steady growth under Deion Sanders, but that wasn’t consistent. They have finished in the top 25 only once under him, in 2024, with a No. 23 in the CFP standings. Before that, Colorado’s last top-25 finish came in 2016 under former coach Mike McIntyre, when the team finished No. 10 in the nation. But now, with a 24-playoff format likely coming to college football, they might enter the playoffs.

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And the head coach is definitely working towards erasing the 3-9 season he just had. After last year’s disappointment, Sanders decided to change his approach. He added several experienced players through the transfer portal to improve the team. One of Colorado’s biggest problems last season was stopping the run. The defense gave up 222.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked near the bottom of the country.

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To fix the defensive problems, Deion Sanders added many new players to Colorado’s defense. They got defensive tackles Santana Hopper and Ezra Christensen. They also added defensive ends Vili Taufatofua, Immanuel Ezeogu, Toby Anene, and Balansama Kamara to improve pressure on opposing quarterbacks. At linebacker, Colorado added Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez.

On top of that, Chris Marve was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator before the 2026 season. Now, with so many changes aligned for this season, the team looks prepared to make an impact in the game this season.