Colorado Insider Claims Deion Sanders Tried to Buy Critics’ Silence With $50K Payments

The criticism surrounding Deion Sanders has reached a point where Uncle Neely has had enough of people taking shots at Coach Prime, and he is calling out what he sees as a clear double standard. Neely didn’t hold back as he called out those who laugh at the Colorado coach’s struggles instead of giving him the same benefit of the doubt other coaches receive. In his remarks, he even brought up an alleged $50,000 offer made by Coach Prime to critics.

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“For the most part, the people that attack him wouldn’t be making the money they were making if he wasn’t here to attack,” Neely said on BuffBoys Live on October 26. “Which is why he told some of them, ‘Hey man, let’s just do this. I give you $50,000 to not mention my name for a year.’ And ain’t nobody took the deal yet… And you love talking about this man so much, and you make so much talking of this man that you turned the deal down.”

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This was neither the first nor the last time that Uncle Neely stood up for Coach Prime, who has been under fire because of Colorado’s poor performance this season. Neely let it out that even Coach Prime is tired of everyone criticizing him and using his name. The offer, if made, was reportedly declined and no payment was ever made, according to Neely.

Sanders has not publicly confirmed or denied the claim. Additionally, there is no public record of such an offer.

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However, after the Buffs’ performance, it has only intensified. The Buffs have suffered their fifth loss of the season and are down to 2-5. After losing 57-24 to Oklahoma State despite leading by one point in the first half, the head coach landed under serious review.

After halftime, Oklahoma State scored 34 unanswered points. Colorado’s running backs gained only 42 yards on 15 rushing attempts. That’s an average of just 2.8 yards per carry. Isaac Wilson was in command during the first half with 222 yards and a 15-yard touchdown pass.

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However, in the second half of the game, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion called some questionable plays. Colorado opened the second half with a quarterback run. Wilson fumbled, and the Cowboys ended up taking the lead.

Coach Prime drew criticism not because Colorado lost, but because of how he reacted. Instead of taking the responsibility, he pointed fingers at his players. He said that the players’ lack the hunger to win for their university, that this has to change, and that no one else is to blame.

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Not something his players would have wanted to hear, but Coach Prime was deeply disappointed with them. As of now, the Buffs are the only team without a conference win and are at 0-4. The Buffaloes lost to Northwestern 41-7, Baylor 23-13, and Texas Tech 29-7.

These results show that Colorado has struggled against multiple opponents, with some defeats being one-sided. This season is beginning to mirror Colorado’s struggles in 2025, when the Buffaloes endured a late-season collapse and finished with a disappointing 3-9 record.

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“Pack your bags, Deion Sanders; it’s time you get out of Boulder, Colorado,” Jake Shapiro, a sports analyst for Denver Sports 104.3, wrote on X. “Thanks for trying! Calling you “Coach Prime” is an insult to real college coaches. Time for the Buffs to find somebody committed to the program and not desperately chase a brand.”

Amid the criticism, Uncle Neely made sure to back up his friend.

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“The truth always needs defending,” Neely said on the same livestream. “Just because you see a dog walking around with eight arrows in him don’t mean them arrows ain’t hurting… So when people run out there talking negative and unjustified about this courageous Black man, and y’all want to sit up and think it’s funny, I don’t hang with people like that.

While Neeley supports Sanders, Colorado has no chance to reach the College Football Playoff now. Sitting at the bottom of the Big 12 with a 0-4 conference record, Colorado is mathematically out of the running for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.