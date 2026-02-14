Colorado Insider Confirms Deion Sanders’ Next Move After Losing Defensive Coach to NFL Side

Deion Sanders is juggling through three different DL coaches in three years. Sal Sunseri in 2023, Damione Lewis in 2024, and now, Domata Peko is heading back to the NFL with the Pittsburg Steelers after the 2025 season at Colorado. Now it’s another reset. So what are the Buffs looking for in their next DL coach?

“I think a technician, somebody to be able to come and teach fundamentals,” Colorado insider Phillip Dukes said on DNVR Buffs. “Ought to be really fundamentally sound. Someone that’s going to have a lunch pail mentality wants to work. They’re going to allow people to work and want to create more workers.”

Now the question is where is Deion Sanders going to find a coach like that? After a season where the Buffs allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game and managed just 13 sacks, it’s hard to justify an internal promotion. Warren Sapp is still the pass rush coordinator. George Helow remains DE coach. But after those numbers, promoting from within would raise eyebrows.

“I believe you’re going to bring in one person from the outside,” Dukes added. “Somebody’s coming from the outside.”

Colorado’s D-line wasn’t good enough. In 2024, they were better and led the Big 12 with 39 sacks. Dukes pointed to body type and effort. When the Buffs led the league in sacks, those linemen were “6’3, 6’3, jumpy type, twitchy, hard-working type guys.” It suggests Deion Sanders is recalibrating the entire defensive identity up front. And with 12 new DLs and edge rushers arriving via the portal, that hire becomes even more critical.

Some incoming players are Toby Anene (North Dakota State), Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State), Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State), Santana Hopper (Tulane) and more. Only two spent last year at P4 programs. And then there’s freshman Domata Peko Jr., son of their departing DL coach. So who’s the right replacement?

Chidera Uzo-Diribe might make sense. He’s currently Georgia’s OLB coach, has prior DL experience at SMU and TCU, and his name is all over Colorado’s record books including sixth all-time in sacks and second in forced fumbles. Then there’s Cedric Calhoun who had nearly 30 years coaching DLs. Under him, Temple’s line stayed near the top of the AAC statistically. In his final season there, the school recorded 17 sacks tied for 24th nationally. And this search matters because the numbers say it has to.

Deion Sanders needs a lot of fixing on defense

Colorado’s 13 sacks last season averaged out to just 1.08 per game. The portal additions help as 2025 starters Anene, Taufatofua, Manuel and Hopper combined for 16.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. There’s also promise from LBs Liona Lefau and Giodeon Lampron’s 20.5 tackles for loss. But production on paper doesn’t guarantee cohesion.

Run defense was worse. Deion Sanders’ team recorded just 60 tackles for loss as a team, ranking 102nd nationally. They averaged five per game. As for red zone defense, opponents scored TDs on 63.04% of trips. And in tight spaces, if you can’t win up front, you’re finished. This is why the next hire is a tone-setter.

Deion Sanders has options. But after last season’s defensive slide, this decision should bring results. Now that Dukes confirmed that someone’s coming from the outside, the question is will that outsider finally be the one who fixes it?