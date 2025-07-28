Colorado 4-Star Commit Tears Up After Surprising Coach Prime Admission and Personal Confession

Colorado’s jump from 4-8 to 9-4 isn’t just good fortune; it’s the “Prime Effect” in full swing. Coach Prime’s determination, strong recruiting, and knack for developing impactful players have transformed the Buffaloes into a nationally recognized program. His 2026 recruiting class might be small, with only nine commits, but the talent and promise are undeniable. One four-star recruit wasn’t just seeking the spotlight; he was drawn to Deion Sanders’ charisma, winning mindset, and belief in his vision, ultimately choosing Boulder.

Standing at 5’11″, defensive back Preston Ashley from Brandon High School in Mississippi has been a tackling force, racking up 168 tackles and two interceptions in the last three seasons, according to MaxPreps. A high-rated prospect, ranked as the No. 13 cornerback and No. 6 player in Mississippi on the 2026 ESPN 300, Ashley surprised many by choosing Colorado over strong contenders like Florida and Florida State. This commitment makes Ashley the first four-star recruit in the 2026 class to join Deion Sanders’ program, solidifying Coach Prime’s recruiting prowess and leaving rival schools playing catch-up.

However, his move to Colorado wasn’t just about the things he saw during his visit or their coaching staff that made an instant impact. It was his love for Coach Prime that built his path towards Boulder. “I’m being genuinely honest with you, when I was a kid, I loved me some Deion Sanders. I love—I’m going to be 100% honest with you. You see this poster right here to the left, you see it? What number am I wearing? 21. And then I think I wore 21 for two years. And then I found out that he wore number two at Florida State. So I changed my number to number two,” Ashley said on Thee Pregame Network.

Well, Preston Ashley’s admiration of Coach Prime is pretty evident. During the interview, he also showed his high school picture where he was wearing Prime Time’s iconic Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, and Redskins no. 21 jersey. And then he didn’t just stop at that. Florida State’s iconic no. 2 jersey that was retired in 1995 influenced Ashley to change his number too. Best part? It isn’t just his jersey numbers that this DB followed but also his legendary playing style that shaped his game.

Talking about his defensive skills that he tried to adapt from Deion Sanders, Ashley said, “I took from Coach Prime’s game just, you know, trust your speed. Trust your speed. I mean, you could just trust your speed and be smart because a lot of times in Coach Prime’s game, you know, it might look like he was burnt, but he was toying with the quarterback. He made it look like he was open so he could make a play on the ball.” Let’s be real, you don’t earn awards like eight Pro Bowls, six All-Pros, two Super Bowls, and 1994 DPOY if QBs are easily launching passes against you.

Well, who doesn’t want to learn from the best? And Ashley is doing exactly the same. “I want the quarterback to see something that I want him to see because he ain’t gonna see what I want him to see. So that’s something that I’ve been elevating my game on,” Ashley said. And Deion Sanders left no doubt about it. In 1988, he snagged 14 interceptions, taking four to the house, and led the FBS in punt returns, averaging 15.2 yards. During his time at Florida State, Sanders rewrote the record books with 126 punt returns for 1,429 yards and three touchdowns, truly dominating the cornerback position. So, now you know why he’s the ultimate motivation behind Preston Ashley’s move to Boulder. But that wasn’t the only reason.

Coach Prime’s defensive weapon’s ultimate role model

Preston Ashley’s football journey doesn’t just rely on Coach Prime’s influence, as his connection to the sport runs in his blood. His primary mentor and hero is his father, Tyrone Ashley, a star cornerback for Ole Miss in the early ‘90s. Immersed in football from a young age, Ashley quickly grasped the dedication required for success. This early foundation of discipline and passion is why his talent feels effortless and his determination is so strong.

Talking about his father’s impact on his life, Ashley said, “My dad’s my biggest mentor, you know; he’s been he’s originally from Miami, you know, the bad part of Miami, Liberty City. He’s just been such a great mentor to me that he’s more like a best friend than my dad, you know. And I don’t want to get emotional talking about him because I remember when I committed, I started crying in front of him.”

Well, Ashley’s family history is packed with football achievements. His uncle, Roell Preston, was a standout at Ole Miss before playing in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. Another uncle, Rock Preston, was a notable wide receiver at Florida State. For Ashley, following in their footsteps isn’t just a goal—it’s an expectation he’s confidently pursuing, demonstrating with every play that greatness is inherent in him.

But it wasn’t just football lessons that shaped his future but also the life lessons he got from his father. “He’s taught me some life lessons that I had to learn on my own that I was being hard-headed about. But he always picked me up. He always made sure he was being real with me because he always told me, The thing about life with a world like this is it’ll eat you alive,” he said. Now, with that motivation and grit, Preston Ashley is ready to make an impact next season.