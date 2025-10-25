Colorado Issues Last-Minute Roster Update After Deion Sanders’ Threat to Discipline Two Athletes

Even before the first whistle of the 2025 season, Deion Sanders made sure everyone in Boulder knew what kind of program he was running. The 58-year-old HC dropped a new off-field policy on a Well Off Media video saying, “No slides.” That includes no hoodies, no headphones, and no sitting in the back of class. “It’s gonna be a problem,” he repeated, each time like a warning shot. To him, what happens Monday through Friday is what shows up on Saturdays. Discipline, in his eyes, is a lifestyle. And those who don’t abide by it may feel free to “separate themselves today.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an October 24 video shared by reporter Scott Proctor, offensive assistant Rashad Davis, aka Coach Shadd gave a revealing peek behind the curtain. “You’re going to see some guys step up this game that you probably didn’t think was going to step up,” he said, his tone carrying the kind of pride only coaches who’ve seen the work up close can have. He claimed that players were doubling and even tripling their film-study hours, a major shift from last season’s habits. “It used to be a fight to get the minimum,” he added. “But now it’s a fight of like, man, what are you guys doing? You got to get some sleep. These guys have really taken ownership in and knowing their opponent.” That’s the sound of a locker room buying in. And you can bet Deion Sanders noticed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



Because just a day earlier, Deion Sanders made headlines for something else entirely. A warning shot aimed straight at players who didn’t show up when they were supposed to. Speaking with Colorado’s audio director Mark Johnson, the Buffs HC revealed that a few Buffs didn’t make it back from break on time. “A couple of guys didn’t make it. There will be some consequences,” he said bluntly. “You will see those consequences. You will say, ‘I wonder why?’ That’s why.”

Deion Sanders didn’t name names. He didn’t have to. The message was loud and clear. Punctuality isn’t optional in Prime’s world. It’s something that should come naturally and consistently. And of course, not everyone was able to keep up with his strict standards. “Some people out here are just out here. They already quit. They already shut it down because they know they have no future in this. But the rest of y’all do,” he told his players during practice. “Separate yourself today from the ones who already shut it down.” All that discipline and accountability is being tested on the field, and now the Buffs’ record is the scoreboard telling the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders’ 3-4 record shows both promise and challenge

With culture set and standards high, Colorado is 3-4 heading into Week 9, still trying to claw its way back into Big 12 contention. Deion Sanders knows exactly what his team could be and isn’t afraid to say it. “Am I ecstatic right now with where we are? No,” he admitted. “But I’m not upset either because I know what we have in that locker room and on this coaching staff.” And he’s already demanding the best from his stars starting with QB Kaidon Salter.

AD

That confidence might sound familiar. It’s the same fire that burned through Boulder last fall when the Buffs went 9-4, snapping a near-two-decade bowl drought. Now, after a bye week and a crucial win over No. 22 Iowa State, the energy in the building feels different. Deion Sanders is optimistic about what’s up next against Utah. “You believe,” he said. “The thing about it is we played this team a year ago and we were successful. Let’s start right there. We believe.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As Colorado preps for the Utes, one thing’s certain. Deion Sanders’ Buffs are chasing a standard. And in Boulder, that’s non-negotiable.