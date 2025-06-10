Colorado Football Responds To $2.96M Shilo Sanders’ Generous Act That Made Coach Prime Proud

Shilo Sanders’ time at the Colorado Buffaloes was no smooth sail. It was undoubtedly filled with many downs, and some of them even made it into the media. For instance, last year, Athlon Sports had reported that Shilo slapped freshman Cormani McClain after the Oregon game, and criticism was leveled against Shedeur. However, despite the time not being perennially cozy, the bond between the Buffs players had always been strong, and that shows on the field, too.

Shilo, last year, was the leader of the ‘headache gang‘, the Buffs’ defensive end group, which resisted top defenses and helped them reach 9-4 last year. Shilo had 67 tackles last year, including 45 tackles. Both Shilo and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig formed a steel wall in defense and together totaled 109 solo tackles. Teammate Jimmy Horn Jr even praised the former Buffs’ safety.

“Some days you’ll be running, and you can feel his presence. Shilo will knock your head off if he catches you slipping. You gotta keep your head on a swivel when you’re around him,” said Jimmy Horn Jr, ahead of the Big 12’s pro-day this year. But this isn’t where Shilo’s exploits end. The guy was also a leader in the locker room, and now, when he is at Tampa Bay on a $2.96 million rookie deal, he is still showing his influence in the Colorado Buffaloes locker room.

In the June 10th video shared by ‘Well Off Media’, which is owned by Deion Sanders Jr, the Buffs players were seen praising Shilo and appreciating him for his gesture. Shilo bought Apple watches for each one of them, showing how he cares about them, even when he is in the NFL. “Shout out Shilo for the Apple Watches, I appreciate you, we miss you though, love! ” Said Kaleb Mathis, the Buffs’ sophomore wide receiver. Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas also thanked Shilo for the wonderful gesture.

“Appreciate you Shilo, you already know, what’s going on man, we’re in the city. It’s in Tampa, man, let’s go,” said Tawfiq Thomas as he showcased his watch on the camera shining on his wrist. One of the players even remarked that this was his first Apple Watch ever, and he was grateful to Shilo for making it happen. “What I’ve heard so far is this the new Apple Watch 2, appreciate you, Shilo man, I ain’t never had an Apple Watch before, I ain’t really cared for one till now.”

Shilo Sanders’ gesture is undoubtedly heartfelt and shows just how deep the Colorado Buffaloes’ locker room bond goes. Moreover, after the 2024 season, the bond grew, and the Buffs locker room had players who were aligned with the goals, as even Shilo pointed out. “The team got rid of a lot of poison.” Undoubtedly, Colorado had a lot of turnover in the 2024 offseason, and that was crucial in establishing the current locker room culture, where Shilo emerged as an undisputed leader in the defense. Coach Prime, who never misses a chance to celebrate his kids’ accomplishments, would undoubtedly be proud of Shilo’s generosity. Now, as Shilo has embarked on a new chapter with Tampa Bay, he faces a different kind of challenge, one that will test his growth and ability to lead in an entirely new environment.

Is Shilo’s performance grabbing attention in Tampa Bay?

Shilo Sanders, who was initially expected to be a later-round pick in the NFL draft, went undrafted. However, his fortunes turned, and he was drafted in as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after reportedly changing his agent from his father, as he jokingly also said in a recent live stream. But chances for an undrafted rookie come slim in the NFL, and that’s why the safety is making the most of every chance.

“To have a guy like that, that I could just go talk to whenever and learn football, and he also helped me get this opportunity. And I just want to make everybody proud, especially Coach Bowles,” Shilo said about Coach Bowles and signaled about his persistent hard work he puts in training and trying to impress him. And guess what? Shilo is on to something here.

The rookie looks determined and still has a lot to learn from players like Christian Izien and Antoine Winfield Jr. but his relationship with head coach Bowles might be grabbing attention earlier than expected. The former Buffs safety caught the attention of the head coach in Tampa Bay’s rookie mini-camp, and he even praised Shilo’s footwork and work ethic, declaring, “maybe the most impressive” for a rookie. Safe to say, Shilo is off to a promising start in Tampa Bay, now, it’s only a matter of time to see if he can solidify his spot on the roster and make a lasting impact.