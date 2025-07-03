Colorado 4-Star Target Jordan Clay Makes Big Announcement as ‘Prime Effect’ Puts Buffs in Final 3

The Colorado Buffaloes have been busy trying to reshape their future. One of the marquee names at the center of their 2026 vision is four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay. A standout out of Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas, Clay made waves at this weekend’s Overtime OT7 event and gave 247Sports a deeper look into how Deion Sanders & CU staff have positioned themselves in the final lap of his recruitment. Colorado, however, is far from alone in this race, and that is why the man himself has spoken.

Jordan Clay, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound physical mismatch on the outside, will announce his commitment on Friday, July 11. His finalists: Oklahoma, Colorado, and Baylor. He’s taken official visits to all three programs this month, starting with his June 6 trip to Boulder. He followed it up with a stop at Baylor the weekend of June 13, then wrapped up his travel circuit in Norman on June 20. It’s a classic three-program tug-of-war—Big 12 giants jostling for one of the most complete outside receivers in the ‘26 cycle.

Oklahoma has played this game with patience and showmanship. Jordan Clay recalled how the Sooners timed their offer like a signature touchdown play. “They brought me to the center of the field right before the game, and the head coach offered me. I’ve never had that happen before,” he said. “I see why it took so long, because they didn’t want to be like other schools that just called me and offered me over the phone. They wanted it to be special. That told me everything I needed to know about that school.” That moment before kickoff against Houston might end up being more than a memory—it could become a turning point.

But Colorado has its own ace: the ‘Prime Effect’. Clay spoke about his CU experience with an energy that hinted at more than just a standard official visit. The Buffs have built something buzzworthy. And while Clay didn’t say it outright, he couldn’t hide the ripple effect of Deion’s gravitational pull. Not like a personal pitch from Colorado’s QB1 and an NFL call out, but a teeny tiny effect.

Beyond the charisma and flair, the numbers back up the hype around Jordan Clay. As 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks broke it down, Clay is more than just flash. “Big-bodied outside receiver whose size really stands out in live evaluations,” Brooks noted. “Plays even larger thanks to enormous hands and acrobatic mid-air ability.” At the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, he stood out among an elite field with his body control, frame usage, and spatial awareness. The kind who dominates the boundary game, extends plays with sheer reach, and will give quarterbacks margin for error on vertical shots.

Clay’s decision could serve as a tone-setter for whoever lands him. For Deion Sanders and Colorado, it would be another major win in establishing a long-term blueprint built on NFL pedigrees, flash, and development.

Jordan Clay swoons over Buffs’ star-studded staff

Jordan Clay can break down a program like a seasoned analyst, and when it comes to Colorado, his admiration runs deep. “There is a lot you can say about them. They have a little bit of everything,” Clay said, flashing that rare mix of curiosity and discernment you don’t often see from high school recruits. What really turned his head, though? The sheer volume of NFL wisdom reflecting in every corner of Deion Sanders’ staff room.

The star power around Colorado football isn’t just a gimmick. It’s structural. It’s embedded in the walls of the program. Clay lit up when talking about being mentored by names that have actually done it at the highest level. “Coach [Pat] Shurmur, he’s great. Then you have Coach [Jason] Phillips coming out of the receiver room, he has a lot of experience…Of course Deion [Sanders],” he said. It’s not just about watching tape from Sundays — it’s about being coached by men who’ve lived it.

“Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four Hall of Famers, it’s crazy. If you want to be able to play at the next level, to be coached by the dudes done that at the highest level, and succeeded.” The Prime Effect hits different, and Clay isn’t shy about it. “It’s a lifetime dream to have a dude like that…call me and want me to come play at his university.”